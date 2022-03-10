ReportLinker

INTRODUCTION With over 19 million new cancer cases and 10 million deaths reported in the year 2020, the global cancer burden continues to increase rapidly. Given the rising prevalence, researchers have made significant efforts in discovering new approaches for the treatment of oncological diseases.

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Myeloid Cells Targeting Therapeutics Market by Type of Molecule, Therapeutic Area, Route of Administration and Geography, 2021-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243860/?utm_source=GNW

With several programs having entered the clinical stages, myeloid cells targeting therapeutics have emerged as a novel strategy in the suite of cancer immunotherapy approaches. Myeloid cells represent a group of cells containing granulocytes, monocytes, macrophages, mast cells and dendritic cells, which play a key role in innate immunity. These cells are found in abundance in the tumor microenvironment and inflamed areas. The tumor recruits and modulates endogenous myeloid cells to tumor-associated macrophages, dendritic cells, myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils, to sustain an immunosuppressive environment. Over time, many research studies have shown that myeloid cells can interact with the immune system and aid in generating an appropriate anti-tumor immune response. Targeting these cells help in modulating cancer-associated activities, including immune evasion. Therefore, myeloid therapies have gained significant attention as a potential adjunct to currently used therapies, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, dendritic cell vaccines, oncolytic viruses, and chemoradiation to enhance therapeutic response. In addition, myeloid cell targeting therapies are being investigated for their potential in the treatment of various inflammatory disorders.



Presently, several medical researchers and industry stakeholders are engaged in the development of therapeutics targeting myeloid cells that harness the immune system in order to treat a number of solid tumors, leukemias and some rare conditions, including myelodysplastic syndrome and ANCA-associated vasculitis. The substantial data from the ongoing studies and completed trials suggest that targeting of myeloid cells results in the delayed progression of solid tumors, thereby increasing the survival rate of the patients. Given the encouraging results, the domain has attracted the attention of many private and public investors who have invested around USD 4.9 billion over the last few years. Driven by the increasing R&D activity, promising clinical data and financial support from investors, the myeloid cells targeting therapeutics market is anticipated to grow at a commendable pace in the mid to long-term.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Myeloid Cells Targeting Therapeutics Market by Type of Molecule (Small Molecule and Biologics), Therapeutic Area (Oncological Disorders and Rare Disorders), Route of Administration (Intravenous and Oral) and Geography (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific), 2021-2035” report offers an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution of the myeloid cells targeting therapeutics market. The study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of myeloid cells targeting therapeutics, based on several relevant parameters, such as phase of development (clinical and preclinical), type of molecule (small molecules and biologics), target indication, therapeutic area (oncological disorders, hepatic disorders, autoimmune disorders, inflammatory diseases, respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, renal disorders, rheumatological disorders, immunological disorders and others), biological target, route of administration (intravenous, oral, subcutaneous, intratumoral, nasal and others), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), combination drug, line of treatment and dosing frequency. In addition, it provides details on the companies engaged in the development of myeloid cells targeting therapeutics, along with information on their year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

Elaborate profiles of key players engaged in the development of myeloid cells targeting therapeutics. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details on its drug candidates, its financial information (if available), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A detailed analysis of completed and ongoing clinical trials of various myeloid cells targeting therapeutics, based on different parameters, such as trial status, trial registration year, type of sponsor / collaborator, study design, number of patients enrolled. In addition, the chapter highlights year-wise trend of completed and recruiting trials, age category of the patients enrolled, active industry and non-industry players and location of the trials.

A detailed review of more than 10,000 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on myeloid cells targeting therapeutics, based on parameters, such as year of publication, emerging focus area, type of publication, therapeutic area, and target indication. The chapter also highlights the top journals and top authors (in terms of number of articles published).

An in-depth analysis of academic grants that have been awarded to various research institutes for projects related to myeloid cell targeting therapeutics, during the period, 2017-2021, based on several parameters, such as year of grant award, amount awarded, type of funding institute center, popular NIH departments, support period, emerging focus area, purpose of grants, grant activity code, local recipients, type of recipient organization study section and type of grant application. Further, the chapter also highlights the popular recipient organizations, (in terms of number of grants and amount awarded) and prominent program officers.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain since 2017, covering instances of research and development agreement, clinical trials agreement, merger / acquisition, product development and commercialization agreement, licensing agreement, asset acquisition and product development and manufacturing agreement.

A detailed analysis of the various investments made since 2017, including grants, seed financing, venture capital financing, IPOs, secondary offering, other equity, post IPO equity and equity crowdfunding in the companies focused on the development of myeloid cells targeting therapeutics.

