Myer Holdings (ASX:MYR) Has Announced A Dividend Of A$0.03

The board of Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 16th of May, with investors receiving A$0.03 per share. The yield is still above the industry average at 6.0%.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Myer Holdings' stock price has increased by 38% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Check out our latest analysis for Myer Holdings

Myer Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Myer Holdings' dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 28% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 8.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 58%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

ASX:MYR Historic Dividend March 16th 2024

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.18 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.05. This works out to a decline of approximately 72% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Myer Holdings Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. We are encouraged to see that Myer Holdings has grown earnings per share at 9.6% per year over the past five years. The payout ratio is very much on the higher end, which could mean that the growth rate will slow down in the future, and that could flow through to the dividend as well.

Story continues

Myer Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In general, we don't like to see the dividend being cut, especially when the company has such high potential like Myer Holdings does. The cut will allow the company to continue paying out the dividend without putting the balance sheet under pressure, which means that it could remain sustainable for longer. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Myer Holdings that investors should take into consideration. Is Myer Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.