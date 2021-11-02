U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,603.75
    -2.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,783.00
    -17.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,881.00
    -13.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,357.90
    +3.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.20
    +0.15 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.50
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0180 (+1.16%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.15 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3653
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0670
    +0.0690 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,899.68
    -801.61 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,492.91
    +29.40 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,561.67
    -85.41 (-0.29%)
     

Mynt Secures $300m in Funding from Lead Investors Warburg Pincus, Insight Partners and Bow Wave

·7 min read

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mynt, the Philippines' #1 digital financial solutions provider and the company behind the popular GCash payment services app, has raised over $300 million in funding, valuing Mynt at over $2 billion. This solidifies its status as the Philippines' only unicorn, and as one of the leading fintech companies in Southeast Asia. The investment round was led by global investment giant Warburg Pincus, New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, and Bow Wave Capital, one of Mynt's existing investors. The round also includes participation from Itai Tsiddon and Amplo Ventures as well as capital from Globe and Ayala.

Mynt Logo
Mynt Logo

Since the onset of community quarantines as response to COVID19, Mynt has been at the forefront of digital transformation of Filipinos as the "go-to" payment and financial services solution to over 48 million users, nearly half of the national population. With the continued relevance of the app among its users, Mynt is on track to reach PHP3 trillion of gross transaction value, 3x times more than last year's record number. The company has also recorded peak daily app log-ins and daily active transactions of 19 million and 12 million, respectively. With the entry of Mynt's new international investors, the company is joining an eminent league of world-class companies that are redefining the global technology and innovation landscape.

"This is further proof that our growth and achievements have not gone unnoticed. We have been able to continuously expand by introducing game-changing innovations while improving our profitability profile," said Martha Sazon, President and CEO of Mynt. "We are excited about our new partnership with Warburg, Insight, Itai Tsiddon and Amplo, as they each bring strategic value to our team in the pursuit of our vision towards finance for all."

As Mynt continues to scale, the company witnessed an unprecedented increase in its number of merchants and social sellers, now at 3 million. Additionally, it has achieved scale while improving its unit economics, delivering positive EBITDA and net income in mid-2021. With the addition of highly experienced global investors in Warburg Pincus and Insight Partners, Mynt is well-positioned to further expand its digital financial services offerings and support the Philippine's financial inclusion agenda.

"We welcome Warburg Pincus, Insight Partners, and the other investors into Mynt. Their investment in Mynt and GCash further validates the strides the Company has made in providing access to innovative financial services to more Filipinos and highlighting the Philippines to the global investor audience. Together with the continued support of Mynt's existing shareholders, we are confident of furthering Mynt's market leadership and creating positive and transformative disruption in the Philippine financial services sector," said Ernest Cu, Chairman of the Board of Mynt and President and CEO of Globe.

Saurabh Agarwal, Managing Director of Warburg Pincus, said, "The investment into Mynt marks our continued commitment and strong belief in the long-term prospects of the Philippines as one of the fastest growing digital economies in the region. Mynt has a dominant market position in the Philippines and is well-positioned with its best-in-class management team, innovative technology, and superior product offerings. We are excited about the partnership with the company and look forward to leveraging our deep expertise in the fintech sector to support their long-term growth."

"We believe that GCash has created the most compelling product to reach the massively underserved market in the Philippines," said Deven Parekh, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Our investment in Mynt fits within our global thesis of increasing financial inclusion using digital tools. We look forward to partnering with Mynt as they continue to grow on their scale up journey."

Mynt offers a full array of financial services, spanning credit, savings, insurance, loans, and investments. Assets Under Management (AUM) for its GSave product has grown to over P9 billion, from P5 billion in 2020, while its GInvest product has already captured 70 percent of the domestic market of total UITF accounts. GInsure, GCash's microinsurance offering launched in 2020, accounts for 1/3 of all new insurance policies issued in the Philippines.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Fuse and other banking partners, Mynt also offers credit to its users, on the back of its proprietary trust and scoring platform. GCredit disburses over P1 billion worth of loans each month, with P15 billion worth having been disbursed as of June 2021, and boasts the best repayment rates locally with the lowest past-due and non-performing loans. Mynt also piloted GLoan, a cash loan product that allows qualified users to borrow as much as P25,000, with repayment spread over 12 months. The Company is looking to launch "Buy Now, Pay Later" products within the year.

GCash was also the first financial app to launch a trailblazing sustainability initiative in the country via its GForest feature, a gamified environmental stewardship program where users can convert their green points acquired from using GCash into a virtual tree, which in turn would be planted as an actual tree in critical locations within the Philippines. To date, there are over 8.7 million users of the GForest feature within the app.

About Mynt

GCash is the #1 Financial App in the Philippines. Through the GCash App, customers can easily purchase prepaid airtime; pay bills at over 600 partner billers nationwide; send and receive money anywhere in the Philippines, even to other bank accounts; purchase from over 3M partner merchants and social sellers; and get access to savings, credit, insurance and invest money, all at the convenience of their smartphones. GCash has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Mynt (Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc.) since 2015.

