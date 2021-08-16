Mydecine Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Groundbreaking Progress in Clinical Trial and Drug Discovery Programs

Enhanced Technology Offering with Mindleap 2.0, its Digital Health Platform to Support the Adoption of Psychedelics into Mental Health and Inner Wellness

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided a business update.

“Mydecine has continued to make groundbreaking progress and novel discoveries in its psilocybin compound research and psychedelic-assisted drug development in the second quarter of 2021. We identified our four novel lead drug candidates in preparation for Pre-Investigational New Drug Application (Pre-IND) meetings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada. As well as discovering over 40 potential pharmacologically active novel compounds in mushrooms, demonstrating the continued success of our integrated research and cultivation facilities as we build today’s most advanced and extensive portfolio of psychedelic-assisted therapeutics,” stated Joshua Bartch, CEO of Mydecine.

“We have also significantly leveraged our partnerships with research institutions to drive the evolution of the drug discovery process and partnered with the University of Alberta to initiate a next-generation AI-assisted drug discovery program. We are focused on expanding into more technological end-to-end treatments and launched Mindleap 2.0 in July to support the widespread adoption and normalization of psychedelic-based integration with mental health. Our recent milestones exhibit revolutionary potential with layering applications of first and second-generation therapeutics,” concluded Mr. Bartch.

Business Highlights During and Subsequent to the Second Quarter 2021

Groundbreaking Progress in Clinical Trials and Research

Identified its four lead novel drug candidates that are unique and patentable in advance of upcoming pre-IND meetings with the FDA and Health Canada to prepare for human clinical trials.





Discovered over 40 compounds with pharmacological potential in mushrooms, increasing the ability to discover new compounds and test for efficacy and manufacturing for clinical research.





Selected substance use disorder and smoking cessation as the initial target indications for its psychedelic molecule MYCO-004.





Unique Partner Relationships

Established partnership with LeadGen Labs to support its novel psychedelic drug development efforts and target novel molecular entities and enhanced formulations, including effective dosages and safety.





Launched its in-silico drug discovery program in conjunction with researchers at the University of Alberta to develop artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) supported drug screenings, including both the ability to build drugs from the receptor up and assess drugs around the receptors.





Strengthened Licensing Rights and IP Portfolio

Received Health Canada approval to expand its cultivation capabilities for psilocybin producing mushrooms at its current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) facility, the Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation in Canada.





Filed a new patent for MDMA-like compounds further expanding its drug development program to include the improvement of entactogenic compounds.





Enhanced Technology Platform

Launched Mindleap 2.0 version of Mindleap Health’s virtual health platform to provide the infrastructure to support the conscious and trustworthy adoption of psychedelics into the broader categories of mental health and inner wellness.





Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021

Net Loss: Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $3.8 million for the second quarter 2021, or a basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.02, as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $4.6 million for the second quarter 2020, or a basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.05.

Cash Position: As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $7.0 million.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group™ (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is an emerging biotech and life sciences company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating mental health problems and enhancing vitality. The company’s world-renowned medical and scientific advisory board is building out a robust R&D pipeline of nature-sourced psychedelic-assisted therapeutics, novel compounds, therapy protocols, and unique delivery systems. Mydecine has exclusive access to a full cGMP certified pharmaceutical manufacturing facility with the ability to import/export, cultivate, extract/isolate, and analyze active mushroom compounds with full government approval through Health Canada. Mydecine also operates out of a state-of-the-art mycology lab in Denver, CO to focus on genetic research for scaling commercial cultivation of rare (non-psychedelic) medicinal mushrooms.

At the heart of Mydecine’s core philosophy is that psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy will continue to gain acceptance in the medical community with many of the world’s best accredited research organizations demonstrating its remarkable clinical effectiveness. Mydecine recognizes the responsibility associated with psychedelic-assisted therapy and will continue to position itself as a long-term leader across the spectrum of clinical trials, research, technology, and global supply. Mydecine has also successfully completed multiple acquisitions since its inception.

