MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT

·2 min read
In this article:
  • MYCOD

DENVER, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. ("Mydecine" or the "Company") (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously announced Common Share Subscription Agreement (the "Subscription Agreement") with a third-party investor in the Company (the "Investor") dated March 18, 2022, the Company has filed a shelf prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus for the province of Québec and Amended and Restated Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus for each of the provinces of Canada, dated January 28, 2022 (together, the "Shelf Prospectus").

The Prospectus Supplement is the second supplement filed in connection with the Subscription Agreement and provides, among other things, that the Company is qualifying the distribution (the "Offering") of up to 1,254,396 common shares (each a "Share") in the capital of the Company to the Investor at a price of $1.35 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,693,434.60. The Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as described in the Prospectus Supplement.

The Prospectus Supplement and Base Shelf Prospectus are available on the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

About Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group™ (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is an emerging biotech and life sciences company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating mental health problems and enhancing vitality. The company's world-renowned medical and scientific advisory board is building out a robust R&D pipeline of nature-sourced psychedelic-assisted therapeutics, novel compounds, therapy protocols, and unique delivery systems. Mydecine has exclusive access to a full cGMP certified pharmaceutical manufacturing facility with the ability to import/export, cultivate, extract/isolate, and analyze active mushroom compounds with full government approval through Health Canada. Mydecine also operates out of a state-of-the-art mycology lab in Denver, CO to focus on genetic research for scaling commercial cultivation of rare (non-psychedelic) medicinal mushrooms.

Learn more at: https://www.mydecine.com/ and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For further information about Mydecine, please visit the Company's profile on SEDAR at https://sedar.com/ or visit the Company's website at https://www.mydecine.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking information made in this news release is qualified by the cautionary statements below and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators in Canada. Forward-looking information contained in forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "are expected," "is forecast," "is targeted," "approximately," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "believe" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be considered to be or include forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information regarding, the use of proceeds and the closing of the Offering. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.

The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's reasonable expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

SOURCE Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/27/c9514.html

