Myanmar Construction Industry Databook Series Q1 2023 Update: Steady Growth of 2.2% Per Year Expected Through 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Myanmar Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction and City Level Construction by Value - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

According to the publisher, construction industry in Myanmar is expected to grow by 8.5% to reach MMK 8,780 billion in 2023.



Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in Myanmar remains intact. The construction industry in Myanmar is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 2.2% during 2023-2027. The construction output in the country is expected to reach MMK 11,585.6 billion by 2027.



This market intelligence report from the publisher provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at country level. With over 100+ KPIs, covering growth dynamics in building construction, infrastructure construction, and analysis by key cities in Myanmar, this databook offering primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables.

Market Dynamics by Value, Volume, and No. of Units: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and end market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry in Myanmar.

Residential Construction Outlook: Provides market analysis by type of construction, development stage, price point, and key cities. KPIs include value, volume and number of units.

Commercial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across office buildings, retail buildings, hospitality buildings, restaurant buildings, and sports facilities.

Institutional Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plant buildings, metal & material processing buildings, chemical & pharmaceutical buildings.

Industrial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plants, educational buildings.

Infrastructure Construction Outlook: Provides growth dynamics and market analysis by three key sections such as marine and inland, utility system and transport infrastructure construction.

City Level Analysis: Provides outlook of top 10 cities in Myanmar by construction value.

Scope

Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2018-2027 in Myanmar. KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Myanmar Economic Indicators

Myanmar Top Cities Construction Data



Myanmar Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by





Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Myanmar Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by





Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Myanmar Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by





Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Myanmar Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by





Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Myanmar Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Myanmar Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by





Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Myanmar Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by





Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Myanmar Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by





Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Myanmar Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms

Reasons to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in Myanmar.

Top Ten Cities Construction Value Data

Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.

City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wodbz6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/myanmar-construction-industry-databook-series-q1-2023-update-steady-growth-of-2-2-per-year-expected-through-2027--301753078.html

SOURCE Research and Markets