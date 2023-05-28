MYP Ltd.'s (SGX:F86) 38% Price Boost Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

MYP Ltd. (SGX:F86) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 38% gain and recovering from prior weakness. Not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 10% in the last twelve months.

After such a large jump in price, given close to half the companies in Singapore have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 11x, you may consider MYP as a stock to avoid entirely with its 55.7x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For instance, MYP's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is MYP's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like MYP's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 53% decrease to the company's bottom line. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with EPS growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 2.8% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's alarming that MYP's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

MYP's P/E is flying high just like its stock has during the last month. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that MYP currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider market forecast. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance isn't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for MYP (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