An analysis of start-ups / small companies engaged in the development of myeloid cells targeting therapeutics, based on parameters, such as pipeline strength, pipeline maturity, indication diversity, financial support, number of investors, partnership activity and start-up health indexing.

A case study on the companies developing macrophage-based therapeutics, along with analyses on phase of development, type of molecule, target indication and therapeutic area. In addition, the chapter provides information on the year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters of the companies engaged in the development of these therapeutics.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future growth opportunity associated with myeloid cell targeting therapeutics in the mid to long term. Based on parameters, such as adoption trends, and expected price variations for these products, we have developed informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2035. Our year wise projections of the current and forecasted opportunity within the myeloid cell targeting therapeutics market, have further been segmented across [A] type of molecule (small molecule and biologics), [B] therapeutic area (oncological disorders and rare disorders), [C] route of administration (intravenous and oral route) and [D] geography (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with several stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Rene Hoet (Chief Scientific Officer, Montis Biosciences)

Tom Wilton (Chief Business Officer, Carisma Therapeutics)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The “Myeloid Cells Targeting Therapeutics Market by Type of Molecule (Small Molecule and Biologics), Therapeutic Area (Oncological Disorders and Rare Disorders), Route of Administration (Intravenous and Oral) and Geography (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific), 2021-2035” report offers an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution of the myeloid cells targeting therapeutics market. The study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of myeloid cells targeting therapeutics, based on several relevant parameters, such as phase of development (clinical and preclinical), type of molecule (small molecules and biologics), target indication, therapeutic area (oncological disorders, hepatic disorders, autoimmune disorders, inflammatory diseases, respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, renal disorders, rheumatological disorders, immunological disorders and others), biological target, route of administration (intravenous, oral, subcutaneous, intratumoral, nasal and others), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), combination drug, line of treatment and dosing frequency. In addition, it provides details on the companies engaged in the development of myeloid cells targeting therapeutics, along with information on their year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

Elaborate profiles of key players engaged in the development of myeloid cells targeting therapeutics. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details on its drug candidates, its financial information (if available), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A detailed analysis of completed and ongoing clinical trials of various myeloid cells targeting therapeutics, based on different parameters, such as trial status, trial registration year, type of sponsor / collaborator, study design, number of patients enrolled. In addition, the chapter highlights year-wise trend of completed and recruiting trials, age category of the patients enrolled, active industry and non-industry players and location of the trials.

A detailed review of more than 10,000 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on myeloid cells targeting therapeutics, based on parameters, such as year of publication, emerging focus area, type of publication, therapeutic area, and target indication. The chapter also highlights the top journals and top authors (in terms of number of articles published).

An in-depth analysis of academic grants that have been awarded to various research institutes for projects related to myeloid cell targeting therapeutics, during the period, 2017-2021, based on several parameters, such as year of grant award, amount awarded, type of funding institute center, popular NIH departments, support period, emerging focus area, purpose of grants, grant activity code, local recipients, type of recipient organization study section and type of grant application. Further, the chapter also highlights the popular recipient organizations, (in terms of number of grants and amount awarded) and prominent program officers.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain since 2017, covering instances of research and development agreement, clinical trials agreement, merger / acquisition, product development and commercialization agreement, licensing agreement, asset acquisition and product development and manufacturing agreement.

A detailed analysis of the various investments made since 2017, including grants, seed financing, venture capital financing, IPOs, secondary offering, other equity, post IPO equity and equity crowdfunding in the companies focused on the development of myeloid cells targeting therapeutics.

An analysis of start-ups / small companies engaged in the development of myeloid cells targeting therapeutics, based on parameters, such as pipeline strength, pipeline maturity, indication diversity, financial support, number of investors, partnership activity and start-up health indexing.

A case study on the companies developing macrophage-based therapeutics, along with analyses on phase of development, type of molecule, target indication and therapeutic area. In addition, the chapter provides information on the year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters of the companies engaged in the development of these therapeutics.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future growth opportunity associated with myeloid cell targeting therapeutics in the mid to long term. Based on parameters, such as adoption trends, and expected price variations for these products, we have developed informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2035. Our year wise projections of the current and forecasted opportunity within the myeloid cell targeting therapeutics market, have further been segmented across [A] type of molecule (small molecule and biologics), [B] therapeutic area (oncological disorders and rare disorders), [C] route of administration (intravenous and oral route) and [D] geography (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with several stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Rene Hoet (Chief Scientific Officer, Montis Biosciences)

Tom Wilton (Chief Business Officer, Carisma Therapeutics)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of myeloid cells targeting therapeutics?

