U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,707.32
    +6.74 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,327.90
    -79.21 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,121.30
    +21.13 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,199.71
    +5.71 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.79
    +1.94 (+2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.20
    -35.90 (-1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    -1.08 (-4.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0270 (+1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3536
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7550
    -0.3750 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,945.68
    -3,577.93 (-7.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.06
    -7.28 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.08
    -74.79 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     
JOBS:

Another 207,000 Americans filed new weekly jobless claims

New unemployment claims remained near a 52-year low

Mycotopia Therapies Announces Ei.Ventures Acquires 12x12 Estate in The Sandbox in Anticipation of PSLY.COM Launch Post-Merger with Mycotopia Therapies in Q1 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
20/20 Global, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Purchase to be named PSLY.COM represents the third largest land sale in the Metaverse valued at $2.2M

MIAMI, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mycotopia Therapies Inc. (OTC Pink: TPIA) (the “Company”), a biopharma company focused on research, technology, and the development of medical psychedelics, announced today Ei.Ventures has acquired a 12x 12 estate in The Sandbox, a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences on the Ethereum blockchain. This purchase represents the third largest land sale in the Metaverse, and is valued at $2.2M. The land will be called PSLY.COM, the name of the soon to be merged company of Ei.Ventures with Mycotopia Therapies. The transaction was the subject of a January 5, 2022 article in Forbes by A.J. Herrington titled Startup Plans Psychedelic Trips In The Metaverse With Sandbox Virtual Land Deal.

After only a week on the platform, Ei.Ventures and Orthogonal Thinker CEO David Nikzad were ready to invest in a legacy project for the combined companies’ vision of psychedelic therapy and move into the Metaverse over the next 36 months, noting, “The combination of our tech, cannabis, psychedelics, outer space, and crypto related holdings will all be utilizing this exciting space. We are very excited to invite all of our portfolio companies and investors to be part of something very special.”

Ei.Ventures now owns 144 pieces of Sandbox land that make up this 12 x 12 estate. Their neighbors include noted companies like Axie Infinity, SANDBOX, Binance and many others. PSLY.COM is now right in the middle of these disruptive giants.

Nikzad adds, “As I remember my early days as an investor going to Y Combinator, it was about looking at things that were 10B disruptive. Health and Wellness is a trillion-dollar market. As we’ve now gone through COVID and are still in the craziness of it, these technologies will become much more important as communications and how financial transactions are handled is changing,” and ends with thanks to “Blockchain.com, MetaMask, NFTTRADER and all the individuals and teams, including Ei’s co-founders, that came together to execute this transaction.”

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Mycotopia Therapies said, “Virtual land sales on the Sandbox have exploded recently and total sales between 2019 and today amount to $211 million, while the 'sand' cryptocurrency is up more than 9,000% in the last year. Blockchain technology allows users to own the content they create in The Sandbox and mint it onto non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.” Mr. Kaplan continued, “Since complex networks exist in the Metaverse without any one entity having overall control, the amount of land in The Sandbox is finite. As we work toward closing our merger with Ei.Ventures, I believe this investment in the Metaverse will prove to be very beneficial for PSLY.COM shareholders.”

You can find the Offering Circular for Ei.Ventures’ Regulation A offering here https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1823182/000110465921096304/tm2123436d1_253g2.htm. For more information on Ei.Ventures, please go to https://invest.ei.ventures/. For media needs, please contact Susan von Seggern at susan@ei.ventures or 213-840-0077.

About Mycotopia Therapies

Mycotopia Therapies focuses on helping you heal and reclaim your life. Your journey of healing is an understanding of the causes and works to mental wellness through psychedelic enhanced psychotherapy, integrated with a professional team of mental wellness practitioners and cutting-edge technology. Psychedelic therapy is a holistic and spiritual approach providing healing and has shown successful treatment for many years. Additional information on Mycotopia Therapies can be found on the Company’s website at: https://www.mycotopiatherapies.com.

About Ei. Ventures

Emotional Intelligence Ventures, a company dedicated to research and production of botanical psychedelics, announced a public stock offering using the Reg A+ Framework. Ei. Ventures’ main differentiator in the space is a self-imposed directive to work exclusively with non-synthetic, plant and fungi-based ingredients for both is psychedelic and non-psychedelic products. https://www.ei.ventures

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in 20/20 Global, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

Contact for Mycotopia Therapies

Media Inquiries and Investor Relation:

Gabe Rodriguez

Email: Erelations@gmail.com

Phone: (623) 261-9046


Recommended Stories

  • 8 Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Why AT&T Tumbled in 2021, but Is Rebounding in 2022