Learn more at: https://www.mydecine.com/ and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION UNAUDITED

(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)



As at, Note June 30,

2021

$ December 31, 2020

(audited)

$ Current assets Cash 7,025,810 2,190,702 Rent and other receivable 16 91,698 27,746 Inventory 40,144 47,262 Sales tax receivable 40,286 13,734 Prepaids and deposits 4 3,592,249 216,003 Total current assets 10,790,187 2,495,447 Non-current assets Intangible assets 7 471,919 - Prepaids and deposits 4 1,006,403 - Investment in joint venture 5 526,914 620,092 Investment in associate 6 4,400,956 4,481,988 Right-of-use asset 11 172,664 223,645 Investment properties 9 1,380,692 1,418,345 Property and equipment 8 424,427 291,614 Total assets 19,174,162 9,531,131 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 16 1,283,049 1,187,486 Convertible debentures 10 486,024 2,959,755 Derivative liabilities 12 1,190,819 1,586,744 Lease liability – current portion 11 74,305 69,329 Total current liabilities 3,034,197 5,803,314 Non-current liabilities Long-term portion of lease liability 11 114,293 167,118 Total liabilities 3,148,490 5,970,432 Shareholders’ equity Share capital 13 104,312,505 85,298,435 Contributed surplus 13 15,385,041 12,734,636 Equity portion of convertible debentures 10 35,107 254,690 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (493,431 ) (444,803 ) Deficit (103,213,550 ) (94,282,259 ) Total shareholders’ equity 16,025,672 3,560,699 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 19,174,162 9,531,131





MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS UNAUDITED

(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

For the three-month period

ended,

For the six-month period

ended,

Note June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Sales 5,193 21,658 21,205 26,233 Cost of goods sold 131 (7,801 ) (9,997 ) (10,676 ) Gross margin 5,324 13,857 11,208 15,557 Expenses Finance cost 10, 11 27,960 5,425 123,697 6,369 Corporate development 429,866 769,712 2,427,893 774,690 Amortization 8, 11 37,663 (3,566 ) 79,195 23,862 Consulting fees 16 1,194,102 1,278,116 2,218,023 1,282,386 Director and management fees 16 341,632 63,485 832,508 181,102 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 93,233 (8,817 ) 315,608 (136,781 ) Insurance 153,223 - 153,223 - Office and miscellaneous 137,255 37,308 221,475 50,425 Share of losses (income) from investment in Joint Venture 5 105,318 (7,971 ) 108,101 (7,791 ) Share of losses (income) from investment in Associate 6 (115,467 ) - 41,752 - Professional fees 697,414 74,359 1,350,469 99,833 Regulatory and filing fees 12,276 12,390 177,912 14,447 Research and development 713,142 1,383 943,352 1,383 Salaries 234,331 - 234,331 - Share-based payments - (17,954 ) - 156,074 Total expenses (4,061,948 ) (2,203,870 ) (9,227,539 ) (2,445,819 ) Other income (expenses) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 12 249,549 - 221,893 - Consideration paid in excess of net assets acquired from acquisition - (2,386,800 ) - (2,386,800 ) Rental income 32,310 12,379 65,466 60,264 Gain (loss) on settlement of debt 13 - 11,425 (2,319 ) 11,425 Total other income (expenses) 281,859 (2,362,966 ) 285,040 (2,315,111 ) Net loss for the period (3,774,765 ) (4,553,009 ) (8,931,291 ) (4,745,373 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (24,830 ) (62,700 ) (48,628 ) (62,700 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period (3,799,595 ) (4,615,709 ) (8,979,919 ) (4,808,073 ) Net loss per share – Basic and diluted (0.02 ) (0.05 ) (0.04 ) (0.07 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic and diluted 237,240,271 99,275,794 223,116,414 66,357,000



