U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,645.75
    -22.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,043.00
    -64.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,430.75
    -150.25 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,163.80
    -12.10 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.41
    -0.49 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.60
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    -0.0046 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.75
    +1.14 (+5.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3572
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2690
    -0.2810 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,227.88
    -607.36 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    976.20
    -66.68 (-6.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.06
    -14.22 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Mydecine Achieves Innovative Supercomputing Artificial Intelligence Modeling in Psychedelic Drug Development Enabling Quick Screening of Billions of Compounds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The new serotonin receptor model (5-HT2A) will allow the Company to rapidly increase drug analysis promoting near-term patent filings for novel psychedelic molecules.

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company”), a biotechnology and digital technology company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health and addiction disorders, announced today they have completed a target-based model of the classic psychedelic serotonin receptor 5-HT2A for use in their AI-driven drug discovery program. The new model will allow them to expeditiously screen billions of structures to determine which novel compounds are most likely to increase binding affinity, enabling them to continue creating improved second and third generation psychedelic molecules for medical use.

By centering their drug discovery efforts around artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Mydecine is positioned to discover drug enhancements more cost effectively and more efficiently than their competitors. Using AI technology is relatively new in the drug development space and its applications are continuously expanding. The goal of this technology is to eliminate, or drastically reduce, the manual efforts companies typically undergo to identify possible drug improvements. By filtering the drug candidates with AI, the Company is inherently making their investments in later stage drug development more valuable by eliminating potential candidates that are likely to fail early on in the process.

Without AI and ML, based on their hypotheses, companies have to manually synthesize each molecule and individually test the likelihood of a successful binding agent. This process can consume enormous amounts of time and money; therefore, efficiently eliminating candidates likely to fail in preference for candidates that are more promising is extremely valuable.

“AI gives us an incredibly robust tool for screening potential novel psychedelic compounds. This screening gives us increased confidence in investing in the later stages of our drug development and enables rapid development in our pipeline,” said Chief Science Officer Rob Roscow.

“Our 5-HT2A AI models construct billions of new drug candidates and filter them for their ability to modulate the 2A receptor activity. These AI models also predict the interactions and affinity of each drug candidate to the level of a single atom. By considering the unique structural and dynamical fingerprint of the 2A receptor, our AI drug discovery program paves the road towards designing selective 5-HT2A modulators which reduces any potential side effects that may emerge in the future,” said Khaled Barakat, Principal Investigator with Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation.

Mydecine has mainly focused on psilocybin, and its active metabolite psilocin, in their drug development efforts. When ingested, psilocin interacts with the human body’s serotonin receptor 5-HT2A triggering a “psychedelic experience” but perhaps more importantly, neuroplasticity. Neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to reorganize its neural pathways to accomplish the needed outcome, is a critical component for successful psychedelic-assisted-psychotherapy.

Psilocybin/psilocin, as it stands in nature, poses a few challenges for successful integration for medical use such as its weak shelf stability and its wide variety of onset time between patients. Both of these characteristics must be improved upon in order to create medication-based treatments that are safe, effective and repeatable. Mydecine will use their AI 5-HT2A model to identify which molecules are most likely to bind to this receptor, enabling them to improve the undesirable characteristics of naturally produced psilocybin/psilocin.

This 5-HT2A receptor model is just the beginning of Mydecine’s planned modeling in production that will continue to enhance their AI-driven drug discovery program. The Company’s AI program has already led to identifying promising enhancements to psilocybin and psilocin which they have included in their recent patent application around MYCO-004, which directly addresses further precision in delivery control and shelf stabilization through a dermal route of administration. To learn more about the benefits of this second-generation psychedelic compound, read the Company’s recent press release here.

