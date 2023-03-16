U.S. markets open in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,898.00
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,893.00
    +21.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,285.25
    +37.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.60
    +5.40 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.96
    +0.35 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.70
    -9.60 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0622
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.04
    +2.31 (+9.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2089
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9720
    -0.3780 (-0.28%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,667.49
    -260.72 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    548.45
    -8.79 (-1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,344.45
    -292.66 (-3.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,010.61
    -218.87 (-0.80%)
     

Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer, for delivery to the United States. The order value is in the range of USD 4-6 million. Delivery of the system is planned for the first quarter of 2024.

The SLX laser mask writer meets rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing. SLX is a modern and energy efficient mask writer based on the same technology as Mycronic's mask writers for displays.

"We are grateful to receive another repeat order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer increasing its production capacity", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic's Pattern Generators division provides mask writers for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors.

For additional information, please contact:
Charlott Samuelsson
Sr VP Pattern Generators
Tel: +46 70 984 42 82
E-mail: charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich 
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on March 16, 2023, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

About Mycronic
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/3734775/1918866.pdf

Press release (PDF)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mycronic-receives-order-for-an-slx-mask-writer-301773860.html

SOURCE Mycronic AB

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices crater as inventories build, fears ripple through global markets

    Oil prices have fallen sharply in recent days amid growing inventories and broad stresses following the failure of multiple U.S. banks.

  • EVs Finally Land at North America’s Biggest Machinery Conference

    (Bloomberg) -- As electric SUVs and sedans roll onto American highways, diesel still reigns supreme on US construction sites. But walk around the industry’s largest trade conference in Las Vegas this week, and the first signs of battery power have finally arrived.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleTraders Dash for Cove

  • Crude Oil: Let's Get to the Bottom of Where Prices Are Headed

    Oil is breaking downward from a three-month sideways consolidation pattern. Here's what it means for the commodity and energy stocks.

  • Five Below Could Fall Below Key Indicators

    Discount retailer Five Below, Inc. is scheduled to report their latest quarterly figures to shareholders Wednesday evening. Let's review the charts ahead of the numbers. In the daily bar chart of FIVE, below, I can see that the shares are testing the rising 50-day moving average line.

  • Is It Time To Buy XOM Stock As Exxon Mobil Gets Beaten Down By Banking Crisis?

    XOM stock is down 15% from February's all-time high. Did XOM get unduly punished during the bank crisis, giving investors a chance to buy?

  • Chevron, Exxon Mobil Falter As Oil Prices Skid To 15-Month Lows

    U.S. oil prices dropped Wednesday to their lowest levels since December 2021 and energy stocks responded.

  • Grocery Store Chain Kroger Joins Autonomous-Truck Convoy

    Grocery store giant Kroger has signed up to use autonomous trucks from Gatik to handle distribution in the Dallas region.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 39 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Oil Climbs From 15-Month Low After Banking Crisis Roils Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose from the lowest close in 15 months after a three-day rout started by the US banking crisis and accelerated by options covering.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapWest Texas Inter

  • Tech stocks emerge as haven in sell-off fueled by bank worries

    Investors are gravitating toward big technology stocks as banking crisis worries rock U.S. markets, hoping the shares are better positioned to withstand a possible economic downturn and will benefit from a steep drop in bond yields. As of Wednesday, the S&P 500 technology sector was down 1.7% compared to a 3.6% drop for the broader benchmark stock index since March 8, when problems at Silicon Valley Bank set off fears of financial system contagion. Among the big tech stocks, Apple Inc has fallen 1.5% over that time, while Microsoft Corp climbed 3.4% and Intel Corp rose over 7%.

  • Why Gas Bills Are Going Crazy—With No End in Sight

    Supply challenges contributed to the most volatile year on record for natural gas prices, and the volatility isn’t slowing down.

  • BMW to make hydrogen-fuelled cars as it admits EVs won’t work for everyone

    BMW has thrown its weight behind hydrogen-powered vehicles as it said that electric cars will not work in some parts of the world.

  • WTI Oil Falls Below $70 a Barrel First Time Since Late 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- West Texas Intermediate crude fell below $70 a barrel in New York for the first time since late 2021 as investors remain on edge after last week’s bank failures.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsWall Street’s Fear Gauge Surges With Bank Jitters:

  • Meta to cut another 10,000 jobs and cancel 'low priority projects'

    Meta plans to cut its workforce by another 10,000 people and withdraw around 5,000 open roles that it had yet to fill, company co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday, confirming recent rumors that another round of layoffs was imminent. Zuckerberg also said that the company will cancel "lower priority projects," adding that he "underestimated the indirect costs" associated with these initiatives. The announcement comes just four months after Meta revealed that it was eliminating about 11,000 roles as the social networking giant pushes ahead with what it's calling a "year of efficiency."

  • Boeing lands deals with two Saudi Arabian airlines

    Boeing announced deals with two separate Saudi Arabian airlines on Tuesday with the potential for a sale of 121 airplanes in agreements hailed by the White House.

  • Credit Suisse Stock Decline Tests Strength of European Banks

    LONDON—A sharp drop in Credit Suisse Group AG’s stock is putting European bank regulations to the test. The Swiss lender’s meltdown Wednesday prompted European Central Bank officials to call banks it supervises to ask about their exposure to the bank, people familiar with the matter said. After Credit Suisse’s stock fell 31% Wednesday morning, investor fears about contagion drove a market rout that wiped out nearly $75 billion in the value of European bank stocks, according to an analysis by Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Canadian Pacific Wins US Approval for $27 Billion Rail Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. received a green light to complete its $27 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern, overcoming opposition from shippers and creating the only rail operator serving the US, Canada and Mexico.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionTraders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits

  • OPEC Sees Weaker Western Oil Demand Countering Growing Chinese Appetite

    The cartel left its forecasts for global oil-demand growth this year steady as growing optimism about China’s demand for crude oil was countered by concerns about the economic picture in the U.S. and Europe.

  • Oil slumps nearly 5% to lowest in more than a year as banking fears mount

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices plunged by nearly 5% on Wednesday to settle at the lowest levels in more than a year on concerns that a crisis of confidence in the banking sector could trigger a recession and cut demand. Crude recovered some of its earlier losses along with benchmark equity indexes after Swiss regulators pledged a liquidity lifeline to Credit Suisse, which had earlier seen shares fall as much as 30%. Hedge funds were liquidating because of rising interest rates and economic uncertainty, said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial, adding that heavy selling pressure on U.S. stock markets on Wednesday was adding to the fund liquidation in crude.

  • With prices soaring, Dollar Tree ditches eggs until later this year

    Dollar Tree Inc has stopped selling eggs in its Dollar Tree stores, a spokesperson for the U.S. retailer confirmed late Tuesday, as the staple food has skyrocketed in price by as much as 60% during the fall. The chain, which is increasingly a go-to grocery destination for cash strapped shoppers, has roughly 8,000 Dollar Tree stores across the United States and Canada. Its spokesperson said it does not anticipate being able to bring eggs back into its stores for sale until later this fall.