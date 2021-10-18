U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

Myriad Genetics Names Pamela Wong as Chief Legal Officer

Myriad Genetics, Inc.
·2 min read
New legal leader brings healthcare expertise from Quest Diagnostics and experience at major global law firms

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced the appointment of Pamela Wong as its new Chief Legal Officer. In her role, she is responsible for leading the company’s legal function, including support and counsel for all legal affairs, intellectual property, patent protection, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, regulatory and quality assurance, compliance, and government affairs.

As a legal executive and business leader with deep healthcare and legal expertise, Wong brings more than twenty years of experience spanning global IP portfolio development, management and enforcement, risk mitigation and negotiating complex commercial licensing agreements. She will report directly to Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics.

Prior to joining Myriad Genetics, Wong spent 14 years with Quest Diagnostics, most recently as its Assistant General Counsel. Prior to Quest, she worked eight years at Baker-McKenzie where she was an intellectual property partner, and at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP.

“Pamela is an accomplished legal leader with wide-ranging and relevant expertise deeply rooted in the healthcare industry. She brings a proven ability to effectively manage complex legal and business issues,” said Diaz. “As we continue our transformation and growth plan, she will play an instrumental role in steering our legal strategy with integrity, operational excellence and legal pragmatism. We are fortunate to have a talented legal professional of her caliber as the latest addition to the Myriad Genetics executive team.”

Wong holds a B.S. degree from the University of California-Berkeley, a Ph.D. from Florida State University-Tallahassee and a J.D. from the University of San Diego.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and wellbeing for all, empowering individuals with vital genetic insights and enabling healthcare providers to better detect, treat and prevent disease. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that determine the risk of developing disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where critical genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BART, BRACAnalysis, Colaris, Colaris AP, myRisk, Myriad myRisk, myRisk Hereditary Cancer, myChoice, myPlan, BRACAnalysis CDx, Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, myChoice CDx, EndoPredict, Prequel, Foresight, GeneSight, riskScore and Prolaris are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

Media Contact:

Investor Contact:

Megan Manzari

Nathan Smith

(801) 505-5027

(801) 505-5067

Megan.Manzari@myriad.com

Nathan.Smith@myriad.com