Read: 3 Things Investors Should Know About Mydecine’s Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Drug Discovery Program

About Mydecine Innovations Group
Mydecine Innovations Group™ (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is a biotechnology and digital technology company developing innovative first-and-second-generation novel therapeutics for the treatment of mental health and addiction through world-class technology and drug development infrastructure. Mydecine Innovations Group was founded in 2020 on the guiding principle that there is a significant unmet need and lack of Innovations in the mental health and therapeutic treatment environments. Mydecine Innovations Group is dedicated to efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat PTSD, depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. Mydecine Innovations Group's business model combines clinical trials and data outcome, technology, scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic therapy underpinned by other novel molecules with differentiated therapeutic potential. By collaborating with some of the world’s foremost authorities connected by best practices, Mydecine Innovations Group aims to responsibly fast-track the development of new medicines across its platforms, seeking to effectively treat and ultimately change the way we treat mental health disorders. Mydecine Innovations Group's vision is to bridge the current gap between what the mental healthcare system currently provides with the needs of the patients. Mydecine Innovations Group is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA with international offices in Leiden, Netherlands.

Learn more at: www.mydecine.com and follow the company on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Sign up for Mydecine’s newsletter by scrolling to the bottom of this page.

Sign up for automatic email notifications when Mydecine publishes news here.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact
Morgan Kervitsky, Director of Marketing
pr@mydecineinc.com

Investor Relations
Morgan Kervitsky, Director of Marketing
contact@mydecineinc.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Joshua Bartch, Chief Executive Officer
contact@mydecineinc.com

For further information about Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc., please visit the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company’s website at www.mydecine.com.

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding the Company and its business, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “expect”, “intends”, “anticipated”, “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, without limitation, risks regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the availability and continuity of financing, the ability of the Company to adequately protect and enforce its intellectual property, the Company's ability to bring its products to commercial production, continued growth of the global adaptive pathway medicine, natural health products and digital health industries, and the risks presented by the highly regulated and competitive market concerning the development, production, sale and use of the Company's products. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation.


Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer Makes Foray Into CRISPR, Inking $1.35 Billion Deal With Beam Therapeutics

    Pfizer is entering the CRISPR space through a $1.35 billion deal with Beam, the companies said Monday, in a deal sure to spark Beam stock.

  • Molecular Partners Stock Surges as Novartis Plans to License Covid-19 Drug

    Novartis says it will license antiviral Covid-19 treatment ensovibep from Molecular Partners following positive trial results.

  • 3 Big FDA Approvals to Watch For in Q1 2022

    Get ready for a deluge of important approval decisions. This year, before April showers get a chance to bring any May flowers, the FDA is expected to make a slew of important approval decisions. Cancer patients in the U.S. could get some important new treatment options.

  • Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Drug Has a Shot at Redemption This Week. Will It Be Enough?

    The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is set to release a draft ruling by Wednesday on whether Medicare will cover the Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.

  • My 3 Top Biopharma Stock Picks for 2022

    Thanks to the dual headwinds of sky-high inflation and the threat of rising interest rates, biopharmaceutical stocks appear poised for a turbulent 2022. Underscoring this point, investors have been dumping risky clinical and early commercial-stage biopharma stocks over the past several weeks in response to these closely intertwined macro variables. This year thus seems destined to be a bona fide "stock-picker's market" for biopharma investors.

  • Ocugen's stock gains 8% on promising COVID-19 booster data from partner Bharat Biotech

    Shares of Ocugen Inc. were up 8.1% in premarket trading on Monday, two days after a preprint came out Friday outlining Phase 2 clinical trial results for a COVID-19 booster dose being developed by Bharat Biotech, a privately held biotech based in Hyderabad. A preprint is a type of preliminary medical research that has not been peer-reviewed and is a common way to put out scientific information during the pandemic. The 184 participants in the study reported an increase in neutralizing antibody ti

  • This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Enormous Gains

    Vaccine giant Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has gained a jaw-dropping 1,200% over the past two years. In recent months, though, some investors have started to take a step back from Moderna. The big concern is vaccine revenue will eventually decline -- and this is Moderna's only commercialized product.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for January

    Healthcare can be a wonderful industry for investors. Telemedicine has been a big theme during COVID, especially during the height of lockdowns when patients were either frightened or at risk of infection, choosing instead to connect with healthcare providers digitally. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has played a significant role in meeting this need and has grown rapidly as a result.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said When Surge May End

