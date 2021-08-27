U.S. markets open in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.00
    +15.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,273.00
    +113.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,327.00
    +52.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.20
    +10.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.56
    +1.14 (+1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.90
    +8.70 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.18 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1766
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.77
    +0.98 (+5.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3718
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1040
    +0.0480 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,489.22
    +591.27 (+1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,186.51
    -12.80 (-1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,131.36
    +6.38 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Mycronic receives order for an SLX system

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for an SLX system from a new customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 4-6 million. Delivery of the system is planned for the third quarter of 2022.

The SLX laser mask writer meets rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for 70-75 percent of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing. SLX is a new and modern mask writer based on the same technology as Mycronic's mask writers for displays.

"The SLX system's modern design, performance, productivity and reliability provides an attractive solution for customers producing photomasks to the semiconductor industry. This is highlighted when we are entrusted to deliver SLX to a new customer," says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic provides mask writers for manufacturing photomasks in several fields of application. These include display manufacturing (TVs, smartphones and tablets), production of semiconductors and applications in the multi-purpose market, a broad segment that comprises many different areas of application.

For additional information, please contact:

Charlott Samuelsson
Sr VP Pattern Generators
Tel: +46 70 984 42 82, e-mail: charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19, e-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on August 27, 2021, at 08:00 a.m. CEST

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/mycronic-receives-order-for-an-slx-system,c3404216

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/3404216/1459720.pdf

PDF

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mycronic-receives-order-for-an-slx-system-301364189.html

SOURCE Mycronic AB

Recommended Stories

  • China Spells Out How Excessive ‘996’ Work Culture is Illegal

    (Bloomberg) -- China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive-work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security published a lengthy essay Friday about labor violations and unreasonable overtime, labeled ‘996’ because of the common practice of working 9

  • China’s boycott of Australia has redirected global flows of coal

    Since Beijing instituted an unofficial boycott of Australian coal last October in a major escalation of the two countries’ trade conflict, global flows of coal have undergone a major reshuffling. While Chinese imports of Australian coal have effectively dropped off to zero, imports from other countries have shot up to fill the gap. After all, coal makes up nearly 60% of China’s energy consumption, so its steady supply is critical for the country’s energy security.

  • I’m 62, live in Missouri but work in Florida and have $1.8 million — ‘have I positioned myself well?’

    You ask if you’ve positioned yourself well for retirement. Ultimately, “your success will be a function of your savings, investments and your cash flow,” said Erika Safran, a certified financial planner and principal of Safran Wealth Advisors. If you’re not planning to sell your home and use the proceeds to fund your retirement, it shouldn’t be in the calculations, Safran said.

  • Chip Crunch Will Last Through 2022, Toyota Supplier Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Rohm Co. says that vital semiconductors for automobiles and industrial machinery will likely remain in short supply at least throughout next year, adding to ominous warnings about further fallout from the global chip crisis.The Kyoto-based chipmaker, whose customers include Toyota Motor Corp., Ford Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co., has been hampered by a severe shortage of key materials as well as full production lines, said Chief Executive Officer Isao Matsumoto. The company

  • HP's earnings beat estimates, will implement vaccine mandate for return to office

    HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores chats with Yahoo Finance about the path forward for the computer and printer maker as the pandemic rolls right along.

  • Gilead Sciences wins reversal of $1.2 billion award in patent case with Bristol Myers

    A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out a $1.2 billion ruling against Gilead Sciences Inc, finding a patent on a cancer therapy it was accused of infringing was invalid, in a blow to rival Bristol Myers Squibb Co. The two companies have been embroiled in a case involving accusations that Yescarta, the CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapy from Gilead's Kite Pharma unit, infringed on a patent for a similar therapy from Bristol's Juno Therapeutics. Last year, a federal judge increased the damages from a jury trial and ordered Gilead to pay Bristol Myers $1.2 billion in the patent infringement case.

  • Cummins is Poised and Ready for the 4th Industrial Revolution

    Cummins Inc. officially launched its Manufacturing Industry 4.0 strategy with its first-annual Industry 4.0 Virtual Symposium. Over the course of four days, the company hosted 17 sessions introduci...

