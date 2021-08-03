U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,386.78
    -0.38 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,875.72
    +37.56 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,622.61
    -58.46 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,200.54
    -14.96 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.41
    -0.85 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.30
    -8.90 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    25.51
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1640
    -0.0100 (-0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3895
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9640
    -0.3450 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,534.27
    -1,056.18 (-2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.11
    -2.33 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,098.90
    +17.18 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Myanmar-China Friendship Witnessed by History

·2 min read

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the narration of U Naing Wynn, we can understand this period of history in the video produced by Myanmar Chan You Film.

Connected by mountains and rivers, Myanmar and China are neighbors sharing a longstanding "pauk-phaw" friendship. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 71 years ago, the relations between the two countries have withstood the test of the wind and rain and have been further cemented.

Myanmar and China ties began in ancient times. In the heyday of China's Tang Dynasty in the early 9th century, a troupe of dancers and musicians of Myanmar's Pyu Dynasty visited Luoyang, the capital of China.

Close cooperation and significant development of relations have been witnessed in the areas of politics, economics, social interactions, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

In terms of economy, China has been exporting chinaware, textiles and tea to Myanmar. Similarly, many Buddhist status and other special products of Myanmar can be seen in Chinese temples.

Both Myanmar and China are multi-ethnic countries. The ethnic group cultures of two countries have similarities in their diet and living habits. People on the border from both sides enjoy a time-honored friendship for thousands of years.

The religious exchanges between two countries are relatively active. Boddha tooth relic of China is invited to Myanmar 4 times. The friendship of two countries is relatively deep. In White Horse Temple, there is a pagoda similar to the Shwetagon Pagoda built in 2014. Scolars and monks from two countries have also exchanged visits.

Seven decades ago, Myanmar and China ties reached another level in 1950 on which date they established diplomatic relations. And Myanmar is the first non-Communist country to recognize the founding of China. Between leaders of the two countries, there is a tradition of paying high-level mutual visits.

Cultural and personal exchanges are also active. Around the millennium, an amount of Myanmar people learn Chinese. Meanwhile, the number of overseas students in Myanmar has been inceasing. Myanmar and China also have many records in sports and cultural exchanges. In 1975, the Myanmar Speak takraw team went to Beijing to perform Myanmar national sport, sepak takraw, for the audience. From then on, people in China began to know and play sepak takraw.

China attaches great importance to China-Myanmar relations and is willing to uphold the "Pauk-Phaw" friendship.

Watch the video for more content. (https://en.prnasia.com/story/archive/3462824_AE62824_0?utm_source=cleartime-customer&utm_medium=email)

Pagodas donated by Myanmar in China
Pagodas donated by Myanmar in China

SOURCE Myanmar Chan You Film

Recommended Stories

  • Bennett says Israel able to "act alone" against Iran over ship attack

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel is rallying global action against Iran over an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off Oman last week but is capable of responding on its own if necessary, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday. The United States, Britain and Israel blamed Iran for the suspected drone strike on Thursday in which two crew members, a Briton and a Romanian, were killed. Tehran denies any involvement.

  • China quietly sets new 'buy Chinese' targets for state companies - U.S. sources

    China's government quietly issued new procurement guidelines in May that require up to 100% local content on hundreds of items including X-ray machines and magnetic resonance imaging equipment, erecting fresh barriers for foreign suppliers, three U.S.-based sources told Reuters. Document 551 was issued on May 14 by the Chinese Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), with the title, "Auditing guidelines for government procurement of imported products," said one former U.S. government official, who obtained a copy of the previously unreported 70-page catalog and read portions to Reuters, but requested anonymity. The former official said that when China joined the World Trade Organization, it agreed not to issue such internal documents.

  • U.S., Israel, U.K. Vow Action Against Iran on Tanker Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S., Israel and the U.K. all vowed to respond to a deadly drone attack on an Israeli-linked tanker last week in a major waterway for global oil shipments that they blamed on Iran.“There will be a collective response,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Monday. Blinken gave no details of what that might entail.Middle East foes Iran and Israel have traded multiple accusations of shipping attacks in recent months. But Thursday’s strike off the coast of Oman, w

  • US vows ‘collective response’ to Iranian attack on oil tanker Mercer Street

    U.S. and allied officials are planning a “collective response” to an alleged Iranian attack on an oil tanker that killed two civilians, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

  • U.S. and U.K. blame Iran for drone strike on oil tanker

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday that the United States and United Kingdom, respectively, now believe Iran was likely responsible for last week's drone strike on an oil tanker in the Arabian sea.Why it matters: The United States and Britain now join Israel in accusing Tehran of being behind the July 29 attack off the coast of Oman. Iran has denied involvement. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Marke

  • U.S. says Myanmar poll plan shows need for ASEAN to step up efforts

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The plan by Myanmar's ruling generals to hold elections in two years shows they are stalling for time and the need for Southeast Asian countries to step up pressure on them, a senior State Department official said on Monday. "It's clear that the Burmese junta is just stalling for time and wants to keep prolonging the calendar to its own advantage," the official told reporters ahead of a ministerial meeting this week between the United States and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which includes Myanmar. "So, all the more reason why ASEAN has to engage on this and... uphold the terms of the five point consensus that Myanmar also signed up to," he said referring to a plan by ASEAN leaders to tackle the turmoil.

