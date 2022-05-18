U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,923.68
    -165.17 (-4.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,490.07
    -1,164.52 (-3.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,418.15
    -566.37 (-4.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.85
    -65.45 (-3.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.20
    -3.20 (-2.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.40
    -0.35 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0466
    -0.0089 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    -0.0820 (-2.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0160 (-1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1900
    -1.1680 (-0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,134.97
    -974.28 (-3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.33
    -19.35 (-2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     

Mydecine Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MYCOD

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

DENVER, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. ("Mydecine" or the "Company") (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) is pleased to announce that it has commenced an overnight marketed public offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $1.15 per Unit (the "Issue Price"). The size of the Offering will be determined in the context of the market.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Unit Warrant"). Each Unit Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $1.40 per Unit Share. The Unit Warrants will expire sixty months from the date of issuance. The Offering will be conducted on a best efforts agency basis pursuant to the terms and conditions of an agency agreement to be entered into between the Company, Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. ("Stifel GMP"), Roth Canada, Inc. ("Roth" and together with Stifel GMP the "Co-Lead Agents"), and other members of the agency syndicate to be formed in connection with the Offering.

The Company will grant the Co-Lead Agents an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to sell up to an additional 15% of the Units sold under the Offering, at the Issue Price. The Over-Allotment Option may be exercised in whole or in part as determined by Co-Lead Agents upon written notice to the Company at any time up to 30 days following the closing date of the Offering.

The Offering will be conducted pursuant to the Company's Canadian amended and restated base shelf prospectus dated January 28, 2022 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"). A prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") relating to the Offering will be filed in each of the provinces of Canada, except the Province of Quebec. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and accompanying Base Shelf Prospectus will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about May 25, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the NEO Exchange.

Under section 10.10(1) of the NEO Exchange Listing Manual (the "NEO Manual"), the Company must obtain security holder approval of the Offering since the number of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") being issued (on a fully diluted basis) is expected to constitute more than 25% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and the Issue Price is at discount to the last closing trading price of the Common Shares, unless it relies on the exemption under section 10.10(2) of the NEO Manual. The Company will not seek security holder approval of the Offering pursuant to section 10.10(2) of the NEO Manual on the following basis: if the Company does not complete the Offering, it is in serious financial difficulty; the Company has entered into an engagement letter in respect of the Offering; no Related Persons (as defined in the NEO Manual) of the Company is participating in the Offering; and the independent directors have determined that the Offering is in the best interests of the Company, is reasonable in the circumstances and that it is not feasible to obtain security holder approval or complete a rights offering to existing security holders on the same terms.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

Neither the NEO Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the NEO Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

About Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group™ (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is a biotechnology company developing innovative first- and-second-generation novel therapeutics for the treatment of mental health and addiction using world-class technology and drug development infrastructure. Mydecine was founded in 2020 to address a significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health and therapeutic treatment environments. Our global team is dedicated to efficiently developing new therapeutics to treat PTSD, depression, anxiety, addiction and other mental health disorders. The Mydecine business model combines clinical trials and data outcome, technology, and scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic therapy, as well as other novel, non-psychedelic molecules with therapeutic potential. By collaborating with some of the world's foremost authorities, Mydecine aims to responsibly fast-track the development of new medicines to provide patients suffering from mental health disorders with safe and more effective treatment options. Mydecine Innovations Group is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA, with international offices in Leiden, Netherlands. Learn more at: https://www.mydecine.com/ and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Joshua Bartch, Chief Executive Office
contact@mydecineinc.com

For further information about Mydecine, please visit the Company's profile on SEDAR at https://sedar.com/ or visit the Company's website at https://www.mydecine.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. Without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various degrees of risk. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to possible future events and conditions and, by their nature, are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the Company. This forward-looking information in this news release includes, among other things, statements relating to: the filing of the Prospectus Supplement qualifying the distribution of the Units; the use of net proceeds of the Offering; the closing, timing, and size of the Offering, including the satisfaction and timing of the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the NEO Exchange; satisfaction or waiver of other conditions to closing of the Offering; and Company's financial position if the Offering is or is not completed. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements: changes in the worldwide price of agricultural commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in agriculture, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. Additional information regarding the material factors and assumptions that were applied in making these forward looking statements as well as the various risks and uncertainties we face are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis of our financial results and the "Risk Factors" section of the Base Shelf Prospectus and other continuous disclosure documents and financial statements filed by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com.  The Company  undertakes  no obligation  to  update  this  forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. The Company relies on litigation protection for forward looking statements.

SOURCE Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/18/c1234.html

Recommended Stories

  • The Returns At RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Aren't Growing

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Crypto: SEC Chair Gary Gensler calls on Congress to provide more funding for oversight

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to break down SEC Chair Gary Gensler's testimony on regulations for cryptocurrencies and digital assets amid market sell-offs.

