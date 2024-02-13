Mylar balloons cause bouquet of problems for power lines, PNM warns

Feb. 12—Love is in the air this week, but power providers are asking New Mexicans to keep it away from their lines.

Mylar balloons, those shiny tokens of affection often sent to sweethearts on Valentine's Day, can cause costly interruptions if they're allowed to float toward electrical infrastructure, linemen from Public Service Company of New Mexico warned Monday.

While Mylar itself — a polyester film — is an electrical insulator, most Mylar balloons have a metallic foil coating that conducts electricity, creating the possibility of outages and other dangers.

The number of power outages caused by Mylar balloons in PNM's service territory grew by more than 55% last year from the year prior, the company noted in a news release.

The electric utility, which provides power to a half-million customers in New Mexico, suggests people rethink giving metallic balloons to their Valentines, or at least ensure the balloons remain secured.

Keep them tied up and indoors, the company asks.

Data provided by PNM shows the utility counted 28 outages caused by Mylar balloons in 2023 — more than 46 cumulative hours without power for some customers — compared with 18 outages in 2022.

In an October incident, a Mylar balloon knocked out power in southeastern Albuquerque for 2,525 customers for over an hour, PNM data shows. Another incident in June left 10 Albuquerque customers without power for more than five hours.

No matter what kind of heartfelt message may be emblazoned on a shiny balloon, it's certain to sink the spirits of Andrew Cusimano, operations manager for PNM's line department.

"Whenever I see a Mylar balloon anywhere, I sort of throw a fit, to be honest," Cusimano joked Monday.

A couple of weeks ago he was driving on the east side of Albuquerque when he spotted one of the cursed balloons caught on a cross arm of a power line. He stopped and called his linemen to deenergize the line and remove the balloon — a preventive measure he said required an electrical outage of about 30 seconds.

Story continues

"If the wind would've changed directions, it would've blown into the phase, and it probably would have gone kaboom," he said.

Mylar balloons can cause headaches for linemen in a couple of scenarios: They can get caught between and make contact with wires, or they can float directly into transformers. A cluster of balloons floating into a transformer could result in an explosion — Cusimano has witnessed it.

Often, he said, the metallic balloons lead to outages not because they damage infrastructure but because affected lines need to be deenergized for workers to remove the balloons and inspect the lines for damage.

Sometimes the balloons get burned up before they can be removed.

Cusimano said he has never seen a Mylar balloon explosion start a fire, but such incidents can create bursts of energy that are "extremely hot."

Legislation passed by California lawmakers in recent years cited the risk of fire posed by metallic balloons and required them to be weighted down when sold. The state plans to phase out sales of the balloons altogether.

New Mexico law doesn't pose restrictions, but PNM advises balloon buyers and recipients to secure them to a heavy weight, keep them inside, and then deflate them and dispose of them in the trash after a celebration.