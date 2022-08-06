Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Receive U.S. FDA Approval of MYFEMBREE®, a Once-Daily Treatment for the Management of Moderate to Severe Pain Associated With Endometriosis

Data from the Phase 3 SPIRIT program showed MYFEMBREE reduced menstrual pain and non-menstrual pelvic pain in premenopausal women with endometriosis, and a loss of mean bone mineral density of less than 1% from baseline through one year of treatment

Myovant and Pfizer will continue to jointly commercialize MYFEMBREE, with product available immediately

Myovant to host conference call and webcast on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time



BASEL, Switzerland and NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved MYFEMBREE® (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) as a one-pill, once-a-day therapy for the management of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis in pre-menopausal women, with a treatment duration of up to 24 months. The approval is supported by one-year efficacy and safety data, including 24-week data from the Phase 3 SPIRIT 1 and SPIRIT 2 trials, which were published in The Lancet, and the first 28 weeks of an open-label extension study for eligible women who completed either SPIRIT 1 or SPIRIT 2. MYFEMBREE also is approved for heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women. Myovant and Pfizer will continue to jointly commercialize MYFEMBREE in the U.S. and product is available immediately.

“Endometriosis is a painful, chronic disease with limited therapies to manage symptoms,” said Juan Camilo Arjona Ferreira, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc. “The new MYFEMBREE indication helps advance our mission to redefine care for women by helping address a disease with high unmet need, giving women and physicians a new meaningful treatment option to manage moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis.”

“This approval is an important milestone reflecting Pfizer and Myovant’s commitment to women’s health in areas of significant unmet need,” said James Rusnak, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer, Internal Medicine and Hospital, Global Product Development at Pfizer. “We look forward to making MYFEMBREE available to women with endometriosis and broadening their options in managing this complex disorder.”

MYFEMBREE offers an effective, once-daily treatment option for the management of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis, with a treatment duration of up to 24 months. Endometriosis is a serious chronic condition that requires long-term interventions. Optimization of medical therapies is the recommended treatment paradigm.1,2,3 MYFEMBREE introduces an option for up to two years of pharmacological management of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis in pre-menopausal women.

“The data from the SPIRIT studies showed the clinical benefit that relugolix combination therapy can have on moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis and how it can impact patients,” said Linda Giudice, M.D., Ph.D., Distinguished Professor at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), and Chair, SPIRIT Program Steering Committee. “This newly approved option for patients with pain from endometriosis offers the convenience of one pill taken once daily with a mean change in bone mineral density of <1% that did not appear to worsen at 12 months of treatment; however, monitoring is recommended.”

This approval is supported by one-year data from the Phase 3 SPIRIT program, which included two 24-week multi-national clinical studies (SPIRIT 1 and SPIRIT 2) in more than 1,200 women with pain associated with endometriosis, as well as the first 28 weeks of an open-label extension study to assess its longer-term use. Overall, these studies showed MYFEMBREE reduced menstrual pain and non-menstrual pelvic pain with a loss of mean bone mineral density of less than 1% from baseline through one year of treatment.4

SPIRIT 1 and 2 each met their co-primary endpoints with 75% of women in the MYFEMBREE group in both studies achieving a clinically meaningful reduction in dysmenorrhea compared with 27% and 30% of women in the placebo groups at Week 24, respectively (both p <0.0001). For non-menstrual pelvic pain, treatment with MYFEMBREE demonstrated a clinically meaningful reduction in pain in 59% and 66% of women, compared with 40% and 43% of women in the placebo groups (p < 0.0001). Adverse reactions occurring in at least 3% of women treated with MYFEMBREE and greater than placebo were: headache, vasomotor symptoms, mood disorders, abnormal uterine bleeding, nausea, toothache, back pain, decreased sexual desire and arousal, arthralgia, fatigue, and dizziness.

The open-label extension study for eligible women who completed either SPIRIT 1 or SPIRIT 2 showed mean bone mineral density loss of less than 1% from baseline through one year of treatment; some patients (19.7%) had losses >3%. Annual bone density measurement is recommended while treating women for endometriosis.

MYFEMBREE is available immediately to patients with moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis with a prescription from their healthcare provider. Myovant and Pfizer also are committed to supporting women in the U.S. who are prescribed MYFEMBREE throughout their treatment journeys. The MYFEMBREE Support Program provides access support services, including insurance benefits checks, prior authorization support, co-pay support for commercially insured patients, and patient assistance for qualifying uninsured patients. Program terms and conditions apply. For more information and additional resources, please contact 833-MYFEMBREE (833-693-3627), 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday – Friday.

