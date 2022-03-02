U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,386.54
    +80.28 (+1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,891.35
    +596.40 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,752.02
    +219.56 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.87
    +50.37 (+2.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.26
    +7.85 (+7.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.40
    -13.40 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    25.40
    -0.15 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1122
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3404
    +0.0079 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5190
    +0.6290 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,108.85
    +301.42 (+0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.48
    -12.06 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Myriad Genetics CEO Paul Diaz to Speak at 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myriad Genetics, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MYGN
    Watchlist
Myriad Genetics, Inc.
Myriad Genetics, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will be participating in a fireside chat at the 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference on March 8, 2022 at 9:50 a.m. ET.

Diaz will share insights on the growing role of genetic insights in context with industry trends, new commercial capabilities and products that advance health equity and enable healthcare providers to better detect, treat and prevent disease.

The presentation will be available through a live audio webcast link on the investor information section of Myriad’s website at www.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that determine the risk of developing disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where critical genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit the company's website: www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BRACAnalysis, BRACAnalysis CDx, Colaris, ColarisAP, MyRisk, Myriad myRisk, MyRisk Hereditary Cancer, myChoice, Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, MyChoice CDx, Prequel, Prequel with Amplify, Amplify, Foresight, Precise, Health.Illuminated., RiskScore, Prolaris, GeneSight, FirstGene and EndoPredict are registered trademarks or trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

Media Contact:
Megan Manzari
(385) 318-3718
Megan.Manzari@myriad.com

Investor Contact:
Nathan Smith
(801) 505-5067
Nathan.Smith@myriad.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Are Karyopharm Shares Trading Lower Today

    Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) stock plunged after an update on its supplemental New Drug Application submission based on the Phase 3 SIENDO study data of selinexor as front-line maintenance therapy following chemotherapy in advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. The cmpany received feedback that the current SIENDO study topline results would not support an sNDA approval. Karyopharm and the FDA participants had differing views on the study significance and overall clinical benefit

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • AbbVie buys Belgian drug company in what could be a $1 billion deal

    If certain predetermined financial milestones are met, the deal could be worth up to $1 billion for Syndesi Therapeutics shareholders.

  • CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart part of Biden’s test-to-treat COVID-19 program

    President Joe Biden said Tuesday that someone who has tested positive for the virus will be able to get antiviral pills during the same visit at no cost.

  • Takeda, Dana-Farber scientists team up on RNA startup

    A former head at Takeda's Center for External Innovation and a researcher at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have joined forces to launch NextRNA Therapeutics, a startup that aims to harness the potential of non-coding RNAs to make cancer and immunology drugs.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) are up by a healthy 14.3% as of 1:22 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The drugmaker's shares are pushing higher today in response to the company's 2021 fourth-quarter and full results. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has held off on making a final call regarding AXS-05's MDD regulatory review for over five months now due to two technical issues.

  • Think Research Subsidiary Clinic 360 Partners with Peel Weight Loss Clinic to Increase Gastric Sleeve Patients

    Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce its subsidiary Clinic 360 Inc. ("Clinic 360") has entered into a patient-sharing arrangement with Peel Weight Loss Clinic to better meet the needs of its gastric sleeve patients.

  • How the Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm posed a real challenge to Medicare officials

    Aduhelm, a drug developed recently by Biogen (BIIB) has raised enormously important issues for Medicare. Biogen’s initial proposed price for Aduhelm was $56,000 per patient per year. Because Aduhelm is administered intravenously by physicians, it would be covered under Medicare Part B. (Medicare Part D covers retail prescription drugs.) While, to date, Medicare has covered virtually all drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), officials issued a draft decision in January 2022 to limit coverage of Aduhelm to those in clinical trials.

  • MyndVR and Omega Healthcare announce a strategic alliance to deliver VR therapeutics in Senior Care

    The 3-year partnership will offer Omega's operators access to MyndVR's network of content, VR headsets, and proprietary care tablets.

  • Lauren Boebert Embarrasses Herself With State of the Union Outburst

    EVELYN HOCKSTEINRep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attempted to make Tuesday night’s State of the Union address all about herself—only to get booed by her colleagues as President Joe Biden solemnly talked about his son dying of cancer and military veterans suffering from burn pit exposure.Towards the end of his speech, the president turned his attention to an issue that has drawn bipartisan support and attention: increased care for soldiers who have suffered the effects of toxic exposure.As he announced

  • Hong Kong reports record cases; movements may be restricted

    Hong Kong’s leader on Wednesday said people's movements may be restricted during mandatory testing this month of the entire population for the coronavirus, as health officials reported a record 55,353 daily infections and over a hundred deaths. Chief executive Carrie Lam said authorities are still refining the plan, but that there would be no “complete” lockdown that would prevent entry and exit from the city. “The extent of it must take into account Hong Kong’s circumstances and people’s needs,” she told reporters.

  • Medical device startup adds to C-suite as it expands its technology

    St. Louis-based medical device startup Readout Health has added to its C-suite, hiring for a key role that comes as it expands the scope of its digital health technology.

  • 6 Lawmakers Barred From State Of The Union After Testing Positive For COVID-19

    A testing requirement to attend the event resulted in at least six Democrats testing positive for the virus and at least six Republicans refusing to get tested.

  • Sleeping in This Position Could Be Hurting Your Heart, Studies Say

    Some nights, you toss and turn to get comfortable enough to fall asleep. On others, you may be so exhausted that you barely hit the sheets before you're out cold. But no matter what happens at the end of each day, our focus is usually so set on actually drifting off that we pay very little attention to how we're lying down when we go to bed. And while it might seem like the worst that can come of dozing off the wrong way is a sore neck or spine, studies have found that sleeping in one specific p

  • Intellia Shares Updated Data On Gene Editing Durability In Rare Disease

    Eight months after delivering promising biomarker data from one of the first CRISPR trials, Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) presented additional data from the Phase 1 trial for NTLA-2001 in transthyretin, or ATTR, amyloidosis. In the initial study, Intellia showed that a single infusion of its gene-editing therapy could lower the amount of toxic protein in six patients by an average of 52% or 87%, depending on the dose. The new results showed that a slightly higher dose produced similar

  • What Happens to Your Body When You Drink a Glass of Wine Every Night

    Check out the effect one or two drinks a night can have on your body.

  • New CDC Guidelines Say Most Americans Can Be ‘Mask Free’

    SATISH KUMARNearly two years to the day after the first coronavirus shutdown measures marked, for many, the beginning of the pandemic, the White House’s COVID-19 response team has released an updated plan to combat the virus as the nation seeks to return to normalcy—a plan that means that almost all Americans can feel safe in removing their face mask.“Under the latest CDC recommendations, Americans in most of the country can now be mask-free,” said White House coronavirus response coordinator Je

  • ‘All My Children’ star Susan Lucci on getting a second heart procedure: ‘Take care of yourself’

    Susan Lucci recently confirmed she underwent an emergency heart procedure for the second time.

  • Eamonn Holmes shares picture of swollen face after suffering shingles

    The 62-year-old TV presenter said the virus was 'painful and exhausting'.

  • FDA approves CTI BioPharma's bone marrow cancer drug

    The drug, Vonjo (pacritinib), belongs to a class of anti-inflammatory treatments called JAK inhibitors, and will compete with Incyte Corp's Jakafi and Bristol Myers' Inrebic, which were approved in 2011 and 2019 respectively for treating Myelofibrosis. Myelofibrosis causes extensive scarring in the bone marrow and disrupts the body's production of blood cells, causing low platelet count, anemia, weakness, fatigue and often swelling of the liver and spleen.