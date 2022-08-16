Myriad Genetics Partners with Institut für Hämopathologie Hamburg and Centre Georges-Francois LeClerc to Expand Access to Genetic Testing in Europe

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Collaboration brings MyChoice CDx Plus Testing to Hamburg, Germany and Dijon, France

Latest expansions represent Myriad’s commitment to growing international lab partner program

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced two partnerships with the Institut für Hämopathologie Hamburg (HPH) in Hamburg, Germany and the Centre Georges-Francois LeClerc (CGFL) in Dijon, France to expand access to MyChoice® CDx Plus testing. HPH and CGFL join Myriad’s network of partner laboratories to help support equitable patient access to genetic testing in key European markets.



MyChoice CDx Plus is a CE-IVD-marked companion diagnostic test that determines Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) status in women with ovarian cancer. Determining HRD status can help healthcare providers better identify patients who are eligible for PARP inhibitor therapy.

In Hamburg, Myriad will license and provide MyChoice CDx Plus technology to HPH, which will perform testing in its lab, producing a report based on Myriad’s proprietary Genomic Instability Score (GIS) and homologous recombination repair genes, including BRCA1 and BRCA2. In France, Myriad will license its MyChoice CDx Plus technology to CGFL to perform the test in its lab for the generation of Myriad’s proprietary GIS alongside their tumor BRCA test offering.

“Patients and their providers need a timely set of comprehensive, data-driven answers to help them manage disease at the very start,” said Nicole Lambert, Chief Operating Officer, Myriad Genetics. “Through our collaboration with progressive laboratories like HPH and CGFL, we’re able to bring MyChoice CDx Plus testing to global markets and provide critical genetic information that can help healthcare providers guide more personalized and targeted ovarian cancer treatment decisions for patients.”

In 2021, Myriad established its first laboratory partnership with the Institute of Pathology at the Universitätsklinikum Marburg in Germany. Myriad plans to continue growing its laboratory partnership program into more countries, and is currently validating a fourth lab in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Fast Company named Myriad among the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BRACAnalysis, BRACAnalysis CDx, Colaris, Colaris AP, MyRisk, Myriad MyRisk, MyRisk Hereditary Cancer, MyChoice CDx, Prequel, Prequel with Amplify, Amplify, Foresight, Precise, FirstGene, Health.Illuminated., RiskScore, Prolaris, GeneSight, and EndoPredict are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. © 2022 Myriad Genetics, Inc. All rights reserved.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the company’s partnership with HPH and CGFL to expand access to MyChoice CDx Plus testing, and the company’s plans to continue growing its laboratory partnership program into more countries, These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties are described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2022, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise except as required by law.

