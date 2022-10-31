U.S. markets closed

Myriad Genetics Expands Board of Directors with Election of Paul M. Bisaro as New Board Member

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, announced today the election of Paul M. Bisaro to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Bisaro had an extensive career in the pharmaceutical industry serving in executive chairman, CEO and multiple other senior executive roles spanning 27 years. Most recently, Bisaro served as executive chairman of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an essential medicines company with a generics portfolio of more than 250 products, providing affordable access to high quality care. He previously served as president and CEO of Impax Laboratories, Inc., prior to it being acquired by Amneal.

"We are honored to welcome Paul Bisaro to Myriad Genetics’ Board," said Louise Phanstiel, Chair of the Board of Myriad Genetics. "Paul brings a wealth of knowledge and experience gained as a former public company CEO in the healthcare industry. We believe Paul’s expertise and insights will help shape Myriad Genetics’ future direction and contribute to generating long-term shareholder value."

"I have great admiration for the work Myriad Genetics does to serve patients and healthcare providers. I am honored to join the company at such an important time in its transformation," said Bisaro. "Together with my fellow directors and the executive leadership team, I am excited to help guide Myriad Genetics on making a positive impact on the lives of patients and drive shareholder value creation."

Bisaro is a seasoned public company board member who has served on multiple boards over his career. In addition to the Myriad Genetics board, he currently serves as a director on the boards of Zoetis, Inc., TherapeuticsMD, Inc. and Mallinckrodt plc, positions he has held since 2015, 2020 and 2022 respectively.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Fast Company named Myriad among the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BRACAnalysis, BRACAnalysis CDx, Colaris, Colaris AP, MyRisk, Myriad MyRisk, MyRisk Hereditary Cancer, MyChoice CDx, Prequel, Prequel with Amplify, Amplify, Foresight, Precise, FirstGene, Health.Illuminated., RiskScore, Prolaris, GeneSight, and EndoPredict are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. © 2022 Myriad Genetics, Inc. All rights reserved.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the company’s belief that Mr. Bisaro’s expertise and insights will help shape Myriad Genetics’ future direction and contribute to generating long-term shareholder value. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2022, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Media Contact:

Investor Contact:

Megan Manzari

Matt Scalo

(385) 318-3718

(801) 584-3532

Megan.Manzari@myriad.com

Matt.Scalo@myriad.com


