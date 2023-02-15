U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

MyntFund Announces Launch of MyntExchange: Exchange That Allows Investors to Buy Shares in Unlisted Companies

myntcoin
·4 min read

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Björgvin Þór Þorsteinsson, co-founder and CEO of Web 3.0 firm Myntfund, has announced the launch of MyntExchange in February, 2023. The exchange will allow investors to purchase shares in unlisted companies using cryptocurrency, bridging the gap between the public-crypto-Stock markets.

myntcoin, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Press release picture
myntcoin, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Press release picture

Credit: Björgvin Þór Þorsteinsson

MyntExchange is the world's first joint crypto/stock exchange, and it operates under a Myntcoin-owned, licensed, and regulated Swiss vehicle. According to Björgvin, the exchange's purpose is to market the MyntCoin security token and give investors a unique way to directly invest in unlisted, growing companies, by tokenizing their shares and offering them to the crypto market.

MyntCoin is a fund-invested security token, where all net proceeds of the sale are invested in partnership with reputed funds, with the token representing ownership in these funds. MyntCoin pays dividends from these investments to investors in the form of a new issue of MyntCoin Token. The token is created on the Ethereum ERC-20 blockchain and will be listed on MyntExchange upon its launch in February, 2023. MyntCoin will also be listed via a legal entity IPO on a public market this year, with the final date to be announced in the coming weeks.

"Our first listing is the MyntCoin security token, followed by a listing of an unannounced market-leading company with a valuation of $500 million," Björgvin said. "There is a lot of interest in listing on MyntExchange, and we have been approached by several reputed companies with a combined valuation of over $5 billion."

Aside from security token MyntCoin, MyntFund also issues utility/payment token MyntPay, a standard ERC-20 token that is tradeable on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MyntPay will be the sole currency accepted on MyntExchange, and it can be purchased with both fiat and top cryptocurrencies. MyntPay was listed on Coinstore.com on January 18 under the trading pair MYNT/USDT, MyntPay will also be listed on P2B Exchange in February 2023. Our mission to get MyntPay listed on the top 50 Exchange in 1-1,5 years.

According to Björgvin, users of the Mynt ecosystem can use MyntPay to purchase MyntCoin on MyntExchange, as well as goods and services from partner businesses that join the ecosystem. This grants the MyntPay token holders the opportunity to take advantage of the speed and security of the blockchain when making their payments as well as transfer funds securely - without the involvement of unnecessary third parties.

Björgvin also announced the signing of a purchase agreement with Angel Investment Network, a leading crowdfunding company with over 300,000 investors. Every year, more than 14,000 projects are financed yearly through this platform.

"We will use that platform for marketing purposes, as well as to find unique projects for the MyntCoin fund," Björgvin said. "We have plans to make several changes to the platform´s funding fees and take equity as payment in unique and profitable projects that request listing and marketing on the platform. The MyntCoin fund will acquire that equity pro bono to strengthen the token, and the asset pool will grow daily, creating an upwards drive on the token price.

"By building a bridge between the public and cryptocurrency markets, we unite these two markets, creating the world's largest investor community."

About MyntFund

MyntFund is one of the fastest growing Web 3.0 companies based in Reykjavík, Iceland. Founded in 2018 by Björgvin Þór Þorsteinsson, the company deals in asset-invested cryptocurrency, with a stated goal of bringing trust and stability to the world of cryptocurrency. MyntFund issues two currencies - security token MyntCoin and utility token MyntPay. The company has grown to more than 50 employees, each bringing diverse experiences in cryptocurrency, cybersecurity, and finance.

Our vision and mission is to build up one of the strongest utility Token(MyntPay), Security Token(MyntCoin), Crypto Exchange(Share) on the market.

Media contact:

Name: Björgvin Þór Þorsteinsson
Email: info@myntfund.io
Website: Myntcoin.io
https://www.linkedin.com/in/björgvin-þór-þorsteinsson-79b24113

SOURCE: MyntFund



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739455/MyntFund-Announces-Launch-of-MyntExchange-Exchange-That-Allows-Investors-to-Buy-Shares-in-Unlisted-Companies

