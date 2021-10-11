U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

MYND Life Sciences Inc. to Present at Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13

·2 min read
Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MYND Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:MYND)(OTC:MYNDF), based in Vancouver BC, focused on novel psychedelic drug development, diagnostic approaches and pharmaceuticals, today announced that MYND Life Sciences CEO, Dr. Lyle Oberg, M.D, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com's Psychedelics Conference on October 13th.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)
(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

Date: October 13th, 2021
Time: 2:00 pm ET
Registration Link: https://bit.ly/3kObcQO

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

To schedule a meeting with Dr. Lyle Oberg please contact ir@myndlifesciences.com

Recent Company Highlights

  • MYND Life Sciences Announces Diagnostic Division with Formation of Wholly-Owned Subsidiary – MYND Diagnostics Ltd.

  • MYND Life Sciences Announces Closing of Fully Subscribed $3 Million Convertible Debenture Unit Offering

  • MYND Life Sciences Chief Scientific Officer published in The Lancet Medical Journal for Alzheimer's Disease Research

About MYND Life Sciences

MYND Life Sciences is a medical biotech drug research and development company focused on neuro-pharmaceutical and novel psilocybin drug development, diagnostics and vaccines. The Company is advancing pharmaceuticals through rigorous science and clinical trials, while diligently patenting and safeguarding its intellectual property.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mynd-life-sciences-inc-to-present-at-psychedelics-virtual-investor-conference-on-october-13-301396563.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

