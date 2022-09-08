U.S. markets closed

Myeloid Therapeutics to Participate in September Investor Conferences

·1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company harnessing the power of myeloid and innate biology to engineer novel therapies that elicit a broad immune response for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, September 12-14th, 2022, in NY

  • Jefferies Cell & Genetic Medicine Summit, September 29-30th, 2022, in NY

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company harnessing the power of myeloid cell biology to engineer new therapeutic alternatives for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Integrating the fields of RNA biology, immunology, and medicine, the Company's proprietary platform provides clinical solutions that match therapeutic modalities to disease conditions, including use of autologous cell therapies, in vivo cell programming using mRNA, RNA-based gene-editing using RetroT™ and multi-targeted biologics. Myeloid is advancing a broad portfolio of clinical and preclinical candidates designed to enable full immune system responses. Myeloid has entered into strategic partnerships with Prime Medicine and Acuitas and is supported by well-known biotechnology investors. Myeloid is headquartered in Boston, MA.

For more information, please visit https://www.myeloidtx.com/.

Investor and Media Contact
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
Amy@juniper-point.com
858-914-1962

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/myeloid-therapeutics-to-participate-in-september-investor-conferences-301620834.html

SOURCE Myeloid

