Mynews Holdings Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Mynews Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MYNEWS) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM730.2m (up 16% from FY 2022).

Net loss: RM10.7m (loss narrowed by 45% from FY 2022).

RM0.015 loss per share (improved from RM0.029 loss in FY 2022).

KLSE:MYNEWS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 22nd 2023

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Mynews Holdings Berhad Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 2.2%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 18%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 11% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 8.3% growth forecast for the Specialty Retail industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Specialty Retail industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Mynews Holdings Berhad that we have uncovered.