Which are the key drugs being developed across early and late stages of development?

Which companies are actively involved in conducting clinical trials for myeloid cell targeting therapeutics?

What is the focus of various publications related to therapeutics targeting myeloid cells?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

How is the current and future opportunity, related to myeloid cells targeting therapeutics, likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of myeloid cells targeting therapeutics market and its likely evolution in the mid to long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to myeloid cell lines, types of myeloid cells and their functions, origin, differentiation and identification. In addition, the chapter provides information on the multifaceted functions of myeloid cells, receptors controlling their migration and activation, recruitment of myeloid cells in tumor microenvironment, their role in tumor progression and suppression. Further, the chapter presents details on approaches to select and target myeloid cells in tumor microenvironment, role of myeloid cells in different therapies, factors affecting their therapeutic efficacy, along with the challenges associated with myeloid cell targeting and the future perspectives.



Chapter 4 provides an overview of the current market landscape of myeloid cells targeting therapeutics, including analyses based on several relevant parameters, such as phase of development (clinical and preclinical), type of molecule (small molecules and biologics), target indication(s), therapeutic area (oncological disorders, hepatic disorders, autoimmune disorders, inflammatory diseases, respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, renal disorders, rheumatological disorders, immunological disorders and others), biological targets, route of administration (intravenous, oral, subcutaneous, intratumoral, nasal and others), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), combination drug, line of treatment and dosing frequency. In addition, it provides details on the companies engaged in the development of myeloid cells targeting therapeutics, along with information on their year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.



Chapter 5 includes detailed profiles of key players engaged in the development of myeloid cells targeting therapeutics. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details on its drug candidates, its financial information (if available), recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 6 provides information on more than 1,500 completed and ongoing clinical studies of myeloid cells targeting therapeutics, based on different parameters, such as trial status, trial registration year, type of sponsor / collaborator, study design, and number of patients enrolled. In addition, the chapter highlights year-wise trend of completed and recruiting trials, age category of the patients enrolled, active industry and non-industry players and location of the trials.



Chapter 7 features a detailed review of more than 10,000 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on myeloid cells targeting therapeutics, based on parameters, such as year of publication, emerging focus area, type of publication, therapeutic area, and target indication. The chapter also highlights the top journals and top authors (in terms of number of articles published).



Chapter 8 provides an in-depth analysis of academic grants that have been awarded to various research institutes for projects related to myeloid cells targeting therapeutics, during the period, 2017- 2021, on the basis of important parameters, such as year of grant award, amount awarded, type of funding institute center, popular NIH departments, support period, emerging focus area, purpose of grants, grant activity code, local recipients, type of recipient organization, study section and type of grant application. The chapter also highlights the popular recipient organizations (in terms of number of grants and amount awarded) and prominent program officers.



Chapter 9 features an analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain, since 2017, covering instances of research and development agreement, clinical trials agreement, merger / acquisition, product development and commercialization agreement, licensing agreement, asset acquisition and product development and manufacturing agreement.



Chapter 10 presents a review of the funding and investments in this domain since 2017, including grants, seed financing, venture capital financing, IPOs, secondary offering, other equity, post IPO equity and equity crowdfunding. The chapter also includes a detailed analysis of funding and investment, based on several relevant parameters.



Chapter 11 presents an analysis of the start-ups / small companies engaged in the development of myeloid cells targeting therapeutics, based on parameters, such as pipeline strength, pipeline maturity, indication diversity, financial support, number of investors, partnership activity and start-up health indexing.



Chapter 12 presents a case study on the companies developing macrophage-based therapeutics, along with analyses on phase of development, type of molecule, target indication, and therapeutic area. In addition, the chapter provides information on their year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters of the companies engaged in the development of these therapeutics.



Chapter 13 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of myeloid cell targeting therapeutics market, till 2035. In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our projections have been segmented across (A) type of molecule (small molecule and biologics) (B) therapeutic area (oncological disorders and rare disorders) (C) route of administration (intravenous and oral route) and (D) geography (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific).



Chapter 14 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions held with key stakeholders in this industry. In this chapter, we have presented details of interviews held with (in alphabetical order) Rene Hoet (Chief Scientific Officer, Montis Biosciences) and Tom Wilton (Chief Business Officer, Carisma Therapeutics).



Chapter 15 is an appendix that contains tabulated data and numbers for all the figures in the report.



Chapter 16 is an appendix that provides the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243860/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