Myovant Conference Call

Myovant will hold a conference call on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time to discuss the FDA approval of MYFEMBREE for the management of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis. Investors and the general public may access the live webcast here. The live webcast can also be accessed by visiting the company’s investor relations page of Myovant’s website at: https://investors.myovant.com/.

About Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a condition in which tissue similar to the uterine lining is found outside of the uterine cavity, which often causes disruptive symptoms like painful periods, fatigue, pain in the lower back and abdomen, heavy menstrual bleeding, and even painful or difficult sexual intercourse. For endometriosis-associated pain, current treatment options include prescription and over-the-counter pain medications, combined oral contraceptives, progestins, danazol, GnRH agonists and antagonists, and surgical interventions.

Endometriosis can also impact general physical, mental, and social well-being, requiring a multi-disciplinary approach to care. Approximately 190 million women suffer from symptoms of endometriosis globally.5 In the U.S., there are approximately 7.5 million premenopausal women with endometriosis and approximately 75-80 percent of them are symptomatic.6,7,8,9 Many women with pain associated with endometriosis are not able to manage their pain symptoms with current treatment options, underscoring the high unmet need for this disease.10 It can take between four and eleven years to get an endometriosis diagnosis11,12,13 and for some women, current treatment options do not provide relief.14

About MYFEMBREE®

MYFEMBREE (relugolix, estradiol, and norethindrone acetate) is a once-daily oral treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the management of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis, with a treatment duration of up to 24 months. It is also currently available in the U.S. for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in premenopausal women, with a treatment duration of up to 24 months. MYFEMBREE contains relugolix, which reduces the amount of estrogen (and other hormones) produced by ovaries, estradiol (an estrogen) which may reduce the risk of bone loss, and norethindrone acetate (a progestin) which is necessary when women with a uterus (womb) take estrogen.

For full prescribing information including Boxed Warning and patient information, please click here.

Indications and Usage

MYFEMBREE is indicated in premenopausal women for the management of:

Heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine leiomyomas (fibroids)

Moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis

Limitations of Use : Use of MYFEMBREE should be limited to 24 months due to the risk of continued bone loss which may not be reversible.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOXED WARNING: THROMBOEMBOLIC DISORDERS AND VASCULAR EVENTS

Estrogen and progestin combination products, including MYFEMBREE, increase the risk of thrombotic or thromboembolic disorders including pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, stroke and myocardial infarction, especially in women at increased risk for these events.

MYFEMBREE is contraindicated in women with current or a history of thrombotic or thromboembolic disorders and in women at increased risk for these events, including women over 35 years of age who smoke or women with uncontrolled hypertension.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

MYFEMBREE is contraindicated in women with any of the following: high risk of arterial, venous thrombotic, or thromboembolic disorder; pregnancy; known osteoporosis; current or history of breast cancer or other hormone-sensitive malignancies; known hepatic impairment or disease; undiagnosed abnormal uterine bleeding; known hypersensitivity to components of MYFEMBREE.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Thromboembolic Disorders: Discontinue immediately if an arterial or venous thrombotic, cardiovascular, or cerebrovascular event occurs or is suspected. Discontinue at least 4 to 6 weeks before surgery associated with an increased risk of thromboembolism, or during periods of prolonged immobilization, if feasible. Discontinue immediately if there is sudden unexplained partial or complete loss of vision, proptosis, diplopia, papilledema, or retinal vascular lesions and evaluate for retinal vein thrombosis as these have been reported with estrogens and progestins.

Bone Loss: MYFEMBREE may cause a decrease in bone mineral density (BMD) in some patients, which may be greater with increasing duration of use and may not be completely reversible after stopping treatment. Consider the benefits and risks in patients with a history of low trauma fracture or risk factors for osteoporosis or bone loss, including medications that may decrease BMD. Assessment of BMD by dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) is recommended at baseline in all women. During treatment, periodic DXA is recommended for women with heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids; in those with moderate to severe endometriosis pain, annual DXA is recommended. Consider discontinuing MYFEMBREE if the risk of bone loss exceeds the potential benefit.

Hormone-Sensitive Malignancies: Discontinue MYFEMBREE if a hormone-sensitive malignancy is diagnosed. Surveillance measures in accordance with standard of care, such as breast examinations and mammography are recommended. Use of estrogen alone or estrogen plus progestin has resulted in abnormal mammograms requiring further evaluation.

