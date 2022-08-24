MX Names Wes Hummel Chief Technology Officer

Hummel brings more than 25 years of experience leading global engineering and technology teams at PayPal and Motorola

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, a leader in Open Finance, today announced that Wes Hummel has been named Chief Technology Officer. A customer-focused technology leader, Hummel has spent the past 25 years building global engineering teams that drive business and customer outcomes in financial services. He will oversee the company's engineering and information security teams reporting to MX Chief Executive Officer Jim Magats.

Wes Hummel, Chief Technology Officer, MX

Most recently, Hummel served as PayPal's Vice President, Site Reliability and Cloud Engineering.

"Wes Hummel brings a tremendous amount of experience building and leading high-impact engineering teams at the world's leading technology and fintech companies," said Jim Magats, Chief Executive Officer, MX. "I've worked alongside Wes for more than a decade developing financial products that deliver better outcomes for businesses and consumers. He is a proven technology leader with a passion for people development and fostering strong cultures that execute at the highest level."

Most recently, Hummel served as PayPal's Vice President, Site Reliability and Cloud Engineering, where he was responsible for creating the company's infrastructure and operations vision and strategic direction, with a strong emphasis on security, availability, quality, enablement, modernization, and efficiency. He spent more than 14 years at PayPal in a variety of roles starting as software development manager on the global production solutions team before leading the site reliability engineering and operations teams.

"I am thrilled to be joining Jim and the entire MX team in building the infrastructure to power the open finance economy and bringing together financial institutions and fintechs to drive better customer outcomes and experiences," said Wes Hummel, Chief Technology Officer, MX. "My passion is in building strong, efficient engineering teams that solve big, complex problems working in tandem with our product, sales, customer experience, and marketing teams."

Prior to joining PayPal, Hummel spent 8 years as a software engineer at Clarity Communications Systems and 5 years at Motorola focused on creating internal tools to increase software reliability and availability. He recently served for 2 years as a board member for the Arizona Technology Council focused on transforming the state into a national technology leader, as well as mentoring and empowering the state's next generation of technology leaders.

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc., a leader in Open Finance, makes data accessible and actionable for everyone. MX is building the largest open finance ecosystem to help drive innovation and improve experiences through secure and reliable access to financial data. MX combines trusted open finance APIs with enhanced financial data to quickly and securely connect to and verify data for hundreds of use cases including account opening, money movement, and underwriting. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com.

