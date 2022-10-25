U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,859.11
    +61.77 (+1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,836.74
    +337.12 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,199.12
    +246.50 (+2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.16
    +47.76 (+2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.94
    +0.36 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.40
    +3.30 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.31
    +0.12 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9969
    +0.0095 (+0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    -0.1260 (-2.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1475
    +0.0193 (+1.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.9720
    -1.0480 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,128.12
    +780.96 (+4.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    466.07
    +23.67 (+5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

MWC AFRICA 2022 SHOWCASES THE MASSIVE POTENTIAL OF THE MOBILE ECONOMY FOR PEOPLE ACROSS AFRICA

·6 min read

The Mobile Economy Sub-Saharan Africa 2022 report finds that closing the usage gap is crucial to realise the potential of mobile connectivity, while 5G activities gather momentum

KIGALI, Rwanda, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MWC Africa: The GSMA's first in-person MWC Africa opened its doors today in Kigali, Rwanda with a fireside chat between H.E. Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Rwanda and Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA.

The GSMA's first in-person MWC Africa opened its doors in Kigali, Rwanda with a Keynote fireside chat between H.E. Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Rwanda and Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA.
The GSMA's first in-person MWC Africa opened its doors in Kigali, Rwanda with a Keynote fireside chat between H.E. Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Rwanda and Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA.

The theme of the opening Keynote, "Building a Digital Future, Together" led the event's discussions about how mobile connectivity, a major engine of growth, is bringing endless potential by accelerating digital transformation for all business sectors in Africa, from healthcare and education to manufacturing and financial services.

H.E. Paul Kagame said, "Africa is home to creative and tech-savvy youth, looking for the right platform to contribute solutions. We cannot afford to reduce them to a statistic only, or sit idly by, as they seek opportunity outside of Africa. Our young people have a lot to offer. We must do our part and keep our promise to them. To leave no one behind, we must create a more enabling legal and regulatory environment. However, to leave no one behind means a number of things as well, and we must recognise that digital transformation is not a zero-sum game, where progress comes at the expense of the most vulnerable. Not at all. Everyone, regardless of status, gender, or nationality, must benefit if we want to create lasting change."

GSMA MWC Africa brings together industry sectors, business leaders and policymakers with the region's mobile ecosystem to discuss the continent's ambition to enhance the power of connectivity. The event also marks the release of the Mobile Economy Sub-Saharan Africa 2022 report which finds that closing the mobile internet usage gap[1] is crucial to realising the potential of mobile connectivity, with 5G-related activities beginning to pick up across the region.

"Africa stands at a unique moment in time. Over the past two decades, mobile growth across Sub-Saharan Africa has been phenomenal. Today, 46% of the population is connected and subscribed to mobile services, rising to 50% by 2025. In 2021, mobile technologies and services generated around 8% of GDP across Sub-Saharan Africa, supporting 3.2 million jobs across the region. Imagine what Africa will be when everyone is connected," said Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA. "To continue the momentum and create more jobs and foster inclusion and reduce inequality, we have to ensure that everyone has access to connectivity and can benefit from all it offers."

"We anticipate welcoming attendees from nearly 90 countries across Africa and around the world who will gather this week to convene and hear from over 60 speakers, 45% of whom are female," said Angela Wamola, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, GSMA. "Mobile connectivity and connected technologies are enablers, supporting countries as they build forward better in pursuit of economic recovery and resilience. At MWC Africa, we will examine the urgency to bridge the digital divide for building inclusive, sustainable societies across Africa."

The Mobile Economy Sub-Saharan 2022 report

The report calls for stakeholders to address the main barriers to mobile internet adoption, including affordability and digital skills, to realise the potential of mobile connectivity to drive economic growth and development. Its findings reveal how mobile connectivity is helping the region's post-pandemic economic recovery by creating the digital technologies and services needed to build back economies that are more productive and efficient.

Other key findings Include:

  • 40% of the adult population is now connected to mobile internet services. However, the usage gap remains a challenge: 44% live in areas covered by mobile broadband networks, but do not yet use mobile internet services.

