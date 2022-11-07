U.S. markets open in 5 hours 22 minutes

Mycronic receives order for two Prexision Lite 8 Evo

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for two Prexision Lite 8 Evo from an existing customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 16-21 million. Delivery of the first system is planned for the second quarter of 2025, while the second system is planned for delivery during the third quarter of 2025.

Prexision Lite 8 Evo is designed to meet the requirements for cost-efficient production of photomasks for displays up to G8 mask size.

"The market for less complex photomasks continues to be significant and important. This order, which constitutes part of our replacement program, confirms that the Prexision Lite 8 Evo is well positioned to meet our customers' requirements for cost-efficient production of photomasks", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic's Pattern Generators division provides mask writers for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors.

For additional information, please contact:

Charlott Samuelsson
Sr VP Pattern Generators
Tel: +46 70 984 42 82
E-mail: charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich 
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on November 7, 2022, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/3661737/1650206.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mycronic-receives-order-for-two-prexision-lite-8-evo-301669899.html

