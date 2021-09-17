U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,472.00
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,735.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,519.50
    +1.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.50
    -1.40 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.14
    -0.47 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.50
    +6.80 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    +0.16 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1786
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3380
    +0.0070 (+0.53%)
     

  • Vix

    18.89
    +0.71 (+3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3801
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9940
    +0.2760 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,458.38
    -583.02 (-1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.36
    -28.93 (-2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,040.02
    +12.54 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Mx And Mahalo Technologies Partner To Enhance Connectivity, Data And Experience For Credit Unions And Their Members

·3 min read

Partnership will offer industry-leading financial data solutions, insights and actionable tools to credit unions while empowering their members to be financially strong

LEHI, Utah and TROY, Mich., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, today announced it is partnering with Mahalo Technologies, provider of online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions.

MX partners with Mahalo
MX partners with Mahalo

Together, Mahalo and MX will provide financial institutions an elite, seamless experience from the two companies' combined technology platforms through deep integrations into core banking – through Mahalo – and data enhancement – through MX – allowing for actionable insights to drive growth and member engagement.

PrimeWay Federal Credit Union, founded in 1937 and with eight locations in the Houston area, will be the first mutual client of MX and Mahalo.

"With the Mahalo team having over 50 years of combined experience working for credit unions, we were impressed with the MX financial data platform. It's robust features fit well with the information credit unions want to share with and give their members access to," said Denny Howell, COO, Mahalo Banking. "It was only natural to forge this partnership to continue to bring an enhanced and even stronger combined solution to our mutual partner credit unions."

"Our commitment to aid in transforming the digital experience for all financial institutions made it an easy decision to partner with Mahalo," said Don Parker, Executive Vice President of Partnerships, MX. "We have shared resources, a referral partner agreement, and an integration between MX and Mahalo that will allow mutual clients to be more competitive with the use of technology and enhance the financial wellbeing and engagement of their members."

For more information about MX and Mahalo, visit: www.mx.com and www.mahalobanking.com.

About MX

MX, the leader in modern connectivity and data enhancement for financial institutions and fintechs, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Technologies, Inc. provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo banking is feature-rich and price competitive to help all credit unions achieve a technology advantage in the marketplace. For more information on Mahalo Technologies, please visit us at mahalobanking.com.

Press Contact: Tom Cook, tom.cook@mx.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mx-and-mahalo-technologies-partner-to-enhance-connectivity-data-and-experience-for-credit-unions-and-their-members-301379171.html

SOURCE MX

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices edge lower, but on track for weekly rise of more than 3%

    Oil trades slightly lower Friday as crude production in the Gulf of Mexico makes a slow comeback from Hurricane Ida, but both the U.S. and global benchmarks remain on track for solid weekly gains.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Every investor wants a sure return – that’s the way to make money in the markets, after all. With the main indexes all showing strong gains for the year (19% on the S&P 500, and 18% on the NASDAQ), those returns are clearly on the table. But there are some shorter-term downward moves, and plenty of market experts are counseling both optimism and caution. RBC chief U.S. equity strategist Lori Calvasina notes that the upward trend has been both substantial and sustained, and she is revising her mi

  • Democrats Want to Raise Taxes. Here’s Your To-Do List.

    This week Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee voted to advance dozens of proposed tax changes. The provision would apply to investors with one-time windfalls, such as a couple selling a home with a large taxable gain, as well as to taxpayers who are typically high earners.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

    What might surprise you is that some of the biggest projected gainers are dividend stocks. Based on the highest-listed price target by an analyst or investment bank on Wall Street, the following three dividend stocks could offer upside ranging between 133% and 155%. The first company, memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), might come as a bit of a surprise because the company hasn't paid a dividend in a quarter of a century.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • MassMutual fined $4 million for failing to monitor GameStop booster Kevin Gill

    Massachusetts regulators are fining MassMutual $4 million and ordering it to overhaul its social-media policies after accusing the company of failing to supervise an employee whose online cheerleading of GameStop's stock helped launch the frenzy that shook Wall Street earlier this year.

  • I’m a 75-year-old financially secure widow. Would it be a mistake to move in with my daughter and son-in-law?

    'My daughter wants to build a home with two master suites. I have more than enough money for a down payment.'

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold

    There are quite a few famous investors who you could follow, and Warren Buffett stands out as one of the greatest. Here are three top Buffett stocks to buy and hold. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stands out as the obvious Buffett stock to buy and hold.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

    Right out of the gate, I'm going to seemingly break the rule I laid out above, because AT&T (NYSE: T) is a high-yielding stock that seems to present those high-risk features I warned of. First, in May, the telecom giant announced it was spinning off its WarnerMedia unit. Then AT&T said it would trim by more than half the share of its free cash flow dedicated to its dividend.

  • Plan like Social Security won't be there, expert says as insolvency looms

    The program is running out of money faster — and you need to take care of yourself.

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • Jim Cramer's September stock market warning overlooks these 3 key sectors

    Investors in these areas don't share the same concerns as Cramer.

  • The Possible Reason why Teva (NYSE:TEVA) is Still Trading Below Intrinsic Value

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) seems to be undervalued on a fundamental basis. However, sometimes stocks are trading below intrinsic value because there are factors external to the current money making capacity of the company. We will examine what can be the cause and the extent of the risk for investing in Teva. We will start our analysis with the balance sheet and long term debt.

  • The 10 Most Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

    Altcoins sometimes present themselves as modified or improved versions of Bitcoin. Given the volatility of Bitcoin prices, you may wish to keep an eye on these 10 alternatives.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Resilient; 5 Stocks Flash Buy Signals; Elon Musk's Latest FSD Target

    The stock market rally closed strong for a second straight day, slashing or erasing early losses. Tesla is in buy range.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • Reddit gleeful as MassMutual takes the heat for RoaringKitty’s actions

    Keith Gill's prominent key role in the January squeeze on GameStop stock has resulted in a $4 million fine for his former employer, and retail investors like what they see.

  • Here is where ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) is Expanding and How Long it can Sustain Expenses

    We will take a quick overview of the current performance of the company, and a deeper dive into the capacity of ChargePoint to finance growth projects, which should yield cash flows for investors. Always keep in mind the end-game when looking at a business, it is their ability to generate cash flows to investors (and lenders), not revenues, not even net income (statutory profits).

  • Evergrande's staunchest allies drop out as Chinese property developer's creditworthiness deteriorates amid debt woes

    Two of the property magnate Hui Ka-yan's staunchest allies appear to be bailing out of China Evergrande Group, selling a large chunk of the developer's stock ahead of a gathering storm and deteriorating credit ratings over US$300 billion in liabilities. Joseph Lau Luen-hung, the founder of Hong Kong developer Chinese Estates Holdings Limited, and his wife Chan Hoi-wan, sold 138 million Evergrande shares several times in the past month for about HK$500 million (US$64 million) in total, according

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.