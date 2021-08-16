U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

'MyCare Medical Group' Enters into Strategic Partnership with 'Medical Group of South Florida' and 'Radiant Medical Group'

·2 min read

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyCare Medical Group officially announced it had entered into a partnership and full merger with both Medical Group of South Florida (MGSFL) and Radiant Medical Group. Marking another key milestone of continued growth, the merger allows MyCare to expand into Palm Beach County where MGSFL and Radiant are based. MyCare will also now offer cardiology, chiropractic, endocrinology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, physical therapy, podiatry, along with imaging and radiology oncology services through MGSFL's multidisciplinary approach. Specializing in older adult care, MyCare serves over 100,000 patients in Florida, with approximately 30,000 Medicare Advantage patients and 10,000 traditional Medicare patients.

"It was wonderful to find a partner that shares our same passion for providing exceptional patient care through a team-based approach," said Dr. Joshua Smith, MGSFL and Radiant Founder. "I look forward to our continued growth with MyCare and the positive impact this merger will have on our patients and the communities we serve."

"The addition of Medical Group of South Florida and Radiant brings the leading provider group in Palm Beach County for primary care and multi-specialty services to the MyCare Medical platform," said Gautam Shirhattikar, CEO of MyCare Medical Group. "Dr. Josh Smith and his team have done phenomenal work in providing a one-stop-shop to patients which addresses their entire health. We are excited about leveraging this new dimension of patient services across MyCare."

Founded in 2000, MGSFL has served the Palm Beach area for over 20 years with over 30 healthcare professionals, including both primary care providers and specialty physicians. MGSFL has always worked to fulfill its core mission of providing a meaningful and positive impact to the senior community. Founded in 2018, Radiant Medical Group is a Medicare Advantage management services organization with over 80 affiliate group practices and 200 providers.

For the latest updates on the growing MyCare family of healthcare providers, or to learn more about its services, visit them online. And follow MyCare on social media: Facebook.

About MyCare Medical

Formed in 2018, MyCare Medical Group is a primary care group whose physicians have been providing high quality patient care in a value-based model to Central and South Florida for more than 35 years. MyCare was founded by physicians that are committed to delivering the best possible patient outcomes and specialize in caring for and maintaining the health of older adults – helping them to live lives as healthy, active seniors. MyCare's provider network currently has over 100 practitioners and specialists working throughout multiple counties in Florida. Learn more at: www.MyCareMedicalGroup.com.

Media Contacts:

James Dubrey, VP Sales & Marketing
316400@email4pr.com
20537 Amberfield Drive
Land O'Lakes, FL 34638
1-866-335-9311

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mycare-medical-group-enters-into-strategic-partnership-with-medical-group-of-south-florida-and-radiant-medical-group-301355938.html

SOURCE MyCare Medical Group

    With the help of the highly contagious Delta variant, COVID cases have soared in several states across the nation in recent weeks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), new coronavirus cases in the U.S. have risen by roughly 100,000 per day since one month ago. The health authority's most recent data from Aug. 13 puts new daily cases at 141,397, compared with 42,399 new daily cases recorded on Jul. 15. Unfortunately, there's no sign that the trend will slow down or r