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Oil jumps as storm approaches Gulf of Mexico production hub

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday, on track to post big gains for the week, on worries about supply disruptions as energy companies began shutting in production in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a potential hurricane forecast to hit on the weekend. "Energy traders are pushing crude prices higher in anticipation of disruptions in output in the Gulf of Mexico and on growing expectations OPEC+ might resist raising output given the recent Delta variant impact over crude demand," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA told Reuters. Companies started airlifting workers from Gulf of Mexico oil production platforms on Thursday and BHP and BP said they have begun to stop production at offshore platforms as a storm brewing in the Caribbean Sea was forecast to barrel through the Gulf on the weekend.

  • Apple strikes App Store deal with small developers as it waits for 'Fortnite' ruling

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc on Thursday agreed to loosen App Store restrictions on small developers, striking a deal in a class-action lawsuit as the iPhone maker awaits a ruling by the same judge in a separate App Store dispute brought by the developer behind "Fortnite." But Apple kept intact the vast majority of the App Store business practices that have been challenged in courts and legislatures. Instead it gave up only $100 million, a small sum for a company worth more than $2.4 trillion, and a set of email marketing restrictions that legal experts had said could be difficult to defend even under a prior U.S. Supreme Court case that allows companies to bar their business partners from steering customers toward alternative payment methods.

  • Should unvaccinated employees pay more for health insurance? American workers give their verdict

    Delta Air Lines announced this week it would introduce a $200 health-insurance surcharge for workers not vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Planning on a Long Retirement? Rethink Your Equity Exposure

    Between longer lifespans and a seemingly never-ending bull market, you might be tempted to invest heavier in equities during retirement than the “110 minus your age” rule dictates. But new research from Dimensional Fund Advisors shows why retirees should be … Continue reading → The post Planning on a Long Retirement? Rethink Your Equity Exposure appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Southwest Airlines cuts flights to fix operational challenges

    Southwest Airlines will run fewer flights through the end of the year in a bid to fix issues that disrupted operations this summer https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/southwest-cancels-hundreds-flights-after-computer-related-stoppage-2021-06-16 and led to flight delays and cancellations. It plans to adjust flight schedules in November and December as well, but said it would protect holiday bookings. "We're confident these adjustments will create a more reliable travel experience," Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement.

  • The father-son beef that is rattling the world’s largest pork processor

    WH Group, Chinese pork giant and owner of Smithfield Foods, is engulfed in a succession battle.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • U.S. judge declines to stop J&J from splitting talc liabilities from main business

    A U.S. judge declined to stop Johnson & Johnson from taking steps to offload widespread Baby Powder liabilities from the rest of its business, preserving the option for the healthcare company to move thousands of claims from people who used its talc products to a unit that would file for bankruptcy. Lawyers for cancer victims wanted her to issue a restraining order against J&J as part of her role overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings of one of the company's former talc suppliers. J&J is exploring a plan https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/exclusive-jj-exploring-putting-talc-liabilities-into-bankruptcy-sources-2021-07-18 to move its liabilities from widespread Baby Powder and other talc-related litigation into a newly created business that would later seek bankruptcy protection, Reuters previously reported.

  • Home Depot and Lowe's Q2 Earnings: A Motley Fool Senior Analyst Takes a Deep Dive

    How do the second-quarter reports from these two home improvement retail giants affect their long-term investment potential?

  • South Korea’s Top Financial Regulator Is Forming a Crypto Bureau

    The Crypto Asset Monitoring Bureau will officially launch in September and oversee licensing for exchanges and other operators.

  • This could be Apple’s next $20 billion business

    Apple Inc. could turn advertising into its next $20 billion business as the company ramps up its offerings and clamps down on ad targeting by third parties.

  • Electric Pickup Truck Maker Lordstown Motors Taps Former Icahn Executive As CEO

    Longtime automotive supplier executive Daniel Ninivaggi will take over as CEO at struggling Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE), where legal, financial, and production woes contribute to the company's repeated declaration that it might not be in business a year from now. The startup still plans to begin limited production of its Endurance commercial electric pickup next month at a former General Motors plant in the northeast Ohio city from which it took its name. LMC hopes the vehicle can gain