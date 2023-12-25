Myer Holdings (ASX:MYR) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Myer Holdings (ASX:MYR) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Myer Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = AU$196m ÷ (AU$2.4b - AU$641m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Therefore, Myer Holdings has an ROCE of 11%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 11%.

ASX:MYR Return on Capital Employed December 25th 2023

In the above chart we have measured Myer Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Myer Holdings here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Myer Holdings Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Myer Holdings. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 11%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 103%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Myer Holdings thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Myer Holdings has. And with a respectable 72% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Myer Holdings can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Myer Holdings (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

