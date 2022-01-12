U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,727.25
    +22.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,275.00
    +147.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,956.00
    +125.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,204.50
    +14.10 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.13
    +0.91 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.10
    +6.60 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.20 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1408
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7340
    -0.0120 (-0.69%)
     

  • Vix

    17.69
    -1.71 (-8.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3673
    +0.0039 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2040
    -0.1060 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,813.97
    +2,111.67 (+5.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.57
    +51.15 (+5.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,553.81
    +62.44 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

MYND Life Sciences Announces Collaborative Research Agreement with the University of British Columbia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MYND's Second CRA focuses on Novel Therapies for Neurological Diseases of the Brain

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - MYND Life Sciences Inc. ("MYND" or the "Company") (CSE: MYND) (OTC: MYNDF) a biopharmaceutical research and development company creating innovative precision medicines for patients with relentless neurological diseases, today announced that it has entered into Collaborative Research Agreement (the "Agreement") with the University of British Columbia ("UBC") focussing on Novel Therapies for Neurological Diseases.

MYND Logo (CNW Group/Mynd Life Sciences Inc.)
MYND Logo (CNW Group/Mynd Life Sciences Inc.)

MYND is creating safe and effective precision medicines based on proprietary technologies, targeting intractable diseases affecting the Central Nervous System, aiming to improve the standard of care for patients. This research seeks to test new compounds, including Psilocybins which may modify neurological diseases. Through 38 Health Canada licenses issued under their Section J exemptions of the Food and Drug Act issued to the UBC Laboratory, MYND possesses the enviable ability to examine the unique actions of analogues of Psilocybin. The focus is to develop, validate and patent the ability of Psilocybin-based drugs to modify outcomes in disease.

"We are very excited to announce our second Collaborative Research Agreement focussing on diseases of the brain," stated Dr. Lyle Oberg, MYND's Chief Executive Officer. "We have a unique opportunity to improve the wellness and quality of life of millions of people and families torn apart by the tragedy of dementia and other debilitating diseases of the Central Nervous System. The MYND management team has a wealth of scientific, clinical and operational experience, and is well networked within the pharmaceutical industry. The Psilocybin sector is rapidly transitioning to become a pharmaceutical industry and MYND holds a unique position within the sector in terms of building upon our unique intellectual property and a valuable portfolio of related patents","

The Company has a broad development pipeline, including advancing clinical programs, such as novel biomarkers for depression and MYND is expecting results from its pivotal trial to validate these biomarkers. Through its subsidiary MYND Diagnostics INC., this includes conducting an adaptive dose finding single phase 2b clinical trial funded by the Australian Government of the efficacy and safety of psilocybin assisted psychotherapy ("PAP") in the treatment of people diagnosed with treatment resistant depression ("TRD") in collaboration with clinical researchers at Monash University. Furthermore, MYND anticipates entering clinic trials with three additional programs in the course of 2022/2023. After progressing to clinical proof of concept, MYND will continue to have the option to enter into partnerships for late-stage development and commercialization.

"We are continuing to translate our innovative approaches, while maintaining our scientific excellence," stated Dr. Wilfred Jefferies, Chief Science Officer at MYND. "We have unique technologies with differentiating potential and access to state-of-the-art facilities. This funding will allow us to accelerate our research dramatically leading to more rapid translation of our studies. This is a really exciting time for MYND and our team."

DEPARTURE OF AN OFFICER OF THE COMPANY

MYND's Chief Operating Officer, Jordan Cleland, is moving on from the company to pursue other professional opportunities effective the end of day, January 11, 2022. Cleland was MYND's first hire in August of 2020 and provided operations set up and support in the formative months of the company. Cleland's duties will be assumed by Dr. Chahaat Singh who will assume the role of Operations and Research Manager with MYND. Dr. Singh has a Ph.D. in Medical Genetics, a M. Sc. In Microbiology, and brings a wealth of research experience to the position. Singh has biotech industry experience with the firms IMTech and Panacea and recently co-authored an article in the Lancet dealing with Alzheimer's Disease. Mynd would like to thank Mr. Cleland for his dedication to the company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES INC.

MYND Life Sciences Inc. is a medical biotech drug research and development company focused on neuro-pharmaceutical and novel psilocybin drug development, diagnostics and vaccines. MYND is developing new biological entities (NBEs) and new chemical entities (NCEs) and differentiates itself from other (bio)pharmaceutical companies by unique molecular concepts for the applications of Psilocybins for overcoming disease. The Company is advancing pharmaceuticals through rigorous science and clinical trials, while diligently patenting and safeguarding its intellectual property. For more information and to subscribe to MYND's mailing list, please visit https://myndsciences.com/contact/.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dr. Lyle Oberg, MD, CEO
Email: ir@myndsciences.com
Web: www.myndsciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MYND to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this release.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

None of the securities issued in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mynd-life-sciences-announces-collaborative-research-agreement-with-the-university-of-british-columbia-301459343.html

SOURCE Mynd Life Sciences Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/12/c4643.html

Recommended Stories

  • Biogen Stock Is Tumbling Because Its Alzheimer’s Drug Just Got Some Really Bad News

    Medicare should only cover Biogen ‘s Aduhelm drug for certain recipients who are enrolled in qualifying clinical trials, officials at the organization that oversees the national health insurance program proposed Tuesday evening. Biogen stock was tumbling. If approved, the decision would restrict access to the first Alzheimer’s therapy approved in decades by the Food and Drug Administration.

