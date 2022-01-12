U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,728.00
    +23.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,276.00
    +148.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,958.00
    +127.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,204.50
    +14.10 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.13
    +0.91 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.70
    +6.20 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    +0.19 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1408
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7340
    -0.0120 (-0.69%)
     

  • Vix

    17.69
    -1.71 (-8.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3673
    +0.0039 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2000
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,823.40
    +2,115.00 (+5.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.57
    +51.15 (+5.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,553.94
    +62.57 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

Myovant Sciences to Host Third Fiscal Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on January 26, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myovant Sciences, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call to discuss corporate updates and financial results for its third fiscal quarter 2021, ended December 31, 2021. The webcast and conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time on January 26, 2022.

Investors and the general public may access a live webcast of the call by visiting the investor relations page of Myovant’s website at investors.myovant.com. Institutional investors and analysts may also participate in the conference call by dialing 1-800-532-3746 in the U.S. or +1-470-495-9166 from outside the U.S.

A replay of the webcast, along with the earnings press release and presentation materials, will be archived on Myovant’s investor relations website.

About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. Founded in 2016, Myovant has executed five successful Phase 3 clinical trials across oncology and women’s health leading to two regulatory approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for men with advanced prostate cancer and women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids, respectively, as well as regulatory approvals by the European Commission and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for women with symptomatic uterine fibroids. Additionally, Myovant has two regulatory submissions under review, a Marketing Authorization Application in advanced prostate cancer and a supplemental New Drug Application in endometriosis-associated pain. Myovant is conducting a Phase 3 study to evaluate the prevention of pregnancy in women with uterine fibroids or endometriosis. Myovant is also developing MVT-602, an investigational oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., is Myovant’s majority shareholder. For more information, please visit www.myovant.com. Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Crowe
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (650) 781-9106
investors@myovant.com

Media Contact:
Albert Liao
Director, Corporate Communications
+1 (650) 410-3055
media@myovant.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tilray's (NASDAQ:TLRY) Earnings Need a Scratch Below the Surface

    Tilray, Inc.'s(NASDAQ: TLRY)story of 2021 has been the one of boom and bust (once again), as the stock repeated the performance from 2018 – albeit on a much smaller scale. Although the stock gained on earnings results, digging deeper shows things are not what they seem.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift higher as investors eye inflation data, showing biggest rise since 1982

    Stock futures rose Wednesday morning as investors eyed a new report on inflation, which showed another decades-high rate of price increases across the recovering economy.

  • 2 Cheap Stocks With Tons of Upside

    Great companies like Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) have been beaten down by unrealistic expectations and previously high valuations. Payment processor Paypal is best known for Venmo, which lets users send and receive money from their phones. The company makes money from transfer and payment fees for Paypal, Venmo, and "buy now, pay later" loans.

  • Which Vaccine Stocks Will Make You a Fortune in 2022?

    For example, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared 2,700% in 2020. Of course, it's impossible to predict with 100% certainty which companies will succeed in the vaccine race -- and whether their share prices will skyrocket. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) is developing an mRNA vaccine candidate.

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • Bitcoin gains, but crypto braced for more selling with 'no time for optimism'

    "It certainly is not a time for optimism in the short run," a crypto analyst told Yahoo Finance.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Jefferies profit climbs 6%, hikes dividend by 20%

    Jefferies Inc. said Wednesday its fourth-quarter net income rose 6% to $324.9 million, or $1.20 a share, from $307.3 million, or $1.11 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income at the investment bank was $1.36 a share, after breaking out $59 million in expenses related to tendering debt to reduce future interest expense. Revenue fell 3% to $1.81 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $1.34 a share and revenue of just under $1.9 billion, according to a FactSet survey. The bank said it'

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • Why I'll Be Selling My Zynga Stock Ahead of the Merger With Take-Two Interactive

    Shares of mobile game publisher Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) are soaring on news of a buyout offer from fellow video game company Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO). Games formatted for a mobile device have emerged as the biggest revenue generator for the massive and still-growing video game market, which is homing in on $200 billion a year globally. As a result, other publishers have scooped up leading mobile game developers (like Electronic Arts' (NASDAQ: EA) takeover of Glu Mobile last summer), and now it's Take-Two's turn.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • The yield curve is no longer sending a ‘don’t worry be happy’ signal, warns bond king Jeffrey Gundlach

    DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach unveils his predictions for the year ahead. U.S. stocks are expensive and watch our for recession, he warns.

  • Bank of America Stock Climbed 50% Last Year. Why Its Surge Can Continue.

    Bank of America stock has more room to rise, according to Piper Sandler analysts, who say it's "the large-cap bank stock to own for 2022."

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Shares of electric heavy-truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced that Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ: CVLG) has signed a letter of intent to buy 50 of Nikola's electric semi trucks, if a test program goes well. As of 11:15 a.m. ET today, Nikola's shares were up about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. Nikola said that Covenant Logistics, a long-haul trucking firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has agreed to purchase 10 battery-electric (BEV) Tre semis, and 40 fuel-cell-powered (FCEV) Tres, once a demonstration program has been completed to both companies' satisfaction.

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp Rose Today

    Shares of the blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 14% today for no apparent reason. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Digital World Acquisition Corp went public with the intent of acquiring a private business to bring it public. In late October, the SPAC announced that it intended to merge with and take public Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of TRUTH Social.

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.