Myriad Genetics Teams Up with Epic to Make Genetic Testing Accessible to More Patients with Electronic Health Record (EHR) Integration

SALT LAKE CITY, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced a partnership with Epic, the industry leading healthcare software company, to integrate Myriad’s full line of genetic tests with Epic’s expansive network of 600,000 physicians and more than 250 million patients.

The integration creates a seamless, end-to-end workflow solution for healthcare providers to order Myriad tests and review results directly within their everyday Epic platform without additional steps or manual ordering processes. Epic enables a secure exchange of information between healthcare institutions that care for patients.

With the ability to review pertinent health information, order tests, and receive results natively in Epic, providers will have the critical genetic insights and related information they need to drive better health outcomes and improve the patient experience. Patients will also be able to easily access their Myriad test results and other health information directly within their EHR portal.

“Simplifying the process of genetic testing by making it more accessible and interoperable with electronic health records is a key component of our mission to advance health and well-being for all,” said Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO, Myriad Genetics. “Our collaboration with Epic reflects our strategy to partner with other healthcare industry leaders so we can advance precision medicine together. Increasing access to genetic insights and integrating our tests into Epic’s vast network of healthcare systems represents a significant step forward to better serve patients and healthcare providers.”

As part of its transformation and growth plan, Myriad is focusing on new customer-centric, tech-enabled tools to make the genetic testing process easier for patients and clinicians. With the recent launch of Myriad’s Precise Oncology Solutions, providers can now place a single order for multiple Myriad tests and receive timely results through a unified online portal. Now, through the partnership with Epic, Myriad is expanding efforts to help physicians and health systems gain access to genetic testing faster and conveniently within the platform they use every day.

“Genetic testing and precision medicine save lives,” said Alan Hutchison, vice president of Population Health at Epic. “Through this relationship, we’re bringing genetic insights to the point of care at scale, giving providers and patients the information they need to make more timely, informed decisions.”

Myriad’s integration with Epic is expected to go live later this year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and commercializes genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Fast Company named Myriad among the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BRACAnalysis, BRACAnalysis CDx, Colaris, Colaris AP, MyRisk, Myriad MyRisk, MyRisk Hereditary Cancer, MyChoice CDx, Prequel, Prequel with Amplify, Amplify, Foresight, Precise, FirstGene, Health.Illuminated., RiskScore, Prolaris, GeneSight, and EndoPredict are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. © 2022 Myriad Genetics, Inc. All rights reserved.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the integration of the company’s genetic tests with Epic’s network of physicians and patients and the expected timing of the integration; the company’s growth plan to scale customer-centric, tech-enabled commercial capabilities with 600+ EHR integrations this year; the anticipated benefits of the integration, including that the integration will create an end-to-end workflow solution for healthcare providers to order Myriad tests and review results directly with their everyday Epic workflows, provide providers with critical genetic insights and related information they need to drive better health outcomes and improve the patient experience, and allow patients to easily access their Myriad test results directly from their EHR portal; and the company’s strategic imperatives under the caption “About Myriad Genetics.” These “forward-looking statements” are management’s present expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: uncertainties associated with COVID-19, including its possible effects on the company’s operations and the demand for its products and services and the company’s ability to efficiently and flexibly manage its business; the risk that sales and profit margins of the company’s existing molecular diagnostic tests may decline or that the company may not be able to operate its business on a profitable basis; risks related to the company’s ability to generate sufficient revenue from its existing product portfolio or in launching and commercializing new tests; risks related to changes in governmental or private insurers’ coverage and reimbursement levels for the company’s tests or the company’s ability to obtain reimbursement for its new tests at comparable levels to its existing tests; risks related to increased competition and the development of new competing tests and services; the risk that the company may be unable to develop or achieve commercial success for additional molecular diagnostic tests in a timely manner, or at all; the risk that the company may not successfully develop new markets for its molecular diagnostic tests, including the company’s ability to successfully generate revenue outside the United States; the risk that licenses to the technology underlying the company’s molecular diagnostic tests and any future tests are terminated or cannot be maintained on satisfactory terms; risks related to delays or other problems with operating and constructing the company’s laboratory testing facilities; risks related to public concern over genetic testing in general or the company’s tests in particular; risks related to regulatory requirements or enforcement in the United States and foreign countries and changes in the structure of the healthcare system or healthcare payment systems; risks related to the company’s ability to obtain new corporate collaborations or licenses and acquire or develop new technologies or businesses on satisfactory terms, if at all; risks related to the company’s ability to successfully integrate and derive benefits from any technologies or businesses that it licenses, acquires or develops; risks related to the company’s projections about the potential market opportunity for the company’s current and future products; the risk that the company or its licensors may be unable to protect or that third parties will infringe the proprietary technologies underlying the company’s tests; the risk of patent-infringement claims or challenges to the validity of the company’s patents; risks related to changes in intellectual property laws covering the company’s molecular diagnostic tests, or patents or enforcement, in the United States and foreign countries; risks related to security breaches, loss of data and other disruptions, including from cyberattacks; risks of new, changing and competitive technologies and regulations in the United States and internationally; the risk that the company may be unable to comply with financial operating covenants under the company’s credit or lending agreements; risks related to the material weakness related to general information technology controls, including the impact thereof and the company’s remediation plan, and its ability to achieve and maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; risks related to current and future lawsuits, including product or professional liability claims; and other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in Item 1A of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2022, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. The reported number of physicians and patients in Epic’s network were provided by Epic.