  • In 2021, the mobile ecosystem supported more than 3.2 million jobs (directly and indirectly) and made a substantial contribution to the funding of the public sector, with $16 billion raised through taxes on the sector.

  • By 2025, mobile's contribution to the GDP of Sub-Sahara Africa will grow by $65 billion (to almost $155 billion), as the countries in the region increasingly benefit from increased take-up of mobile services.

  • By 2025, 4G will account for a third of mobile connections in the region, compared to under a fifth of connections in 2021.

5G Africa: realising the potential

5G-related activities have begun to pick up across Africa, including spectrum auctions, pilots and commercial trials, as well as efforts to develop locally relevant 5G use cases. Our new report launched today, "5G Africa: realising the potential," reveals that 5G will contribute $26 billion to Africa's economy by 2030. Retail, manufacturing, and agriculture are among the sectors that will see the most impact. Additionally, 5G will account for 20% of mobile connections in Africa by 2030. Today there are commercial 5G networks in more than 10 countries and many more countries are expected to launch commercial 5G by 2025.

More insights about MWC Africa 2022

To ensure equal participation of persons with disabilities at MWC Africa, sign language interpretation will be provided at the event by the GSMA Innovation Fund for Assistive Tech start-up, Signs Media Kenya Limited, creators of the on-demand sign language interpretation app, assistALL.

MWC Africa is supported by Mastercard, MTN, Orange, ZTE, and our supporting partners ASVL Summit 2022 and Smart Africa. We thank them for their contributions and encouragement to help the delivery of the industry-leading agenda.

Mobile World Live, the event's Lead Media and Broadcast Partner, is live streaming the event keynotes. Please click here to download the "Mobile Economy Sub-Saharan Africa 2022" report and here for the "5G in Africa: realising the potential" report. Click here to read more information about MWC Africa 2022. And check our MWC Africa press webpage for more news and content.

About GSMA

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today's biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world's largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events.

We invite you to find out more at gsma.com.

1. The usage gap describes where people who live in areas covered by mobile broadband networks but do not yet use mobile internet services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1929434/GSMA_MWC_Africa.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913980/GSMA_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/GSMA)
(PRNewsfoto/GSMA)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mwc-africa-2022-showcases-the-massive-potential-of-the-mobile-economy-for-people-across-africa-301659184.html

SOURCE GSMA

Recommended Stories

  • IBM’s expensive and risky pivot to the cloud is finally paying off

    International Business Machines agreed to buy open-source enterprise-software company Red Hat for a whopping $33 billion in 2019, its biggest acquisition ever. Everyone knew it was a big bet, even for a behemoth such as IBM (IBM) The purchase also represented a one-way door that IBM chose to go through — a shift to become primarily an open-source software company. Red Hat’s business was built on selling services and support for software that anyone could freely download and deploy.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Apple?

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock has fallen about 10% since mid-September. As the highest-valued company in the world, with a market cap of $2.37 trillion, Apple is one of the world's most scrutinized companies. The last two months have been no different as analysts pick apart the company's September iPhone launch and its 2022 iPad lineup unveiling in mid-October.

  • BlackBerry Wins High Profile NATO Clearance

    The NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency) has vested security accreditation to BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) for global use in official NATO secure communications. The NCI Agency has awarded SecuSUITE security accreditation for high-level secure communications, which allows the global NATO network to extend SecuSUITE as a solution of choice for conducting secure voice and messaging communications. "BlackBerry SecuSUITE enables our teams to use their smartphones for secure, encr

  • Microsoft stock slips as Azure growth slows and cloud sales miss projections

    Microsoft Corp. shares slipped in after-hours trading Tuesday despite an earnings beat, as the company's cloud-computing revenue came in lower than expected and its core cloud product, Azure, grew at a slower rate than projections amid concerns about the economy.

