MXC Exchange Increases Adoption and Surpasses Binance in Vietnam By Making More Partnerships

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MXC exchange is a crypto brokerage network that launched in 2018. Since then, this trading platform has provided vast exchange opportunities for investors in crypto projects.



Primarily, this platform focuses on the exchange of crypto assets in spot, margin, future, and derivative trading. Additionally, it provides other crypto-related services like Defi and POS staking, crypto launchpad platform, and many more.

The trading platform has its native token MX, which has been doing well in the markets recently. Details about the coin’s recent performance from CMC prove that the MX token is headed for greatness.

MXC is currently one of the biggest crypto exchanges in Vietnam, and soon the platform is actually expected to beat Binance on a global level. Recent statistics prove that with time MXC exchange is already thriving in crypto, with more crypto coins than any other exchange.

MXC supports over 850 coins in more markets than Binance. Moreover, this platform has over 5 million monthly visitors worldwide and is available in over 70 countries. However, one of the places that MXC has shown vast interest in is Vietnam.

Number One Exchange in Vietnam

MXC exchange has recently been the top exchange platform in Vietnam. In fact, many Vietnamese customer reviews prove that this platform is towering in the crypto business and even surpassing the likes of Binance and Coinbase.

Recently, the adoption of MXC services in Vietnam has increased vastly, making this platform the best. This platform has a Telegram channel in Vietnamese, Vietnam’s native language. The channel has over 6300 members, and the numbers are growing. Moreover, its Facebook page is available for Vietnamese where they receive updates on MXC’s performance in the country.

MXC is using social media to build a community and increase its adoption. It’s safe to say that MXC is currently the only exchange showing interest in Viet crypto enthusiasts, translating into faster adoption than any other exchange in Vietnam.

Already MXC made it possible to transact crypto using VND, Viet’s national currency . Recent stats showed that 1 MXC token costs around 25 VND.

Indeed, MXC is currently the number one crypto exchange platform in Vietnam.

MXC Partnering with Media and KOL in Vietnam

Recently, the MXC exchange platform has been making vast partnerships with Vietnam-based organizations with the primary intent of increasing its adoption. Connecting with national media contributes to MXC’s rising adoption in the country.

What organizations have MXC made partnerships with so far? One such platform is Bigcoin Vietnam , a top venture capital fund designed to focus on the blockchain industry. Bigcoin also provides ICO consultancy, marketing, and communication options for upcoming crypto projects.

MXC is partnering with Bigcoin to participate in their nurturing and development of upcoming projects in Vietnam. MXC will benefit from Bigcoin ’ s wide reach in Vietnam through marketing.

Bigcoin’s CMO, Verena shared an objective point of view related to how things are going in Vietnam: “MXC has been really active in Vietnamese market, and undoubtedly, it has gained quite a large number of Vietnamese users. With the partnership with MXC exchange, we will support them in terms of marketing and media activities to make MXC top 1 exchange in Vietnam in the time to come.”

The second platform that MXC has partnered with is Coinmoi . Coinmoi was instituted as a global block media agency. This platform, which is still in the pre-launch stages, aims to be the most robust blockchain technology and crypto network found in Vietnam.

The institution of Coinmoi will help in the growth and development of crypto by creating new technologies and products for blockchain investors. MXC also wants to share Coinmoi’s global goal and help in creating a new fanbase. Since Coinmoi will offer media services, MXC will be one of the greatest beneficiaries of Coinmoi’s good media support.

According to Ngoc Mei, Co-Founder of COINMOI: “COINMOI has a vision of becoming a global media agency, the number one trusted symbol in the field of blockchain technology and crypto market. In the early stages, we aim to become the largest and most efficient blockchain technology and crypto investment community in Vietnam. In the other hand, COINMOI will focus on developing technology products related to the blockchain space and bring the initial projects to Vietnamese investors.”

In addition to the media and businesses, MXC is partnering with other key opinion leaders in Vietnam. Generally, MXC is going to a personal level proving its interest in the Viet crypto market. Often, people believe most of the things their local experts and Key Opinion Leaders believe in.

The KOL interest in their people and the crypto market is a huge selling point for MXC in Vietnam since the KOL support proves that MXC is trusted. By partnering with KOL, the platform will increase the level of influence in Vietnam, and ultimately the numbers.

It’s clear from the strategic partnerships that the MXC exchange is making with industry leaders, the media, and Viet KOL that MXC has excellent plans for Vietnam.

As things stand now, MXC is on the road to being the most robust crypto exchange by beating the likes of Binance and Coinbase, not only in Vietnam but globally.

More About MXC

Currently, MXC Exchange has around 5 million users in more than 70 countries around the world. This achievement is a significant milestone, and the platform aims to become a go-to platform for new and experienced investors as they move forward.

The exchange spreads across five countries, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and the United States where it is fully licenced. MXC offers a high-performance trading engine that developers with expertise in banking technology developed. With every second reliability, the exchange alone delivers 1.4 million transactions and adds improved performance. Singapore and Korea host its server clusters.

For more information about MXC, this ever popular one-stop-shop for crypto exchange services, simply join any of the platforms on which MXC interacts with its community: Twitter, Facebook, Telegram or Instagram.

