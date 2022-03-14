U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,237.75
    +36.25 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,232.00
    +307.00 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,379.00
    +87.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,995.80
    +17.50 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.64
    -3.69 (-3.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.40
    -11.60 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    -0.31 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0947
    +0.0032 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.06
    +0.83 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3045
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.7890
    +0.5090 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,065.19
    -11.24 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.18
    +12.23 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.98
    -2.66 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MICLF

STOCKHOLM, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 4-6 million. Delivery of the system is planned for the third quarter of 2022.

The SLX laser mask writer meets rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for 70-75 percent of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing. SLX is a new and modern mask writer based on the same technology as Mycronic's mask writers for displays.

"The strong global demand for semiconductors continues to drive the need for more photomasks and the SLX mask writer is well suited to support this need. We are pleased to once again be able to announce the second SLX to an existing customer", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic provides mask writers for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors.

For additional information, please contact:
Charlott Samuelsson
Sr VP Pattern Generators
Tel: +46 70 984 42 82
E-mail: charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on March 14, 2022, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

About Mycronic
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/mycronic-receives-order-for-an-slx-mask-writer,c3523664

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/3523664/1547441.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mycronic-receives-order-for-an-slx-mask-writer-301501632.html

SOURCE Mycronic AB

Recommended Stories

  • How Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Is Tearing Apart the Global Food System

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina Locks Down Shenzhen, Entire Jilin Province as Covid SwellsThe global food system is under threat as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts one of the world’s major breadbaskets in jeopardy. Here are the latest develo

  • Musk says Tesla, SpaceX see significant inflation risks

    Musk in a tweet also asked about inflation rate outlook and said his companies "are not alone", retweeting an article saying the Ukraine-Russia conflict sent commodity prices to their highest levels since 2008. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been ramping up the prices of metals used in cars, from aluminum in the bodywork to palladium in catalytic converters to the high-grade nickel in electric vehicle batteries, and drivers are likely to foot the bill. Tesla's shares, which closed 5% lower at $795.35 on Friday, have lost about 25% year-to-date.

  • Elon Musk says SpaceX and Tesla facing significant inflation pressure

    Prices of metals used in automobiles have increased after Russia invaded Ukraine

  • 5 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The artificial intelligence industry could be a huge source of upside for investors over the long term.

  • IEA, OPEC Likely to Lower Crude Supply Forecasts

    Crude prices soared last week to their highest levels since 2008 as traders assessed the damage to global supply from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Cheap Gas: Why Does Costco Have Lower Prices Than Other Stations?

    As the Biden Administration recently banned all Russian imports of gas, oil, and energy, gas prices could continue to rise here in the states. Even though Russian oil accounts for only 3% of U.S....

  • Average U.S. gas price rises 22% in 2 weeks, to a record $4.43 a gallon

    Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the new price exceeds by 32 cents the prior all-time high of $4.11 set in July 2008. But that's still quite a ways from the inflation-adjusted record high of about $5.24 per gallon.

  • EU Discussing Sanctions on Chelsea’s Abramovich, Other Russians

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union governments are discussing sanctioning the owner of Chelsea Football Club, Roman Abramovich, along with more than a dozen other prominent Russians, according to documents seen by Bloomberg and people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military

  • Energy boss: US gas exports can 'easily' replace Russian

    The CEO of the largest natural gas company in the US says American exports to Europe can 'easily' replace Russian supply

  • Apple suppliers Foxconn, Unimicron cut output amid China's COVID curbs

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Apple suppliers Foxconn and Unimicron Technology Corp said on Monday they have suspended operations in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, after the tech hub imposed strict measures to stem a COVID-19 outbreak. Shenzhen, known as China's Silicon Valley, is carrying out mass testing after dozens of new local cases were recorded in the southern city. Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said its Shenzen operations would be suspended until further notice, adding it would deploy backup plants to reduce the disruption to production.

  • LA woman loses over $18K via 'Zelle' after scammers pretend to be bank

    Officials are warning about a scam that's taking advantage of unsuspecting victims who make electronic withdrawals from their bank accounts.

  • Want to save money on groceries? Here are 20 meal delivery services on sale right now

    Shop tasty sales on Home Chef, HelloFresh, Factor meals, organic meal delivery, prepared meal delivery and more during these March 2022 promotions.

  • Uber raises prices to keep up with gas costs — but not in NYC

    Uber prices are getting pumped up. The ride share company is raising prices on rides across the country in response to rising gas prices. However, New York City alone is exempt from the change. Uber rides will cost either 45 cents or 55 cents more, depending on the location, the company announced Friday. Uber Eats deliveries will cost either 35 cents or 45 cents more. The fee will go directly ...

  • Volatility is a Hallmark of This Kind of Market

    James 'Rev Shark' Deporre says emotions are driving the big moves but there's a silver lining.

  • China locks down tech hub Shenzhen, home to main Chinese maker of Apple's iphones

    Pandemic restrictions in two of China's largest cities, Shenzhen and Shanghai, imposed Sunday have forced Apple suppliers including Foxconn to suspend production, per Nikkei Asia.Why it matters: The seven-day lockdown of key port city and southern tech powerhouse Shenzhen and the partial lockdown of financial hub Shanghai and other Chinese cities in response to a COVID-19 spike will exacerbate supply chain and inflation issues, per Axios' Dan Primack.Get market news worthy of your time with Axio

  • This Could Cost Some Retailers Up to $17 Billion

    During the latter part of 2021, retailers got hammered by supply chain bottlenecks that resulted in a major inventory crunch just in time for the holiday season. And that was a hit many couldn't afford.

  • Ofgem urged to prepare for Gazprom sanctions

    The energy regulator has been urged to take action to secure power supplies if Gazprom, the Russian state-owned operator, is hit by western sanctions.

  • Daily tracker: Gas prices finally dip over the weekend in Daytona Beach, state

    The average price of gas finally fell on Saturday, snapping a four-day streak of new record highs for both Florida and Daytona Beach.

  • Energy crisis: What can the government do to reduce soaring gas and electricity bills?

    Rishi Sunak readying measures to support households amid climbing costs

  • Cyber Security Stocks and the New Defense Industry

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine has refocused investor attention on the defense industry and especially on cybersecurity companies. Until the invasion, shares of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks PANW had been "correcting 2021 gains with a sideways to lower movement since late December," Real Money's technical analyst Bruce Kamich wrote just before Russia's move. Shares of Palo Alto quickly rose by about 25% to an all-time high.