  • Microsoft Tops Profit Estimates Even as Strong Dollar Hurts Sales Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. posted its weakest quarterly revenue growth in five years, throttled by the surging U.S. dollar and a slump in sales of Windows software to personal-computer makers. Shares slipped in late trading.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersStock

  • Spotify Boosts Subscribers and Revenue, Says 2023 Price Increases Likely

    The audio company surpassed growth forecasts, increasing monthly active users by 20% to reach 456 million

  • Cognizant Taps Qualcomm Tech For Digital Transformation Of Its 5G Data Center In Atlanta

    Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) expanded its collaboration with Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) to accelerate enterprise digital transformation through a new 5G experience center in Atlanta, Georgia. The collaboration combined Cognizant's experience in 5G, IoT, cloud, and data analytics with Qualcomm Technologies' intelligent edge devices, AI, and 5G connectivity solutions. Private 5G networks aid next-generation services, like autonomous driving, robotic automation, synthetic bio

  • Microsoft Earnings Growth Seen Slowing as Computer Sales Slip

    Microsoft likely recorded slower earnings and sales growth last quarter as a sharp decline in personal computer sales eroded demand for its Windows software, counteracting some of the demand for its cloud and other businesses serving companies. The Redmond, Wash., corporation’s revenue growth is expected to slow to about 10% in the three months through September compared with a year earlier, while its net income is expected to edge up 1%, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet. The software giant, which gets the lion’s share of its sales from companies, is doing better than tech companies that depend more on consumer spending and advertising.

  • WhatsApp back online after global outage hits users

    BENGALURU/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Messaging app WhatsApp was starting to come back online at 0900 GMT and the company said the issue has been fixed after users across the world reported problems earlier on Tuesday. At around 0750 GMT, outage reporting site Downdetector had shown over 68,000 users had reported problems with the app in the United Kingdom. "The brief outage was a result of a technical error on our part and has now been resolved," Meta added.

  • Electrovaya Is Scaling Production On Some Of The Safest, Longest-Lasting Lithium-Ion Batteries On The Market To Help Economies Meet Clean Energy Goals

    By Rachael Green, Benzinga

  • Oracle (ORCL), Microsoft Form Multi-Cloud in South Africa

    Oracle (ORCL) announces the opening of a new Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure location in Johannesburg, South Africa.

  • ‘Absolutely terrified’: A growing scam could have real consequences for cell phone customers

    SIM swapping is a growing scam where criminals take over your cell service without ever touching your phone.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold For the Long Term

    These growth stocks have fallen hard this year, but that creates a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Alphawave IP Achieves Its First Testchip Tapeout for TSMC N3E Process

    Alphawave IP (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure, today announced the successful tapeout of its ZeusCORE100® 1-112Gbps NRZ/PAM4 Serialiser-Deserialiser ("SerDes"), Alphawave's first testchip on TSMC's most advanced N3E process. Alphawave IP will be exhibiting this new product alongside its complete portfolio of high-performance IP, chiplet, and custom silicon solutions at the TSMC OIP Forum on October 26 in Santa Clara, CA as the Plati

  • Apple is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus due to weak demand - TrendForce

    Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. Apple's focus on high-end models may help it counter the softness in smartphone sales. In the thick of the chip crisis, Apple's Pro and Pro Max premium tier of devices, which have been strong sellers, helped the company push margins higher.

  • The second-gen Apple Pencil hits a new low of $89

    For serious iPad artists and note takers, a notable deal on Apple's Pencil 2 has dropped the stylus to a new low of $89 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

  • Almost everything is in the cloud—and experts are worried

    The huge tech companies that run these computers aren’t afraid to use their power to muscle into their customers’ industries.

  • Lowe’s exec Seemantini Godbole on how $153M tech hub takes retailer's efforts 'to a whole different level'

    Lowe’s Cos. Inc. Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President Seemantini Godbole knows the home-improvement retailer's South End tech hub will play a key role in accelerating efforts to become a best-in-class omni-channel retailer.

  • Apple to keep 30% fee for NFT purchases on apps

    In a new set of stricter rules outlined by Apple on Monday, the company has decided to keep its de-facto 30% fee for all NFTs traded through its App Store

  • The 12 Best Laptops of 2022 Can Do It All, Whether at Home or on the Go

    Whether you’re a road warrior or a couch potato, there’s a perfect laptop waiting for you.