  • Latin America's resurgent left and Caribbean spurn U.S. policy on Cuba

    The United States doubled down on its tough stance and sanctions on Cuba after historic protests in the Communist-run island last month and said it would seek to support protesters. But many countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, a region which is still scarred by Washington’s backing of coups during the Cold War and has shifted leftwards in recent years, are asking it to back off instead. President Joe Biden branded Cuba a "failed state" in the wake of the July 11-12 protests over an economic crisis and curbs on freedoms.

  • Harris to focus on security, economic ties on SE Asia trip

    Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Southeast Asia later this month aiming to bolster U.S. engagement in the region in an effort to counter China’s growing influence globally. In an early preview of the goals for her trip to Singapore and Vietnam, Harris deputy national security adviser Phil Gordon said the vice president will emphasize the Biden administration’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, with a focus on reinforcing regional security in the area. “The vice president will meet with government officials, leaders, people in the private sector and civil society, and she’ll focus on strengthening U.S. leadership, expanding security cooperation, deepening economic partnerships, defending the international rules-based order, in particular in the South China Sea, and standing up for our values as we do with all of our friends and partners,” he said.

  • Menendez, 10 European foreign affairs committee chairs condemn Nord Stream 2 deal

    Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and 10 of his European counterparts signed onto a joint statement Monday voicing their opposition to the U.S.-Germany deal on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, calling it "another tool" for Russia to "pressure and blackmail" Ukraine.Why it matters: Outrage over the agreement, which will allow Russia to circumvent Ukraine and deliver gas directly to Europe, goes beyond just Republican Biden critics on Capitol Hill.Get market news worthy of your ti

  • Analysis: Iran strikes hard-line pose ahead of new president

    Once a protégé of Iran's supreme leader is sworn in as president this week, hard-liners will control all parts of the Islamic Republic's civilian government. Given the brinkmanship over its accelerating nuclear program and the West alleging that Tehran launched a fatal drone attack targeting an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire last week, one might think that had already happened. Iran's inauguration of President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday represents the last stop in a slow slide from the hopes that the 2015 nuclear deal would open the Islamic Republic to the West.

  • Diplomats: ASEAN waiting on Myanmar approval of envoy

    Southeast Asia’s top diplomats have tentatively chosen a special envoy to help deal with the violent political crisis gripping Myanmar but must wait on approval from the military-ruled nation’s leaders before announcing it, two diplomats said Tuesday. The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations want to designate Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof as special envoy to Myanmar, a decision reached in their annual meeting Monday, the two Southeast Asian diplomats said. Myanmar did not immediately react to the choice, preventing the ministers from issuing a post-conference joint communique that would have reflected the key development, the diplomats said.

  • USAID chief in Sudan for talks on economy

    US aid chief Samantha Power Sunday hailed Sudan's transition during a visit to Khartoum where she discussed with officials the country's urgent economic and humanitarian needs.

  • With Time Ticking Down, Hope Is Waning for a Climate Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- When India failed to show up at climate talks in London last week, the meeting’s British hosts took it as a snub. It was also a stark reminder of how hard it’s going to be for diplomats to pull the global climate back from the brink of disaster, with less than three months to go before the next round of high-stakes negotiations.The climate meeting in London wasn’t the only recent example of underlying problems. Just two days earlier, an all-night meeting of Group of 20 ministers i

  • GE’s Reverse Stock Split Is Rare– Only 5 in S&P 500 Since 2012

    GE’s reverse stock split Monday was only the fifth since 2012 among S&P 500 companies. Companies generally avoid reverse splits because they can signal that management has been unsuccessful at raising the stock price. It was only the fifth such action among companies in the S&P 500 index since 2012, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

  • My ‘shifty’ husband keeps our $3.5M property business in his name only. I don’t want to get kicked out if he should die

    ‘What if he decides to divorce me? How will I be protected? He tells me everything is just fine and those issues will never be a problem for me.’

  • Work from home troubles many companies. Here’s how to show the boss that you’re on the job from anywhere

    Become a 'business of one,' says author of 'Remote, Inc.: How to Thrive at Work… Wherever You Are.'

  • Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Exits Amid Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Lawsuit Against Company

    Activision Blizzard said longtime exec J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment, is leaving the company. Brack’s exit comes less than two weeks after Activision Blizzard was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which alleged the company’s “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual […]

  • This Bill Gates-backed battery maker is on track to do big things for electric vehicles: CEO

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh tells Yahoo Finance Live he is confident in hitting key production timelines.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some hint that will tell exactly what a stock is going to do, and when. The kind of signal that will cut through the market’s noise, and makes sense of the deluge of raw data that every company generates. Multiply that data by 10,000 publicly traded stocks, and you’ll have some idea of just how daunting the markets can be. It’s tempting to follow an expert: a Wall Street analyst, or a trading guru. They all have important contributions to make. But here, we’ll take

  • The Biden stimulus offer of free health insurance is quickly coming to an end

    Officials are reminding consumers that the window is closing on plans with $0 premiums.