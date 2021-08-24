U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

MWH Acquires Methuen Construction

·2 min read

MWH strengthens position as a water/wastewater leader in the Northeast

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MWH Constructors, Inc. (MWH), a national water/wastewater construction firm, announced that it has acquired Methuen Construction Company, Inc. (Methuen Construction). Combining MWH's varied alternate project delivery experience with Methuen Construction's traditional and design-build-bid expertise will strengthen MWH's position as a leader in the water marketplace while providing bottom-line support and growth opportunities for Methuen Construction.

.MWH construction Logo
.MWH construction Logo

"Both MWH and Methuen Construction have similar values, company cultures and approach to project excellence. I could not be more excited to have this distinguished company join MWH as we continue to grow our presence across the Northeast and beyond." said Blair Lavoie, President & CEO of MWH.

"I am convinced that under MWH's expertise, infrastructure and financial strength, our company will expand, prosper and create more great career opportunities for our current and future teammates," said Joe Barbone, President of Methuen Construction. "These are exciting times and I very much look forward to a new chapter in Methuen Construction's storied and proud history."

Methuen Construction will remain a separate operating entity with MWH as its parent company. Methuen Construction will continue operations from its Plaistow, New Hampshire headquarters and its leadership team will remain in place to oversee and guide the company's growth initiatives.

About MWH
MWH is a leading global project delivery company with a focus on water. With the goal of delivering maximum value to clients and their local communities, MWH provides single-source, integrated construction services and a full range of project delivery methods. Incorporating industry-leading preconstruction services and safety practices, MWH's multi-disciplined team of construction professionals delivers a wide range of projects, including new facilities, infrastructure improvement and expansion, and capital construction services. With approximately 2,200 employees worldwide, including 650 based in the U.S., the MWH family includes Slayden in the northwestern U.S., Methuen Construction in New England and MWH Treatment in the United Kingdom.

About Methuen Construction
Founded in 1960, Methuen Construction Company, Inc. is one of the most successful self-performing general contractors in the industry. Methuen Construction employs highly skilled professionals including millwrights, ironworkers, pipefitters, carpenters, welders, heavy equipment operators, truck drivers and laborers. Methuen Construction performs complex construction projects in the private, federal and municipal sectors, continuously expanding its capabilities in the heavy industrial, renewable energy, power, modular, prefabrication, transportation, federal and municipal technologies.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mwh-acquires-methuen-construction-301360982.html

SOURCE MWH Constructors