Suicidal Ideation and Mood Disorders (Including Depression): Evaluate patients with a history of suicidal ideation, depression, and mood disorders prior to initiating treatment. Monitor patients for mood changes and depressive symptoms including shortly after initiating treatment, to determine whether the risks of continuing therapy with MYFEMBREE outweigh the benefits. Patients with new or worsening depression, anxiety, or other mood changes should be referred to a mental health professional, as appropriate. Advise patients to seek immediate medical attention for suicidal ideation and behavior and reevaluate the benefits and risks of continuing MYFEMBREE. Gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonists, including MYFEMBREE, have been associated with mood disorders (including depression) and suicidal ideation.

Hepatic Impairment and Transaminase Elevations: Steroid hormones may be poorly metabolized in these patients. Instruct women to promptly seek medical attention for symptoms or signs that may reflect liver injury, such as jaundice or right upper abdominal pain. Acute liver test abnormalities may necessitate the discontinuation of MYFEMBREE use until the liver tests return to normal and MYFEMBREE causation has been excluded.

Gallbladder Disease or History of Cholestatic Jaundice: Discontinue MYFEMBREE if signs or symptoms of gallbladder disease or jaundice occur. For women with a history of cholestatic jaundice associated with past estrogen use or with pregnancy, assess the risk-benefit of continuing therapy. Studies among estrogen users suggest a small increased relative risk of developing gallbladder disease.

Elevated Blood Pressure: For women with well-controlled hypertension, monitor blood pressure and stop MYFEMBREE if blood pressure rises significantly.

Change in Menstrual Bleeding Pattern and Reduced Ability to Recognize Pregnancy: Advise women to use non-hormonal contraception during treatment and for one week after discontinuing MYFEMBREE. Avoid concomitant use of hormonal contraceptives. MYFEMBREE may delay the ability to recognize pregnancy because it alters menstrual bleeding. Perform testing if pregnancy is suspected and discontinue MYFEMBREE if pregnancy is confirmed.

Risk of Early Pregnancy Loss: MYFEMBREE can cause early pregnancy loss. Exclude pregnancy before initiating and advise women to use effective non-hormonal contraception.

Uterine Fibroid Prolapse or Expulsion: Advise women with known or suspected submucosal uterine fibroids about the possibility of uterine fibroid prolapse or expulsion and instruct them to contact their physician if severe bleeding and/or cramping occurs.

Alopecia: Alopecia, hair loss, and hair thinning were reported in phase 3 trials with MYFEMBREE. Consider discontinuing MYFEMBREE if hair loss becomes a concern. Whether the hair loss is reversible is unknown.

Effects on Carbohydrate and Lipid Metabolism: More frequent monitoring in MYFEMBREE-treated women with prediabetes and diabetes may be necessary. MYFEMBREE may decrease glucose tolerance and result in increased blood glucose concentrations. Monitor lipid levels and consider discontinuing if hypercholesterolemia or hypertriglyceridemia worsens. In women with pre-existing hypertriglyceridemia, estrogen therapy may be associated with elevations in triglycerides levels leading to pancreatitis. Use of MYFEMBREE is associated with increases in total cholesterol and LDL-C.

Effect on Other Laboratory Results: Patients with hypothyroidism and hypoadrenalism may require higher doses of thyroid hormone or cortisol replacement therapy. Use of estrogen and progestin combinations may raise serum concentrations of binding proteins (e.g., thyroid-binding globulin, corticosteroid-binding globulin), which may reduce free thyroid or corticosteroid hormone levels. Use of estrogen and progestin may also affect the levels of sex hormone-binding globulin, and coagulation factors.

Hypersensitivity Reactions: Immediately discontinue MYFEMBREE if a hypersensitivity reaction occurs.

ADVERSE REACTIONS: Most common adverse reactions for MYFEMBREE (incidence ≥3% and greater than placebo) were:

Heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids : vasomotor symptoms, abnormal uterine bleeding, alopecia, and decreased libido.

Moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis: headache, vasomotor symptoms, mood disorders, abnormal uterine bleeding, nausea, toothache, back pain, decreased sexual desire and arousal, arthralgia, fatigue, and dizziness.

These are not all the possible side effects of MYFEMBREE.

DRUG INTERACTIONS: P-gp Inhibitors: Avoid use of MYFEMBREE with oral P-gp inhibitors. If use is unavoidable, take MYFEMBREE first, separate dosing by at least 6 hours, and monitor patients for adverse reactions. Combined P-gp and Strong CYP3A Inducers: Avoid use of MYFEMBREE with combined P-gp and strong CYP3A inducers.

