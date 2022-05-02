myLAB Box: America's STD Rates Hit Record High Levels as per CDC

New Data from the CDC Shows Massive Increase in Sexually Transmitted Infections

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, sexually transmitted infections and diseases have reached record numbers in the United States. Contributing to this trend is a lag in innovation within existing institutions, and the inability of public funding to keep up with the proportions of this epidemic. Since 2013, myLAB Box has countered this trend. As the first company to ever deploy a nationwide at-home testing-to-treatment service for sexual health, they introduced cutting-edge alternatives to traditional care.



"Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, myLAB Box has taken extra effort to keep people safe," said Lora Miro, CMO and Co-Founder of myLAB Box. "It is clear that people need to test and treat faster to keep up with the spread of infections. These recent numbers make it clear that, now more than ever, we all need to take a serious look at our sexual health and explore innovative solutions."



Consumers are falling behind on regular checkups and missing the opportunity to take comprehensive care of their health. The National Coalition of STD Directors released a statement calling out the Fiscal Year 2023 budget for only providing flat funding for STI prevention, which disregards the CDC warning of upward-trending STIs. They also called for additional funding.



"Additional government funding alone will not provide sufficient ammunition to combat this STI epidemic," said Miro. "Healthcare enterprises and entrepreneurs need to step in with radical innovation to make up for shortcomings. Established institutions need to embrace and support those efforts. Together, we all stand a chance at reversing a systemic failure of both traditional healthcare institutions and education. While the nation seems to be spiraling into another STI crisis, at-home testing can make a real difference."



With myLAB Box, customers as young as 14 can test at home without restrictions. Additionally, myLAB Box offers the widest assortment of testing options on the market. It has never been easier to receive testing and treatment from the comfort of home.



About myLAB Box

Founded in 2013, myLAB Box pioneered the first nationwide at-home testing-to-treatment platform for infectious diseases and the longest-running service of its kind. The company's at-home health tests are designed by top US medical experts and are validated by fully specialized CLIA-certified lab affiliates with extensive experience in testing for infectious diseases. From affordable screening to complimentary physician consultations for positives, every aspect of the myLAB Box service is designed to be safe, effective and efficient. Today, the company offers over 50 at-home tests including COVID, sexual health, fertility, nutrition, allergies, hormone health, diabetes, toxicology, STDs and more. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California and women-owned. For more information, visit: http://www.mylabbox.com.