GCash was recognized by The Asian Banker (TAB) in 2021 for its outstanding digital financial inclusion programs, which impact more than 48 million Filipinos in the country today.

To know more about Mynt, visit https://www.mynt.xyz.

About Globe

Globe is a leading full-service telecommunications company in the Philippines and publicly listed in the PSE with the stock symbol GLO. The company serves the telecommunications and technology needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connectivity, internet and managed services. It has major interests in financial technology, digital marketing solutions, venture capital funding for startups, and virtual healthcare. In 2019, Globe became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, committing to implement universal sustainability principles. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region. For more information, visit www.globe.com.ph. Follow @enjoyglobe on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $67 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 215 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 20 private equity funds, which have invested more than $97 billion in over 960 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore.

Warburg Pincus started investing in Southeast Asia in 2013. Since then, the firm has committed over $3 billion in the region, including in Advance Intelligence Group, ARA Asset Management, Converge, GoTo Group, and Techcombank. Warburg Pincus is also a leading fintech and financial services investor globally and in Asia, with investments in Ant Group, Clearwater Analytics, Edelman Financial Engines, Network International, Payjoy, and Varo. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

For more information, please contact:

Chito Maniago
VP for Corporate Communications and Public Affairs
GCash (Mynt - Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc.)
chito.maniago@mynt.xyz

SOURCE Mynt

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • Ocugen Stock Is a Winner, But How Much Higher Can It Go?

    This year has been a bumpy ride for Ocugen (OCGN) investors, yet rewarding for those who were able to stomach the volatility. While shares have almost doubled over the past month, the year-to-date performance shows a 664% share haul. Ocugen’s success has been based on its seemingly improbable transformation from a company focused on eye diseases to one chasing the opportunities presented by Covid-19; the biotech holds the US rights for Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by India-bas

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Zillow Stock Falls Further After Report It Plans to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion

    Zillow Offers aims to sell 7,000 homes for $2.8 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • NXP shares waver as company reports quarterly earnings

    As the microchip shortage continues, investors are watching chipmakers as possible bellwethers for supply chain tieups. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley reviews quarterly earnings for NXP Semiconductors.

  • 11 Best Covid Vaccine and Pill Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Covid vaccine and pill stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Covid Vaccine and Pill Stocks To Invest In. In late 2020, as the results from trials of COVID-19 vaccines poured in, it […]

  • Why On Semiconductor Stock Just Jumped 15%

    Three months ago, shares of On Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) racked up double-digit gains after reporting a solid earnings beat relative to Wall Street expectations and, well ... "second verse, same as the first." On Semiconductor set a record for quarterly revenue in Q3, up 32% year over year. When calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), however, earnings weren't quite as good as the $0.87 pro forma figure note above.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Sharply on Monday

    BTIG Securities analyst Gray Powell -- a longtime CrowdStrike bull -- cut his rating on the growth stock from buy to neutral, noting that his firm's channel checks suggest that competition is becoming more of a threat than it was previously. This could lead growth next year to "downtick from 2021," said Powell in a note to investors. Chief among CrowdStrike's competition, Powell says, is SentinelOne (NYSE: S), which went public this summer.

  • Zillow Seeks to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion After Flipping Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is looking to sell about 7,000 homes as it seeks to recover from a fumble in its high-tech home-flipping business.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Atlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe company is seeking roughly $2.8 billion for the houses, which

  • Ford (NYSE:F) is Bidding to Become a Primary EV Competitor with more than 30 billion in Capital Investments

    Today we're going to analyze the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price, but an overview of the fundamentals will give investors a better grounding into the future potential of the stock.

  • Arista Stock Is Soaring Because Strong Earnings Came With a Stock Split, Buyback

    Arista Networks stock is higher in late trading Monday after the networking-hardware company posted strong third-quarter results, declared a four-for-one stock split, and unveiled a $1 billion stock-buyback plan.

  • From Ethereum to Shiba Inu: Top cryptos in five charts

    Cryptocurrencies are rising on Monday with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading at $62,138 and $4,317 respectively.

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are Trending on Monday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks trending today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are Trending on Monday. It’s a relatively quiet day on Wall Street with the Dow Jones up 0.14%, the S&P 500 up […]

  • Trick or Treat? 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar After Halloween

    Many high-growth stocks often experience dips in their stock price. When this happens, it's hard for novice (or even experienced) investors to know whether the reduced stock price is a trick or a treat.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Yellen Makes This Demand; Apple Stock, Microsoft Struggle; Amazon Falls Amid Space Move

    The Dow Jones rose even as Microsoft and Apple stock fell. Janet Yellen made a new demand. Amazon stock took a dive amid a new space move.

  • What's Going On With ABVC BioPharma's Stock Today?

    ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABVC) is soaring Monday morning on abnormally high volume amid increasing retail investor interest on social media. ABVS BioPharma's average session volume is 1.738 million over a 100-day period. At publication time, Monday's trading volume had already exceeded 54 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ABVC BioPharma is trending across social media. It was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time. ABVC BioPharma filed for a $50 million mixed sec