LACTATION: Advise women not to breastfeed while taking MYFEMBREE.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. Founded in 2016, Myovant has executed five successful Phase 3 clinical trials across oncology and women’s health leading to three regulatory approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for men with advanced prostate cancer, women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids, and pre-menopausal women with moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis, respectively. Myovant also has received regulatory approvals by the European Commission (EC) and the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for women with symptomatic uterine fibroids and for men with advanced hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. Myovant has a supplemental New Drug Application under review with the FDA for updates to the United States Prescribing Information (USPI) based on safety and efficacy data from the Phase 3 LIBERTY randomized withdrawal study (RWS) of MYFEMBREE in premenopausal women with heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids for up to two years. Myovant also is conducting a Phase 3 study to evaluate the prevention of pregnancy in women with uterine fibroids or endometriosis. Myovant also is developing MVT-602, an investigational oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., is Myovant’s majority shareholder. For more information, please visit www.myovant.com. Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @PfizerNews, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

Myovant Sciences Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements reflecting Myovant Sciences’ expectations, including: statements regarding Myovant’s aspiration to redefine care for women and for men; the expectations regarding the continued commercialization of MYFEMBREE by Myovant and Pfizer jointly in the U.S. and the timeline of product availability; the expectations that MYFEMBREE’s indication helps advance Myovant’s mission to redefine care for women by helping address a disease with high unmet need, giving women and physicians a new meaningful treatment option to manage moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis in Dr. Arjona Ferreira’s quote; the expectation of making MYFEMBREE available to women with endometriosis and broadening their options in managing this complex disorder in Dr. Rusnak’s quote; and the expectations of the MYFEMBREE Support Program for patients and the features of such program.

Myovant Sciences’ forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors known and unknown that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including unforeseen circumstances or other disruptions to normal business operations arising from or related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine. Myovant Sciences cannot assure you that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect Myovant Sciences’ operations and future prospects or which could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties listed in Myovant Sciences’ filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in Myovant Sciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on July 27, 2022, as such risk factors may be amended, supplemented, or superseded from time to time. These risks are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Myovant Sciences’ management to predict all risk factors, nor can Myovant Sciences assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on the forward- looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Myovant Sciences undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Pfizer Disclosure Notice

The information contained in this release is as of August 5, 2022. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about MYFEMBREE® (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg), a new indication in the U.S. for the management of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis in pre-menopausal women, and a collaboration between Pfizer and Myovant Sciences to develop and commercialize relugolix in advanced prostate cancer and women’s health, including their potential benefits, that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties regarding the commercial success of MYFEMBREE; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from the clinical studies; whether and when applications may be filed for any other potential indications for MYFEMBREE; whether and when regulatory authorities may approve any such applications for MYFEMBREE that may be pending or filed, which will depend on myriad factors, including making a determination as to whether the product’s benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product’s efficacy and, if approved, whether MYFEMBREE will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of MYFEMBREE; whether our collaboration with Myovant Sciences will be successful; uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19 on Pfizer’s business, operations and financial results; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

Myovant Sciences Contacts

Investor Contact:

Uneek Mehra

Chief Financial and Business Officer

Myovant Sciences, Inc.

investors@myovant.com

Media Contact:

Noelle Cloud Dugan

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Myovant Sciences, Inc.

media@myovant.com

Pfizer Contacts:

Media Relations

PfizerMediaRelations@Pfizer.com

+1 (212) 733-1226

Investor Relations

IR@Pfizer.com

+1 (212) 733-4848

1 American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), Treatment of pelvic pain associated with endometriosis: a committee opinion. Fertil Steril. 2014;101(4):927-35.

2 Becker CM et al. ESHRE guideline: endometriosis, Human Reproduction Open. 2022 Feb 26;2022(2): hoac009.

3 Taylor HS et al. Endometriosis is a chronic systemic disease: clinical challenges and novel innovations. Lancet 2021;397(10276):839-52

4 Giudice LC, et al. Lancet. 2022 Jun; 399(10343): 2267-2279.

5 Adamson, G. et al. Journal Endometriosis. 2010; 2:3-6

6 US census 2019 (table 1; approx. 75 million women in the US ages 15-49). Available online at https://data.census.gov/cedsci/table?q=United%20States&t=Age%20and%20Sex

7 Shafrir. Best Pract Res Clin Obstet Gynaecol. 2018 Aug; 51:1-15

8 Fuldeore Gynecol Obstet Invest. 2017;82:453-461

9 Bulletti J Asist Reprod Genet 2010

10 Becker CM, et al. Fertil Steril. 2017 Jul;108(1):125-136.

11 Zondervan KT, et al. NEJM. 2020;382(13):1244–1256

12 Nnoaham KE et al. Fertil Steril. 2011;96(2):366.e8–373.e8

13 Ballard K et al. Fertil Steril. 2006;86:1296–301

14 Soliman et al. J Women’s Health. 2017. 26(7): 788-797



