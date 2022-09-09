Myoglobin Market to record USD 99.2 Mn growth -- Driven by usage of myoglobin as a biomarker for the diagnosis of ACS and muscle injuries

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Myoglobin Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 99.2 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Attractive Opportunities in Myoglobin Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global myoglobin market is fragmented. The market is moderately competitive and has the presence of several prominent vendors. Prominent vendors have established a sizeable market presence. The competition in the market will become more intense with the growing demand for myoglobin assays from rapid response laboratories and other healthcare facilities for emergency diagnostic patient management.

Vendors need to continuously innovate their offerings and build capabilities with less service differentiation. This enables vendors to compete with larger players more effectively, intensifying competition in the market. The increasing regulatory standards and high capital requirements for setting up new production facilities ensure that the threat of emerging players in the market is low. Thus, the global myoglobin market is expected to witness moderate competition during the forecast period.

The report identifies Abbott Laboratories, BBI Solutions, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Boditech Med Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Atomics, HORIBA Ltd., Merck KGaA, OriGene Technologies Inc., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Scripps Laboratories Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Tosoh Corp. as some of the major market participants.

The usage of myoglobin as a biomarker for the diagnosis of ACS and muscle will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Myoglobin Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

The market growth in the animal myoglobin segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the availability of a range of animal myoglobin products.

Geography

North America will emerge as the major market, occupying 40% of the global market share. Factors such as the well-established biotechnology industry in the US and the growing investments in the research and development (R&D) of cardiac biomarkers drive the growth of the regional market. The report also covers the following areas:

Myoglobin Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist myoglobin market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the myoglobin market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the myoglobin market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of myoglobin market vendors

Myoglobin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 99.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, BBI Solutions, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Boditech Med Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Atomics, HORIBA Ltd., Merck KGaA, OriGene Technologies Inc., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Scripps Laboratories Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Tosoh Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Animal myoglobin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Human myoglobin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

10.5 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

10.6 Merck KGaA

10.7 OriGene Technologies Inc.

10.8 PerkinElmer Inc.

10.9 Randox Laboratories Ltd.

10.10 Scripps Laboratories Inc.

10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.12 Tosoh Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

