Myles Worthington Went From Being Laid Off At Netflix To Launching His Own Multimillion-Dollar Marketing Agency

It’s a common saying that getting out of your comfort zone allows for new opportunities to present themselves. In Myles Worthington’s case, tapping into another element of himself opened up not only a new door but a new company.

In May 2022, the founder and CEO launched Worthi, an ethnographic marketing agency, based on understanding peoples and cultures. While Worthington had never previously had his own agency, marketing was far from new territory for him. He knew he wanted to pursue the field before majoring in it at Fordham University. Having secured his first major internship with Baby Phat, he was able to explore PR, advertising, sales and more under Kimora Lee Simmons’ iconic corporation.

Through the course of expanding his work portfolio, Worthington landed a marketing executive position at Netflix, where he played a significant role in its social channels including Strong Black Lead, Golden, Con Todo, and Most. However, Worthington watched a lot of internal changes occur and knew that soon he would have to embark on a new path.

“It’s funny, I never thought I’d be an entrepreneur. Never thought I’d start my own company,” Worthington shared with AfroTech. “It wasn’t my ultimate goal. My wife actually was like, ‘You should do your own thing.’ And I was like, ‘That’s insane.’ I like [my] every two weeks check situation. Lack of security and stability, that’s not for me.”

He continued, “But she kept pushing me and I was like, ‘Alright.’ So I started thinking about what that could be in the October, November, December timeframe of 2021. And then in January [2022] over the holiday break, I started putting pen to paper.”

In April 2022, Worthington’s time working at Netflix was abruptly cut short when he was laid off. Prior to losing his full-time job, Worthington had started the process of building Worthi from the ground up through leveraging his network.

Days before the turn of unfortunate events at Netflix, Worthi secured a $100,000 statement of work (SOW) from Peloton Interactive, his company’s first client. What’s more, four days after being laid off, Worthington opened the doors of Worthi.

“It was like the most divine timing,” Worthington expressed.

He added, “[Initially] I was like, I’m not gonna like walk away from this [Netflix] check. So I thought, ‘How is this going to work?’ And in three days the decision was made for me, and I was like, ‘Oh, amazing!’ And that was a Thursday, and by the next Monday I was in my new Worthi office just figuring it out hour by hour.”

What looked like a rejection on the outside was ultimately Worthington’s saving grace as it pushed him to make things shake his own self with no investors, funding or loans. Although it was a tough year since it launched, Worthi has become a multimillion-dollar agency, according to Worthington. The agency’s clients include big names such as Paramount+, Lionsgate, Peacock, and more.

Along with creating an agency that digs deeper past DEI marketing, it has allowed for his employees to have a safe work environment.

“Now, we have seven full-time employees, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but it feels like a lot over here,” he said. “It’s been awesome to bring on incredibly smart people — Black, Latina and queer people. I just love the different perspectives and seeing our Zoom calls, and being like, ‘Wow, this is how an office should feel. This is how work should feel, and to be able to intentionally select those people and put them on projects that fulfill them, [where they] get to do work that is not only amazing and valuable for our clients but makes the team feel enriched.”

Coming up in the near future, Worthington shared that Worthi is working on the marketing for “The Color Purple” and “Good Burger 2.”