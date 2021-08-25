U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,487.56
    +1.33 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,314.29
    -51.97 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,036.88
    +17.08 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.40
    -1.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.56
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.10
    -18.40 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    -0.15 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    +0.0070 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3703
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0420
    +0.4050 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,803.80
    -809.57 (-1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,200.08
    -10.45 (-0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,137.39
    +11.61 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Myelin launches second venture fund to target North America, Europe, Latin America

Christine Hall
·2 min read

Venture capital firm Myelin on Wednesday launched its second fund, Myelin II, that will invest in some 40 early-stage technology companies in North America, Europe and Latin America.

The firm was started in 2020 by serial entrepreneurs Matías Nisenson, Martin Varsavsky and Alec Oxenford, who lead the firm remotely from Argentina, New York and Spain. They are joined by Cesar Levene, an international tax and law expert.

Nisenson previously founded and sold two startups, Tiempy, a social media tool, and Experimental, a blockchain-based online gaming company, while Varsavsky has founded eight companies, and currently is founder of Goggo Network, developer of autonomous mobility networks.

Why global investors are flocking to back Latin American startups

“As an entrepreneur, I build ‘unicorns,’ and now I’m searching for them with Myelin,” said Varsavsky in a written statement.

Meanwhile, Oxenford is founder and former CEO of letgo, an online secondhand marketplace. He told TechCrunch that Nisenson and Varsavsky were good friends that were successful and smart, so it made sense to join them in the firm. Though he has made over 100 investments, he is also a founder and said he wanted to help other entrepreneurs not make the same mistakes he did.

The firm aims to raise between $25 million and $50 million for the second fund, Oxenford said. The fund is industry agnostic, but they are attracted to seed and Series A startups in biotech, fintech, proptech, femtech and food tech.

It also partners with large portfolios and networks for leads. An average check size for the firm is $250,000 to $500,000 for a first check, and $1 million to $3 million for follow-on funding.

However, Oxenford sees check sizes increasing as valuations, especially in Latin America, are rising and more capital is flowing. This also makes it more difficult to identify the companies with substance.

“Having been founders — all three of us — we can understand a bit better than others whether there is substance, and the projects have true potential,” he added. “We look for unicorn potential, some revenue, a serial entrepreneur and a good culture that is data-driven. We are taking a special approach that is founders helping founders in various stages of their careers.”

The new fund follows Myelin I, which invested several millions into 23 startups, including CookUnity and Buenbit. Nisenson says the first fund was “mostly proof-of-concept,” and was his first time as a fund manager, though Varsavsky had worked on other funds. They decided to have a very small fund and co-invest with larger funds.

“We found that nano funds can outperform big funds because you can invest in every deal,” Nisenson added. “The big funds don’t care because you are not competing with them.”

 

Recommended Stories

  • Tilray Has Found a Partner for Its Expansion Into the U.S. Pot Market

    The Canadian-based cannabis producer is just the latest company to announce a deal that could set it up for some promising growth prospects south of the border.

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Moderna Stock?

    Let's dig in to see whether Moderna could be one of those companies that looks perpetually overpriced while delivering life-changing gains for shareholders. Moderna raced out of the starting blocks, designing a vaccine only 48 hours after China published the genetic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus on Jan. 11, 2020. After all, in the words of Moderna President Stephen Hoge, "mRNA is the software of life."

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Nordstrom lower after reporting earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Nordstrom's latest quarterly release.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

    The company keeps reporting one great quarter after another, with more lucrative opportunities emerging on the horizon.

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Needs to Prove the Doubters Wrong on Growth when Second Quarter Results are Released

    Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is due to report earnings tomorrow. The stock price dropped sharply last week after research firm Cleveland Research issued a bearish report on the stock. Although the share price has recovered most of last week’s losses, the selloff illustrates just how sensitive the stock is to negative news. This shouldn’t really be surprising when you look at the valuation the market has placed on the stock.

  • 4 Robinhood Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    On Aug. 16, institutional investors and hedge funds with over $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In plainer terms, a 13F filing provides a clear snapshot of what the brightest and most-successful money managers were buying, selling, and holding in the most recent quarter (i.e., 4/1 through 6/30). What's particularly noteworthy about these second-quarter 13Fs is that a number of widely held stocks on online investing app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) were extremely popular buys among billionaires.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) is one of my favorite healthcare companies for long-term investors, and it's one I write about often. Given Teladoc's dominant position in the telemedicine industry and the burgeoning need for quality virtual services across the healthcare specrum, the company poses a durable investment opportunity with plenty of growth potential left.

  • 3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

    In the highly regulated healthcare sector, there are more than a few companies that are miles ahead of their nearest competitors. This company provides drugmakers and other businesses in highly regulated industries with cloud-based services. Veeva Systems began with customer relationship management (CRM) software from Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) but didn't stop there.

  • Cathie Wood Stake in $17.5 Billion Harry Sloan SPAC Hits 11%

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management LLC now has a nearly 11% stake in a blank-check company backed by former Hollywood executive Harry Sloan.Ark’s daily trading statement shows it added another 1.2 million shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. on Tuesday. That takes the firm’s total holdings to nearly 18.5 million shares across the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) and the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG), according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The special-purpos

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    If you own these companies, the hardest thing to do is sit back and forget about them -- and possibly the best.

  • GameStop Stock Gained 27% on Tuesday. How Much Higher Can It Go?

    GameStop and AMC Entertainment are on the move, and the revival of the meme-stock trade could be good news for small-company stocks.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett's holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), has enjoyed an average annual return of 20% since 1965 compared to the S&P 500's average of just 10% over that same period. Let's explore why two Buffett holdings -- RH (NYSE: RH) and Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI) can use their moats to create long-term value for investors.

  • Is Now the Right Time to Buy Coupang Stock?

    One company that has benefited from industry growth is South Korea-based Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), which has a business model similar to Amazon and JD.com. The company just IPO'd this spring, and has grown its market share in South Korea each of the last five years with its vertically integrated delivery model. With the stock down 30% from its highs, is now the time to buy Coupang stock?

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is out of favor, but the products it sells are still vital. Here are three ways to play the space without drilling for oil.

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...