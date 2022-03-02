Myriad Genetics CEO Paul Diaz to Speak at 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will be participating in a fireside chat at the 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference on March 8, 2022 at 9:50 a.m. ET.



Diaz will share insights on the growing role of genetic insights in context with industry trends, new commercial capabilities and products that advance health equity and enable healthcare providers to better detect, treat and prevent disease.

The presentation will be available through a live audio webcast link on the investor information section of Myriad’s website at www.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that determine the risk of developing disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where critical genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit the company's website: www.myriad.com.

