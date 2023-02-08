U.S. markets open in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,170.00
    -5.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,159.00
    -47.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,764.50
    -12.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,974.10
    -5.20 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.81
    +0.67 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.40
    +10.60 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.33 (+1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0752
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.66
    -0.77 (-3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2093
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9430
    -0.1290 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,197.89
    +298.62 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.18
    +9.23 (+1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.25
    +42.54 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Mycronic receives order for two SLX mask writers

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for two SLX mask writers from a new customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 9-11 million. Delivery of the first system is planned for the fourth quarter of 2023, while the second system is planned for delivery during the second quarter of 2024.

The SLX laser mask writer meets rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing. SLX is a modern and energy efficient mask writer based on the same technology as Mycronic's mask writers for displays.

"It is gratifying that the SLX continues to gain market share and open doors to new customers producing photomasks for the semiconductor industry", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic's Pattern Generators division provides mask writers for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors.

For additional information, please contact:
Charlott Samuelsson
Sr VP Pattern Generators
Tel: +46 70 984 42 82
E-mail: charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich 
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on February 8, 2023, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

About Mycronic
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/3710412/1831788.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mycronic-receives-order-for-two-slx-mask-writers-301741692.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 8% Today

    Shares of start-up lithium miner -- and General Motors partner -- Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) soared 8.1% through 11:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, after a federal district court in Nevada issued what the company called a "favorable ruling" in an appeal against a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) ruling. As Reuters relates, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada instructed the BLM to consider whether Lithium Americas should be permitted to dump waste rock from its Thacker Pass lithium project at a location just south of the Oregon border. In short, Lithium Americas now has a green light to proceed with exploitation of what Lithium Americas calls "the largest known lithium resource in the U.S." It keeps the company on track to begin producing up to 40,000 tons of lithium carbonate per year by late 2026, and as much as 80,000 tons per year in a later Phase 2 of the project.

  • Meituan Dives After Hiring 10,000 to Fight ByteDance Incursion

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan dived its most in two months after unveiling plans to hire as many as 10,000 people this quarter, as the Chinese food delivery company tries to fend off a challenge from ByteDance Ltd. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On

  • Here's How to Handle Tesla, and Keep an Off Ramp in Sight

    Elon Musk's electric vehicle company has big promises for this year, so here's how to play it.

  • Two Intel rivals positioned to dominate the chip industry, report says

    Intel is facing a "changing of the guard" in the chip industry as two competitors steal a page for its playbook, according to an analysis published by Bloomberg last week. After Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) reported earnings reflecting an "astonishingly bad" performance, two rivals, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM) and Samsung have proved themselves as better positioned to weather a current demand downturn, according to Bloomberg. TSMC in particular "has caught and passed Intel quicker than even the most optimistic analysts had predicted," the according to the report.

  • Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners

    Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20 trading and banking sources said. None of the firms is breaching sanctions, the sources told Reuters, but they have benefited from measures designed by the European Union and the United States to reduce the revenues of what they call Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • 'Beyond the optimal manageable size': Is Newmont's blockbuster gold deal ushering in a return to growth for growth's sake?

    Analysts wonder if Newmont's $17-billion bid for Newcrest will create a company too large for its own good

  • NioCorp's Rare Earth Demonstration Plant Showing Strong Rare Earth Recovery Results, in Line with Expectations

    NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX:NB) (OTCQX:NIOBF) today announced that its demonstration-scale processing plant (the "demonstration plant") at L3 Process Development in Quebec, Canada has succeeded in producing a high-purity mixed rare earth concentrate from NioCorp's integrated demonstration plant. These encouraging results lend support to the technical feasibility of separating high-purity oxides of several key magnetic rare earths, on which the U.S. is presently 10

  • Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

    Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.

  • Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 6, 2023 Operator: Good morning and welcome to the Tyson Foods First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please note today’s event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Sean Cornett, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir. Sean […]

  • Chipotle Earnings Disappoint. Burrito Sales Lacked a ‘Pop.’

    The company said the benefit of menu price increases and lower avocado prices helped offset elevated costs for beans, rice, and salsa.

  • Oil Prices Climb Despite Underwhelming Chinese Demand

    Oil prices climbed at the start of the week in response to the embargo on Russian oil products and the disruption caused by earthquakes in Turkey, although Chinese oil demand continues to disappoint

  • Inside Germany’s industrial-sized effort to wean itself off Putin and Russian natural gas

    While the war in Ukraine rages on, the front lines for Europe’s biggest economy can be found in cities like Leuna and just offshore in the North Sea.

  • Posthaste: 'Seven years of feast' — why these oil and gas players are seen on the brink of a super cycle

    Energy services market set to grow to $1 trillion in 2025

  • S. Africa's Sasol expects HY profit to double on higher oil price

    Sasol expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS)- the main profit measure in South Africa - to be between 29.84 rand and 31.36 rand ($1.69-$1.78) in the six months to December 2022, compared with 15.21 rand in the same period a year earlier. The world's biggest producer of fuel products and chemicals from coal said the benefit of a weaker rand as well as higher oil prices and refining margins was offset by weaker global economic growth, depressed chemicals prices and higher input and energy costs. "Our South African operations also experienced several operational challenges, most notably in the mining business, where coal productivity and quality have been below plan," Sasol said in a trading update.

  • 4 Refining & Marketing MLP Stocks Still Showing Potential

    Despite some concerns, investors could still bet on the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining & Marketing MLP operators like TRGP, SUN, CLMT and NGL.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Trade in a Range

    Crude oil markets did rally a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, but they continue to trade in a range overall.

  • First Mining to Sell Non-Core Royalty Portfolio for C$6.7 Million

    First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF) (FRANKFURT: FMG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its non-core royalty portfolio to Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. ("Elemental Altus") for total consideration of approximately C$6.7 million, comprised of C$4.7 million in cash and 1,598,162 common shares of Elemental Altus (the "Transaction").

  • Coal Miners Brace for ‘Awful Spring’ as Mild Weather Crimps Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The dramatic turnaround of the US coal industry that’s sent share prices soaring and provided a lifeline for miners is running out of steam. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pushback: Markets WrapMilder-than-

  • California’s Newsom Seeks Federal Probe Into Soaring Natural-Gas Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom called for federal energy regulators to investigate a recent hike in natural gas prices that has resulted in sky-high utility bills. Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US Ballo