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Why Costco, Kohl's, and Five Below Were All Sliding Today

    Retail stocks including Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Kohl's (NYSE: KSS), and Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) were getting shocked today after retail giants including Walmart and Target badly missed bottom-line estimates and their first-quarter earnings reports. Both companies also cut their guidance for the year, warning that challenges from inflation and supply chain disruptions would persist. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, Costco stock was down 11.4%, while Kohl's had given up 10%, and Five Below was off 9.1%.

  • Here's Why Upstart Soared on Wednesday While Most Stocks Fell

    In contrast to the overall market, lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was a major outperformer, with shares rising by about 6%. Upstart recently plunged by more than 50% after its first-quarter earnings, and the biggest reason was that the dollar amount of loans carried on Upstart's balance sheet more than doubled. Recently, Upstart's management has made it clear that it understands investors' concerns and is going to immediately take steps to address them.

  • A ‘summer of pain’? The Nasdaq Composite could plunge 75% from peak, S&P 500 skid 45% from its top, warns Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd.

    The carnage playing out in the U.S. stock market on Wednesday is likely an amuse-bouche compared with the devastation on the menu for the bulls in the coming months and years, Guggenheim Partners Global Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd told MarketWatch in an interview. The prominent CIO on Wednesday said he envisioned the possibility of a dreadful summer and fall for stock-market investors — one in which the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) eventually unravels, plunging 75% from its Nov. 19, 2021, peak (currently it’s down around 28%) and the S&P 500 (SPX) tumbles 45% from its Jan. 3, 2022, peak (from which presently down 18%) as we head into July. “That looks a lot like the collapse of the internet bubble,” Minerd said, referring to the implosion of technology stocks in 1999 and early 2000.

  • Could Novavax's Next Step Make It a Multibagger?

    Novavax disappointed investors when its regulatory submissions fell behind. Now, all eyes are on Novavax's next step: winning authorization in the U.S. Could this nudge the stock out of its slump -- and even turn it into a multibagger? Novavax reported revenue of $704 million and net income of $203 million.

  • Why Boeing and Airline Stocks Are Falling Today

    On Tuesday, airline stocks got a lift after United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) said that so far, at least, demand is holding up well in the face of rising inflation. Shares of United, American Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: AAL), and Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) all fell about 5%, and planemaker Boeing (NYSE: BA) also traded down by a similar amount. As I said yesterday, these are volatile times to be investing in airline stocks.

  • Market check: Stocks plummet amid broad-based sell-off

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick examines today's market losses and volatility levels, as well as retail stocks, bitcoin's price action, and Chinese stocks.

  • Target misses earnings as rising costs cut into profits, stock plunges premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Target.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation still near 40-year highs, it might be a good move to nail down some income

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • Shopify's Net Losses in Q1 2022 Are Not Because of Fulfillment Network

    Now investors can add one more item to the list of concerns: Shopify reported a $1.47 billion net loss in Q1 2022, compared to a $1.26 billion net profit a year ago. During the full-year 2021 financial update a few months ago, Shopify outlined how it would ramp up its investment in its shipping and logistics segment Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN) in the next couple of years. This concerned some shareholders as Shopify continuously moves away from its ultra-asset-light and profitable e-commerce software business as it tries to woo over more merchants from platforms like Amazon.

  • This Semiconductor Stock Could Go Parabolic

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock has lost a quarter of its value on the market in 2022, but shares of the company that supplies semiconductor manufacturing equipment to foundries have been in recovery mode over the past week. It won't be surprising to see Applied Materials stock get a nice shot in the arm when it releases its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results after the market closes on May 19. Applied Materials has won big from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, consistently logging robust top- and bottom-line growth.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink by most since June 2020 as retail results disappoint across the board

    Investors further considered remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank was set on using its policies to bring down inflation still running at multi-decade highs.

  • Why Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Jumped 14% Today

    There are deals to be had in the semiconductor industry, and Magnachip has become a buyout target in recent weeks.

  • Amazon Stock Plunges in Wake of Target, Walmart Debacles. This Is Why.

    The trends highlighted by Target's and Walmart's disappointing results bode poorly for Amazon. Investors reacted with shock, sending shares down sharply.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM)Q1 2022 Earnings CallMay 18, 2022, 8:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorLadies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

  • Market sell-off: Safe haven stocks ‘are not immune’ from inflation, strategist says

    Cresset Capital CIO Jack Ablin sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market sell-offs seen today, particularly in retail stocks, inflation, recession risks, defensive investing, and the Fed's interest rate hikes.

  • Cisco Order Growth Expected to Decelerate In Fiscal Third Quarter

    Cisco Systems' product order growth for the fiscal third quarter will likely cool off when the company reports earnings, analysts say.

  • Why Upstart Holdings and Global-e Online Soared on Tuesday

    Investors instead looked at the massive declines in stocks over the first four months of 2022 and concluded that even with some reasons for worry, the downturn had been too fast. Both Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) were up quite strongly on the day, and shareholders seem to be having a change of heart after having been extremely negative on the high-growth companies ' prospects recently. Shares of Upstart Holdings jumped 23% on Tuesday.