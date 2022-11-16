U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

Myrkl, The Revolutionary Pre-Drinking Pill, Enters U.S. Market Just In Time For The Festive Season, Following Overwhelming Success In The UK

1
·4 min read

  • Myrkl is the first product in history demonstrated to breakdown alcohol effectively (up to 70% of alcohol eliminated after 60 minutes)

  • It has the potential to revolutionize the social drinking culture and improve lifestyles in the U.S. & worldwide

  • Its patented formulation (AB001) has been independently clinically tested. It contains proprietary bacteria, L-cysteine and vitamin B12

  • Myrkl is a food supplement. All its ingredients are natural, vegan and FDA approved.

  • After overwhelming success in UK this summer (selling out within 24 hours from launch, garnering rave reviews from journalists & consumers, displaying an impressive 75% satisfaction rate & repurchase intent), it is now launching in the U.S.

  • It is exclusively sold at www.myrkl.com at $35 per pack of 30 capsules (15 doses)

  • Direct B2B shipment & order will also be available from www.myrkl.com for pharmacies, convenience stores, liquor stores, night clubs, wholesalers and many more

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -- The revolutionary Swedish probiotic company, de Faire Medical, announced today the launch of Myrkl in the U.S., the pre-drinking pill that works. Myrkl is the first-ever product in history to demonstrate the breakdown of alcohol effectively (eliminating up to 70% of alcohol after 60 minutes), reducing common symptoms experienced after drinking alcohol. Not only does Myrkl break down alcohol into water and carbon dioxide before reaching the liver, but it also eliminates the calories associated with alcohol in the process. Myrkl's patented formulation (AB001) is the result of 30 years of research and development and contains proprietary bacteria, L-cysteine, and vitamin B12.

Myrkl works:

  • Its AB001™ formulation has been independently clinically tested, with results peer-reviewed and published in the reputed journal of Metabolic Insights & Nutrition.

  • It garnered rave reviews from journalists ('The next best thing to not drinking in the first place' – Broadsheet Australia; 'An Act of God'The Telegraph).

  • It sold out within 24 hours of launch in the UK and sold more than 100,000 units in the first 50 days of launch.

  • An independent survey conducted by Catalyx on Myrkl consumers showed an impressive 75% satisfaction rate & repurchase intent.

  • Myrkl is currently scaling up in pharmacy chains across the UK.

With the incredible impact being made in the UK, de Faire Medical is also confident in revolutionizing the social drinking culture and improving lifestyles in the U.S.

"We are delighted to be bringing this world-first supplement to the United States," said Frederic Fernandez, Head of Group at Myrkl. "The proprietary formulation and active ingredient in Myrkl, AB001, is a scientific breakthrough and the first time in history that a product has demonstrated the breakdown of alcohol effectively in the gut before it reaches the liver. With the festive season fast-approaching, we know this product will be a game-changer for those moderate social drinkers; allowing them to not only wake up feeling their best the next day, but also avoid developing a beer belly or setting themselves back in terms of their health and fitness goals."

"The product's research and results have attracted many reputable investors such as Trillinvest and Per Berglund, who share our vision for such a life-changing staple in both the United States and the rest of the world," Fernandez adds. "We see tremendous potential in our product and believe we are on track to create a $1 billion revenue global business within the next 5 years."

For maximum effectiveness, two Myrkl pills should be taken before the consumption of alcohol. Myrkl is all natural & vegan and all ingredients are authorized by the U.S. Food Drug Administration (FDA). Myrkl is not suitable for those who are pregnant, breastfeeding or under the age of 21. Myrkl is a supplement, meaning its absorption depends on many internal and external factors. That is exactly why Myrkl's consumer satisfaction rate to-date is 75%.

Myrkl does not aim to alleviate the impact of excess alcohol consumption and it must never be taken as an excuse to drink alcohol in excess. Myrkl has been invented to address the needs of moderate social drinkers struggling to metabolize alcohol effectively. To know more, please refer to our Responsible Marketing Framework below.

Myrkl is exclusively sold at www.myrkl.com at a consumer price of $35 per pack of 30 capsules (15 doses). Direct B2B shipment & order will also be available from www.myrkl.com for pharmacies, convenience stores, liquor stores, night-clubs, wholesalers and many more. For all information (price list, minimum order quantity), please contact myrkl@defairemedical.com.

About De Faire Medical (DFM)

De Faire Medical is a revolutionary Swedish probiotic company that is disrupting the Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) category with a breakthrough portfolio of natural, scientifically proven, yet affordable products. DFM invented the first formula (AB001™) in human history that showed promising results to break-down alcohol effectively in the gut before it reaches the liver. More supplement products are in the pipeline (weight-loss, type-two diabetes).

Responsible Marketing Framework

Beyond complying with local regulations, inventing and selling a product like Myrkl brings with it certain responsibilities. DFM is committed to responsibly promoting any products containing AB001. Specifically, DFM:

  • Has a clear and unambiguous position on alcohol. Alcohol is a toxic substance from the first drop ingested and everyone must always respect Government and official guidelines when it comes to alcohol consumption.

  • Will never describe or position alcohol in a positive light.

  • Will always state that AB001 is never an excuse to drink excess alcohol, or worse, to drink and drive.

  • Will never target young and student population in marketing activities.

  • Will support charities fighting the negative impact of alcohol.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/myrkl-the-revolutionary-pre-drinking-pill-enters-us-market-just-in-time-for-the-festive-season-following-overwhelming-success-in-the-uk-301678022.html

SOURCE Myrkl

