U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +40.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.42
    -0.86 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    -25.50 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5000
    +0.8120 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,178.30
    -441.09 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.80
    +45.54 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

Mynaric Announces New Date for FY21 Business Update, Publication of Full FY21 Financial Results and Analyst and Investor Day

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MYNA

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2022 / Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)(FRA:M0Y) today announced that its upcoming FY21 business update will be rescheduled because the management team is still recovering from an illness. Due to the same reasons Mynaric will also have smaller than planned management representation at the upcoming 37th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colo., between April 4 and April 7.

Mynaric originally planned to publish its FY21 business update on March 28 and include only selected figures of the preliminary FY21 financial results. Given the proximity to full FY21 financial results and to be efficient with investors and management's time, Mynaric now plans to publish the FY21 business update simultaneously with presentation of full FY21 financial results.

Mynaric plans to release a corresponding shareholder letter and full FY21 financial results on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EDT (5:00 p.m. CEST). The release will be announced over the newswire and the material published in the investor relations section of mynaric.com.

Mynaric will also host a virtual analyst and investor day the same day, April 28, beginning at 12:00 p.m. EDT (6:00 p.m. CEST) that will feature a deep dive into the company, its end-markets, and outlook. The webcast of the analyst and investor day will be accessible via the investor relations section of mynaric.com and will include presentations and Q&A sessions with Mynaric executives including CEO Bulent Altan, CTO Joachim Horwath, CFO Stefan Berndt-von Bülow and others.

To consider investor questions and areas of interest ahead of its analyst and investor day, Mynaric will crowdsource feedback through April 17.

About Mynaric
Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0Y) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.

SOURCE: Mynaric AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695768/Mynaric-Announces-New-Date-for-FY21-Business-Update-Publication-of-Full-FY21-Financial-Results-and-Analyst-and-Investor-Day

Recommended Stories

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st

  • Here's What Will Happen to AT&T and Discovery Communications Shares Ahead of the Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

    Ahead of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, AT&T and Discovery Communications shareholders have decisions to make.

  • Cathie Wood Suffers a Major Blow

    An important U.S. regulator raises concerns about 'fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices.'

  • Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet Stock Splits: Which 3 Companies Could Split Next?

    Over the past two months, three well-known companies have announced their intention to conduct a forward stock split, with the approval of their shareholders. A stock split allows publicly traded companies to alter their share price and outstanding share count without having any effect on their market value or the performance of their underlying business. It began with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    It's been a challenging past year for growth stock investors. The Federal Reserve's shift on monetary policy that'll see it get more aggressive with interest rate hikes, coupled with all of the major U.S. indexes pushing into correction territory during the first quarter, has weighed heavily on previously high-flying growth stocks. If you were to invest $300,000 into the following beaten-down growth stocks, there's a really good chance they can make you a millionaire by 2030, if not sooner.

  • Raymond James: Buy These 2 Big Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Yield

    Measuring and gauging the stock market's value is key to an investor’s strategy. Right now, it’s clear that the market is in the midst of a shift, that last year’s sustained run of gains has ended, that this year, which started with sharp losses and increased volatility, will be something different. Covering the market for investment firm Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt writes: “We are seeing a substantial rally in growth broadly in the last two weeks, and it is still unclear if this is

  • 3 Oil Stocks to Own No Matter Where Oil Prices Head

    Oil prices can fluctuate wildly. This volatility can keep investors away from the oil patch. Three great oil stocks to own for the long haul are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • 2 AI Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    A path-carving innovator and an evolving old guard are in the early stages of a massive market growth.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Climbed 13% in March

    While it wasn't packed with electric tidbits, the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report, released on March 1, had enough positive details to supercharge the bulls' enthusiasm. Exceeding analysts' estimates in its final earnings report of 2021, Plug Power booked $162 million on the top line, whereas Wall Street had expected the company would report $157 million. According to Plug Power, the source of this robust growth will be the company's material handling equipment business, which is projected to account for $600 million in revenue for 2022.

  • Tesla Deliveries Met Wall Street Estimates. Here’s What Comes Next for Shares.

    Tesla delivered about 310,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, in line with analyst estimates. Over the past four quarters, Tesla has delivered more than 1 million vehicles.

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can see some more undervalued dividend stocks by clicking 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022. According to a survey conducted by Bloomberg Markets, 35% of the investors in a sample of 900 consider value stocks as the most effective […]

  • 10 Value Stocks to Buy According to Joel Greenblatt

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stocks to buy according to Joel Greenblatt. If you want to read about the top value stocks in the Greenblatt portfolio, go directly to 5 Value Stocks to Buy According to Joel Greenblatt. Value investors are once again in the limelight as inflation wreaks havoc on the growth […]

  • Kinder Morgan pipeline JV files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with at least $500M in debt

    The Chapter 11 petition was filed in response to an upcoming debt repayment obligation, Ruby said in a March 31 statement.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Sundial Growers Granted MCTO

    Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") announces that its principal regulator, the Alberta Securities Commission, has granted a management cease trade order (the "MCTO").

  • Worried About a Recession? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Anyway

    Many economists watch a metric called the yield curve to help them forecast coming recessions. Specifically, Treasury securities of differing lengths can be plotted on a chart to create what is known as a yield curve. On March 29, a closely watched portion of the yield curve was briefly inverted.

  • I’ve always pounded the table on revolutionary companies. Now I’ve found myself buying Intel’s stock

    Intel is a company that is probably about to take market share for the first time in at least half a decade in the world’s most important technology industry: computer chips. The semiconductor industry is facing a potential decade-long supply-constraint problem that this company can fix, giving it a potential trillion-dollar side business along with maybe another one or two.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Buys As Houses Passes MORE Act?

    Canadian marijuana stocks were quiet after the House passed the MORE Act. So are any Canadian marijuana stocks buys now?

  • These 10 S&P 500 Stocks Have Solid Dividends, Not Just Big Buybacks

    While stock buybacks often make up the larger chunk of a company’s shareholder yield, dividends are the crucial component for many investors, Plus, Tesla is doing a stock split, not a dividend.