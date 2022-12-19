Myriad Genetics Hires Five Senior Leaders to Advance Commercial Growth Plans

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

New leaders to elevate product portfolio, customer-centric commercial capabilities, and sales and marketing execution



SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced the addition of five senior executives to help further strengthen the company’s product roadmap and improve commercial execution.

Marc Leighton recently joined Myriad as Senior Vice President (SVP) for Product Management. Leighton is responsible for leading product strategy across the organization. He has more than 15 years of experience in healthcare and has held various product leadership roles in both global device and software, most recently as SVP of Product at Florence Healthcare.





Glenn Farrell recently joined Myriad as SVP and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Farrell is responsible for leading the brand, digital marketing, and communications strategy for the enterprise. He has more than 25 years of experience leading brand strategy and successful go-to-market programs in healthcare, life sciences and technology. He most recently served as the CMO and founding team member at Sema4 Holdings Corp.





Lisa Olson-Coombe recently joined Myriad as VP of Lab Transformation. Olson-Coombe is responsible for leading Myriad’s effort to move and upgrade the primary labs in Salt Lake City and South San Francisco. She has more than 20 years of experience in managing diagnostic lab operations at scale, most recently serving as VP of Laboratory Operations at Exact Sciences Corp.





John Oberg will join Myriad as SVP of Business Development effective Jan. 3, 2023. Oberg will be responsible for growing business partnerships and building collaborations with biotech companies, healthcare networks, health systems and academic partners. He has more than 15 years of experience in the areas of healthcare, genomics and precision medicine, most recently serving as Head of Business Development at Invitae Corp.





Michael Lyons will join Myriad as General Manager of Oncology effective Jan. 3, 2023. Lyons will lead the oncology go-to-market strategy and oversee sales, marketing, medical affairs and customer service team members. He has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare, with expertise in the oncology space. He previously served as the SVP of North America at Novocure Ltd.



“We are pleased to welcome Marc, Glenn, Lisa, John, and Michael to the Myriad team. They are all accomplished leaders who will each play an instrumental role in accelerating the growth of our commercial business forward and elevating our products to their full potential,” said Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO, Myriad Genetics. “Their combined depth of experience in healthcare and respective areas of expertise will continue to enrich our strong foundation for long-term sustainable growth, profitability and innovation.”

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Fast Company named Myriad among the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BRACAnalysis, BRACAnalysis CDx, Colaris, Colaris AP, MyRisk, Myriad MyRisk, MyRisk Hereditary Cancer, MyChoice CDx, Prequel, Prequel with Amplify, Amplify, Foresight, Precise, FirstGene, SneakPeek, Health.Illuminated., RiskScore, Prolaris, GeneSight, and EndoPredict are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. © 2022 Myriad Genetics, Inc. All rights reserved.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to elevating the company’s product portfolio, customer-centric commercial capabilities and sales and marketing execution, accelerating the growth of the company’s commercial business, the company’s strong foundation for long-term sustainable growth, profitability and innovation, and Oberg and Lyons joining the company effective January 3, 2023. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2022, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Media Contact:

Glenn Farrell

(801) 505-5195

Glenn.Farrell@myriad.com Investor Contact:

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

Matt.Scalo@myriad.com



