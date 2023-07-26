MVV Energie AG's (ETR:MVV1) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

MVV Energie's (ETR:MVV1) stock up by 4.9% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on MVV Energie's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MVV Energie is:

23% = €544m ÷ €2.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.23 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of MVV Energie's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

First thing first, we like that MVV Energie has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 9.6% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, MVV Energie's considerable five year net income growth of 22% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that MVV Energie's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 2.7% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about MVV Energie's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is MVV Energie Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

MVV Energie has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 52%, meaning the company only retains 48% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, MVV Energie has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that MVV Energie's performance has been quite good. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on MVV Energie and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

