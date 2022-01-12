Myovant Sciences to Host Third Fiscal Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on January 26, 2022

BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call to discuss corporate updates and financial results for its third fiscal quarter 2021, ended December 31, 2021. The webcast and conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time on January 26, 2022.



Investors and the general public may access a live webcast of the call by visiting the investor relations page of Myovant’s website at investors.myovant.com. Institutional investors and analysts may also participate in the conference call by dialing 1-800-532-3746 in the U.S. or +1-470-495-9166 from outside the U.S.

A replay of the webcast, along with the earnings press release and presentation materials, will be archived on Myovant’s investor relations website.



About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. Founded in 2016, Myovant has executed five successful Phase 3 clinical trials across oncology and women’s health leading to two regulatory approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for men with advanced prostate cancer and women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids, respectively, as well as regulatory approvals by the European Commission and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for women with symptomatic uterine fibroids. Additionally, Myovant has two regulatory submissions under review, a Marketing Authorization Application in advanced prostate cancer and a supplemental New Drug Application in endometriosis-associated pain. Myovant is conducting a Phase 3 study to evaluate the prevention of pregnancy in women with uterine fibroids or endometriosis. Myovant is also developing MVT-602, an investigational oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., is Myovant’s majority shareholder. For more information, please visit www.myovant.com. Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Crowe

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (650) 781-9106

investors@myovant.com

Media Contact:

Albert Liao

Director, Corporate Communications

+1 (650) 410-3055

media@myovant.com



