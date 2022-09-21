U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer

0
·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for an SLX mask writer from a new customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 5-7 million. Delivery of the system is planned for the second quarter of 2023.

The SLX laser mask writer meets rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for 70-75 percent of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing. SLX is a new and modern mask writer based on the same technology as Mycronic's mask writers for displays.

"It is gratifying to engage with a new customer. SLX's modern design, performance, productivity and reliability combined with lower energy consumption, makes it an attractive solution for customers producing photomasks for the semiconductor industry", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic provides mask writers for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors.

For additional information, please contact:
Charlott Samuelsson
Sr VP Pattern Generators
Tel: +46 70 984 42 82
E-mail: charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich 
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on September 21, 2022, at 08:00 a.m. CEST.

About Mycronic
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/mycronic-receives-order-for-an-slx-mask-writer,c3633772

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/3633772/1628780.pdf

Press release (PDF)

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mycronic-receives-order-for-an-slx-mask-writer-301629217.html