  • Biogen slumps after Medicare's restrictive decision on Alzheimer's drug

    Biogen had been banking on the government's coverage decision to help drive up sales of Aduhelm, which it hoped would help counter the hit to revenue from some of its main drugs from rising competition. If the draft decision by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) goes through, it could result in negligible Aduhelm sales in 2022 and 2023, analysts said. Aduhelm became the first new treatment for the memory-robbing disease in nearly twenty years after it won approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June, despite the view of the agency's outside advisors that Biogen had not proven the treatment's clinical benefit.

  • Which Vaccine Stocks Will Make You a Fortune in 2022?

    For example, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared 2,700% in 2020. Of course, it's impossible to predict with 100% certainty which companies will succeed in the vaccine race -- and whether their share prices will skyrocket. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) is developing an mRNA vaccine candidate.

  • Biogen Stock Tumbles As Medicare Delivers Another Obstacle To Its Alzheimer's Drug

    Biogen stock tumbled late Tuesday after U.S. regulators limited which patients can access the controversial Alzheimer's treatment, Aduhelm.

  • Why Veru Stock Triumphed on Tuesday

    Veru (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology-focused biotech, saw its share price leap by over 20% on Tuesday, crushing not only the top stock market indexes, but also many peers in its sector. The reason why was clear: The company received an important regulatory nod for one of its key pipeline projects. In a press release published on Monday, Veru announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for the phase 3 registration program of its enobosarm.

  • Better Vaccine Stock: Ocugen vs. Inovio Pharmaceuticals

    Ocugen jumped into the race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 by partnering up with Bharat Biotech, an India-based biotech company. Bharat Biotech ran a late-stage clinical trial for the vaccine in question, Covaxin, in India, and earned emergency use authorization (EUA) for it there.

  • We were promised Pfizer pills. Where are the other COVID treatments?

    The U.S. purchased 10 million courses of Pfizer’s antiviral treatment in a $5 billion deal. Where are they?

  • Moderna COVID-19 Shot Lowers Risk Of Infection, Hospitalization Compared To Pfizer's, VA Real-World Data Shows

    A new real-world study funded by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) showed that compared to those who received Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccine recipients had a significantly lower risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and related hospitalizations. Lower risk was observed across all age groups, comorbidity-burden categories, and race. Authors of the study, published as a pre-print last week, noted differences between Moderna's mRNA-1273 vaccine and Pfizer

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Slipping Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sliding 5.1% lower as of 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The decline appears to be the result of some profit-taking after Moderna's shares jumped on Monday after the company's CEO, Stéphane Bancel, said during an interview on CNBC that Moderna will soon begin clinical trials for a version of its COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the coronavirus omicron variant.

  • Why Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sank 23% in 2021

    Despite having a billion-dollar drug in its portfolio, the potential for backdoor entry into the marijuana market, and being consistently profitable for years, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) was battered about the head by the stock market last year with its stock falling 22.8%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The decline started during the summer when Jazz reported second-quarter earnings that showed sales of its top sleep disorder drug, Xylem, plunged 25% from the prior year. While that's because patients were being transitioned over to its next-generation drug, Xywav, combined sales were only 3% higher.

  • Health experts say Omicron is headed for a sharp drop, most Americans will get infected, everyone's confused

    Health experts say Omicron is headed for a sharp drop, most Americans will get infected, everyone's confused

  • Biogen defends Alzheimer's drug, highlights pipeline at J.P. Morgan conference

    In a high-stakes presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference, Biogen Inc. executives said they wanted to "improve the community's understanding" of Aduhelm but left less than 10 minutes to answer questions from investors and attendees.

  • Novavax CEO: ‘We’re on track’ to deliver a couple billion COVID-19 vaccine doses this year

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the 2022 outlook for global COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

  • Selecta taps Ginkgo for deal worth up to $1.1B

    Selecta Biosciences Inc. has chosen Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. to develop new viral capsids for gene therapies.

  • Medicare to Pay for Biogen’s New Alzheimer’s Drug in Clinical-Trial Patients

    The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said it will cover the cost of the drug Aduhelm, but as part of further clinical testing.

  • Covid loses '90pc of its infectiousness within five minutes of being airborne'

    Coronavirus loses 90 per cent of its infectiousness within five minutes of becoming airborne, a new study has suggested.

  • CDC director debunks viral falsehood about COVID deaths

    Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, used an appearance before a Senate committee on Tuesday to counter misinformation about coronavirus deaths.

  • The #1 Place to Not Walk Into Now, Say Virus Experts

    In the new year, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is just about everywhere, and it's much easier to catch than any previous strain of the coronavirus. That doesn't mean you're defenseless against it. There are sensible measures you can take to significantly reduce your chances of contracting COVID. One of them: Heed virus experts' advice to avoid these places, and make alternate plans until this wave of the pandemic recedes. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of oth

  • Expert urges new national strategy to "coexist with COVID"

    Dr. Céline Gounder joined "CBS Mornings" to explain why she's urging the Biden administration to update its national strategy for a "new normal" of life with COVID-19.

  • Brittany Cartwright Wants to Lose 'At Least 30 Lbs.': 'Postpartum Weight Loss Has Been a Struggle'

    The former Vanderpump Rules star is partnering with Jenny Craig "to get back to feeling like my best self all around"