New MXmobile Helps Financial Institutions And Fintechs Deliver Personalized Mobile Banking Experiences

·2 min read

MXmobile provides customers of financial institutions and fintechs with a stunning view of their financial health

Three new use cases--simpler user onboarding, greater user personalization, and enhanced mobile banking--include new features such as account origination and personalized insights

SNOWBIRD, Utah, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (MONEY EXPERIENCE SUMMIT) – MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, today announced its popular mobile banking app, MXmobile v6, previously called Helios. MX is raising the standard with MXmobile by increasing focus on growing and engaging users to expand the bottom line of the financial institution or fintech.

MX announces MXmobile v6
MX announces MXmobile v6

"As mobile banking adoption continues to accelerate, financial services providers are looking to offer users a more personalized and all-around better mobile banking experience," said Brett Allred, Chief Product Officer, MX. "MXmobile helps organizations deliver on that promise by offering simpler user onboarding, greater personalization and enhanced mobile banking features to drive engagement and increase the bottom line."

MXmobile offers customers:

Simpler user onboarding. MXmobile makes it easier and faster for institutions to onboard new customers. From signing up, to funding the account, to transactions, users can be set up and ready to go live with their mobile banking app in a matter of minutesversus months.

Greater user personalization. Once users are set up with an account, virtual cards, and money movement capabilities, data-based, AI-powered financial insights immediately provide recommendations in real-time so users can charge and strengthen their financial well-being.

Enhanced mobile banking. As new generations continue to demand financial services on the go, MX is allocating resources to continue to transfer the brick-and-mortar banking experience to mobile.

MXmobile works on any platform and any device, and side-by-side with the current experiencefor clients who want to deliver a differentiated service to a segment of their users, or test new features before a full go-to-market, in tandem with a core mobile banking application.

For more information about the MXmobile, visit: http://mx.com/products/mxmobile/.

About MX

MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com.

Media Contact:
Tom Cook
tom.cook@mx.com

MX Logo (PRNewsFoto/MX) (PRNewsfoto/MX)
MX Logo (PRNewsFoto/MX) (PRNewsfoto/MX)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mxmobile-helps-financial-institutions-and-fintechs-deliver-personalized-mobile-banking-experiences-301388149.html

SOURCE MX

