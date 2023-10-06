MVV Energie's (ETR:MVV1) investors will be pleased with their notable 49% return over the last five years

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, the MVV Energie AG (ETR:MVV1) share price is up 26% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market decline of around 6.9% (ignoring dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 14% in the last year , including dividends .

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, MVV Energie moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, MVV Energie's TSR for the last 5 years was 49%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

MVV Energie provided a TSR of 14% over the year (including dividends). That's fairly close to the broader market return. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 8%. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MVV Energie better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for MVV Energie you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