    Despite AT&T's (NYSE: T) merger with TimeWarner in 2018 being blamed for holding the telecom giant back over the years, the market hasn't exactly rewarded Ma Bell's decision to shed its WarnerMedia division and merge it with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA)(NASDAQ: DISCK). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, AT&T stock lost 14.5% of its value in 2021, very likely because in addition to getting rid of its media business, AT&T is also slashing its dividend in half. The TimeWarner acquisition saddled the telecom with a mountain of debt, and the spinoff is expected to net it some $43 billion, which will go a long way to paying down its debt load.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of software-company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a darling among retail investors since its publicly traded debut in late 2020, but the company has plenty of skeptics on Wall Street. Palantir stock was down 6.7% today as of market close, caught up in yet another steep slide for high-growth but richly valued stocks. Palantir is now nearly 60% below its all-time high, reached in early 2021.

  • Sundial Growers and Alcanna Inc. Announce the Agreement to Revised Consideration Under the Proposed Plan of Arrangement

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial") and Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) ("Alcanna") announce that Sundial has agreed to improve the consideration to be provided to Alcanna shareholders (the "Alcanna Shareholders") for their common shares of Alcanna (each, an "Alcanna Share") pursuant to the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement") by including a cash component.

  • 5 Red Flags for Sea Limited's Future

    Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has generated massive returns since its IPO in Oct. 2017. On Jan. 4, Chinese tech giant Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) sold 14.5 million shares of Sea at an average price of $208 to $212 per share. The $3 billion sale reduced Tencent's stake from 21.3% to 18.7%.

  • Where Will Wish Be in 5 Years?

    Wish's stock tumbled as its monthly active users (MAUs) declined, its revenue growth decelerated, and it continued to bleed red ink. Its logistics and quality control issues, the abrupt resignation of its founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski, regulatory headwinds in France, and insider sales exacerbated that sell-off.

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

    Investors could have gotten whiplash watching the stock market collapse in 2020 because of the pandemic, then quickly rebound to regain all the lost ground and go on to set new record highs. The S&P 500 outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq exchange by its widest margin in over two decades in 2021, making it only the sixth time in its history it has beaten the other indexes. If you ignore the sudden plunge the market experienced at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the stock market has been on an incredible years-long tear.

  • This tech giant will shape the future of the metaverse, buy its stock: analyst

    Here's why this tech giant will cash in on the metasverse, says one widely followed analyst.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian stock slid 11% Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 safe dividend stocks with high yields. To skip our analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to 5 Safe Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to a report published by Global X, between 1960 to 2017, stocks paying high dividends outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of […]

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    While looking for stocks to quadruple over the next eight years may sound overwhelming, the 19% annualized growth rate that this equates to makes it seem much more reasonable. Furthermore, by exploring the intersection of solid moats, high sales growth rates, and budding profitability, we can find companies that have positioned themselves beautifully for the long term. Led by its founder Anthony Wood, streaming juggernaut Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has seen its share price tumble around 50% in the last six months.

  • Alibaba Stock Rises Despite Tech’s Tumble and a Price Target Cut. Here’s Why.

    Investors wouldn’t be blamed for thinking the recent selloff in technology stocks could only add more weight to the weakened shoulders of Alibaba.

  • 10 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 real estate dividend stocks with high yields. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the real estate market, you can go directly to 5 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to McKinsey, the dollar volume of commercial real estate transactions in the United States […]

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • 2022 Market Prediction: These 5 Stocks Will Be Winners

    Fortunately, Disney (NYSE: DIS) closed its fiscal year 2021 on a solid note. The year-over-year improvement was especially true for its segment that includes theme parks, which saw revenue almost double in its fourth quarter ended Oct. 3, to $5.45 billion from $2.7 billion in the year-ago period. With its theme parks open, and a robust and growing streaming segment, 2022 could be the year Disney's business returns to full strength.

  • Tesla Stock Is Falling Again. Why Shares Are Giving Back Big Delivery Gains.

    Tesla opened the year with strong fourth-quarter delivery numbers, sending shares up 13.5% on the first trading day of the new year. Analysts boosted their earnings estimates and stock price targets for Tesla. It’s harder to lose a lot of money quickly in a less volatile stock.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Nvidia Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Investors need to look out for a potential development that could send Nvidia stock into a tailspin.

  • Rivian Falls Most Since November After Amazon’s Stellantis Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. fell the most since mid-November after Amazon.com Inc., one of its biggest backers and customers, agreed to buy battery-electric delivery vans from rival automaker Stellantis NV.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHeaviest Tech Selling in a D

  • Nvidia Stock Faces Short-Term Pressures. Why It’s Still a Buy.

    Truist cut its price target on Nvidia, but remained optimistic on the stock's long-term performance .