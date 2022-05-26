U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,973.25
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,080.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,902.00
    -40.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.30
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.90
    +0.57 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.80
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0702
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    -0.0110 (-0.40%)
     

  • Vix

    28.37
    -1.08 (-3.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2583
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.4170
    +0.1760 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,783.59
    -352.31 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.91
    -11.09 (-1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.75
    +38.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,705.75
    +27.95 (+0.10%)
     
MyMRPlace Inc launches flowres.io - A next gen project management tool for qualitative market researchers with free video conferencing abilities

·1 min read

Qualitative research practitioners spend 60% of their daily time on project management. Time is their inventory. flowres helps qualitative research practitioners save time through its integration and collaboration abilities. flowres is designed based on nudge principles and is easy to use and fully secure. Each company(domain) gets its own microdomain with flowres,

LEWES, Del., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- myMRPlace Inc today announced flowres.io, a new project management platform for qualitative research agencies. flowres is a supplier and project management tool designed for qualitative research practitioners to make qualitative project management stress-free by standardizing, automating, and streamlining key qualitative research processes and offers a new way for Qualitative researchers to execute qualitative research and save 40% time. Flowres has free video-conferencing facilities and valuable features like Interpretation, automated transcript, respondent scheduling, respondent reminders and automatic technical compatibility checks.

flowres  creates a common workflow through the integration of email, Zoom and other qualitative research tools to create a seamless project management experience," says Jiten Madia, CEO of myMRPlace Inc

Features and benefits of flowres include:

  • Email (Gmail and Outlook) integration via extension

  • Zoom Integration to ensure joint management of fieldwork

  • Free video conferencing facilities

Flowres is free forever for up to a team size of 3 users and available starting 25th May. You can add unlimited suppliers (People outside your organisation) to collaborate with as a user. Flowres is priced at 25 USD per user beyond 3 team members. For more information on flowres, visit https://flowres.io/

About myMRPlace Inc

myMRPlace is a restech company with other websites like www.myMRPlace.com and mytranscriptionplace.com. myMRPlace has served more than 200 customers across 6 countries and has suppliers across 80+ countries. myMRPlace did GMV of around half a million for the year ending March 22.

PRESS CONTACT
NAME
Jiten Madia
PHONE
+919767895775
WEBSITE
https://flowres.io/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mymrplace-inc-launches-flowresio--a-next-gen-project-management-tool-for-qualitative-market-researchers-with-free-video-conferencing-abilities-301554670.html

SOURCE myMRPlace Inc