    Coronavirus cases are at all-time record highs and even though experts say hospitalizations are the true metric of how bad things are—well, hospitalizations are rising, too, if only because so many people are catching COVID. How can you stay safe? And when might this Omicron surge end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with NBC New York's David Ushery. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces

  • Latest Covid Wave Likely Peaking on East Coast, Gottlieb Says

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb said while East Coast cases are peaking, other parts of the country where the Omicron variant isn't as prevalent yet probably have a couple more weeks of the current surge.

  • Pfizer doubles down on mRNA tech with three deals

    The pharmaceutical giant has been looking to advance the development of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics after it led global efforts develop a shot against the COVID-19 pandemic. It said on Monday it would pay Beam $300 million upfront to do research on three new therapy targets outside the gene-editing company's existing programs.

  • 3 No-Brainer Big Pharma Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Prosper Junior Bakiny (AbbVie): The bears have been predicting AbbVie's doom since the company lost patent protection for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, back in 2018. While Humira's sales have been dropping like a rock in international markets, the drug continues to make headway in the U.S. During the third quarter, Humira's domestic sales grew by 10.1% year over year to $4.6 billion.

  • PDS Biotech Granted Patent for its Novel HPV16 Immunotherapy

    Extends patent protection of PDS0101 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office Until October 2037FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, today announced that it has been granted U.S. Patent Application No. 15,724,818 titled “Novel HPV16 Non HLA-Restricted T-cell Vaccines, Composition

  • Surefire Signs Omicron is in Your Body

    If you feel like you know a lot of people who are coming down with COVID-19 these days, you're not alone. The highly contagious Omicron variant is, in the words of doctors, "everywhere" right now—it's accounting for 95% of new COVID cases, which are hitting all-time highs nationwide. So how do you know if the symptoms you might be feeling are likely to be COVID, and what should you do then? Here's the very latest guidance from medical experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health a

  • Omicron variant is spiking in Florida. This free tool compares the spread of COVID-19 in your area

    Are coronavirus cases spiking near you? Use this tool to compare the spread of COVID-19's delta and omicron variants with other areas in the U.S. here.

  • Beam Therapeutics inks deal with Pfizer worth up to $1.35B

    The Cambridge-based gene-editing firm has signed a four-year deal worth up to $1.35 billion with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc.

  • Considering Bone or Joint Surgery? You May Not Need It.

    Considering bone or joint surgery? In many cases, surgery may be no more effective than options like exercise, physical therapy and drug treatments. Hip and knee replacements, surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other orthopedic procedures are among the most common elective surgeries performed today, but they involve cost, risk and sometimes weeks or months of recovery. Many of these surgeries are not supported by evidence from randomized trials, a review found. Even when surgery has been sho

  • With Omicron Spreading Fast, Experts Say Americans Should Upgrade Their Face Masks

    Health officials are advising adults and children to wear masks inside regardless of vaccination status to stop the spread of Omicron. These expert-approved masks can best protect you against contagious COVID-19 variants.

  • Never Buy a COVID Test Without Doing These 4 Things, Experts Warn

    Between the Omicron surge and the holiday season, long lines at COVID testing sites have become the norm. Increasingly, Americans are turning to another option: at-home rapid tests bought in stores or online. However, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is now warning of a dangerous new scam that could put your health in jeopardy: fake at-home COVID test kits."Using these fake products isn't just a waste of money, it increases your risk of unknowingly spreading COVID-19 or not getting the appropr

  • AOC Is Latest Member of Congress to Get Sick With COVID

    Alex Wong/GettyRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID, has symptoms, and is recovering from home.The brief statement posted to Twitter—along with a plea that everyone get their booster shot—is certain to rile up conservatives who last week seized on photos of her maskless in Florida.Right-wing writer Brendon Leslie immediately jumped on the announcement, noting that AOC had been infected even though she is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.“Their