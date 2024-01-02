Myers Industries announces $350 million deal to acquire Signature Systems

Myers Industries.

Myers Industries on Tuesday announced it has agreed to acquire Texas-based manufacturer Signature Systems for $350 million.

In a news release, the Akron manufacturer of polymer products said the acquisition "bolsters Myers' margin and profitability profile, and provides an attractive platform for continued growth."

Signature Systems manufactures and distributes composite matting ground protection for industrial applications, stadium turf protection and temporary event flooring.

“We look forward to joining the Myers Industries team and for Signature to represent an important and complementary addition to the combined company," Signature CEO Jeff Condino said in the release.

Myers' polymer products are used in the industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The company touts itself as the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the United States.

Myers CEO Mike McGaugh said the acquisition is attractive because Signature "has a leading market position, with branded and differentiated products, serving fast-growing end markets."

McGaugh added that more details about how the addition of Signature will strengthen Myers will be shared at an Investor Day event in March in New York.

Myers stock was down three cents. or 0.15%, to $19.52 per share on the New York Stock Exchange as of 1:35 p.m. Tuesday,

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Myers Industries set to acquire Signature Systems in $350 million deal