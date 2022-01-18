U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,599.75
    -55.00 (-1.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,517.00
    -279.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,309.75
    -286.00 (-1.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,130.90
    -26.80 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.03
    +1.21 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.50
    -8.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1400
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.64
    +1.33 (+6.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6100
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,911.75
    -946.57 (-2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.00
    -23.73 (-2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.63
    -65.60 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Mysl Polska: experts compare Ukraine to a boxing ring

·3 min read

WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An online discussion "Anti-war debate - Special Edition" on perspectives and threats to peace in Europe in the light of current developments at the international arena was held online by Mysl Polska. Debata antywojenna - wydanie specjalne - YouTube
The host, researcher Sylwia Gorlicka from Warsaw University, addressed her guests to elaborate on the current security threats emanating from a new round of escalations in Ukraine and Moscow-Washington talks that have recently taken place.

Mysl Polska: experts compare Ukraine to a boxing ring
Mysl Polska: experts compare Ukraine to a boxing ring

The ones elaborating on the current geopolitical situation in Europe were journalist, economist, president of «Powiernictwo Kresowe» NGO and former member of Lublin parliament Kondad Rekas; editor of MyslPolska.info and director of Lodz State University Library Adam Smeich; journalist, editor in chief of Mundurowerp.pl Piotr Jasrzebski and former member of Lithianian parliament, former vice-mayor of Vilnus Algirdas Paleckis.

Konrad Renkas named NATO expansion despite of the promises made when the Soviet troops were leaving the Warsaw Treaty countries the key reason for the current escalations, recalling that "some experts suggested that Europe could have created a security organization which would focus on human rights and peaceful conflict resolution instead of joining NATO. Yet, unfortunately, that was not the format chosen".

Piotr Jasrzebski noted that Ukraine has become very radicalized, which can not be in the interests of NATO making a decision regarding its membership. Neither it is in the interests of Poland to have such a neighbour that can trigger another world war. Jasrzebski reminded that it's been 8 years since Maidan and it is no doubt that it was organized with external support. "Polish politicians are actively and willingly taking part in special operations and intrigues of the West. If 10-15 years ago it was safe to visit Ukraine, now it is common to hear "Oh, those Polish pans!", which might be even worse than to hear "Oh, those Russians!".

Adam Smeich added that the cornerstones of the US ideology are world hegemony and American exceptionalism. "The USA have been using NATO in the East, especially in Central and Eastern Europe, including Poland. The EU is not taking part in Moscow-Washington talks as it's a marginal union. The EU agenda is shaped by environmental issues, LGBT issues and feminism and it is now incapable of carrying out independent, firm and realistic international policy".

Algidras Paleckis highlighted that NATO occupied the empty space that was created after the collapse of the Soviet Union, basically substituting USSR in some countries. "Today, the situation has changed as Russia has become stronger. It was patient when Poland and the Baltic states joined NATO, but moves of Ukraine and Georgia towards the alliance are unacceptable for Russia. The key events in Ukraine during the last decade were dictated by the USA. Yet, our countries, Lithuania, Poland, Sweden, have also played their role. I remember the November 2016 "Eastern Partnership" summit held in Vilnus, where a lot of pressure was put on Yanukovich, those were his last months in power. Lithuania, Poland and Sweeden recalled the events of 200, 300, 400 years ago and thought they can have Ukraine under their control again. It was a mistake, as they didn't consider Russia and the power it had to prevent Ukraine from being its enemy. Deescalation might take a lot of time, and the other alternative is a war, that can become global, so Ukraine will not be accepted in NATO, that's for sure" - he concluded.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1728067/Mysl_Polska.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Deadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarIran-backed Yemeni fighters launched drone strikes on the United Arab Emirates that caused explosions and a deadly fire outside the

  • Trump Is Reportedly Very Nervous About 1 Potential 2024 Republican Rival

    The former president is angry that one possible candidate hasn't deferred to him.

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • Tiffany Trump Shares Photos from White House Engagement Last Year, as Dad's Administration Ended

    Former President Donald Trump's daughter initially announced her engagement to Michael Boulos in a farewell social media post as his administration was ending, days after the Jan. 6 attack

  • The Trump Org Stiffed a Hotel. His Kids May Pay the Price.

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump and his family company have a long history of stiffing contractors, but there’s one bill they almost certainly wish they had paid.Ahead of the 2017 presidential inauguration, the Trump Organization reserved a block of rooms at the Loews Madison Hotel. When at least 13 people didn’t show up, the Trump Organization refused to pay the bill, something it has done many times in the past. The company then dodged a

  • UK wages fall below inflation as jobless rate declines

    According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, real average weekly earnings fell in November for the first time since July 2020.

  • Barack Obama Celebrates Michelle's Birthday with Photo of Hawaiian Sunset Kiss: 'My Best Friend'

    "Happy birthday, Michelle," the former president wrote in a tweet Monday. "My love, my partner, my best friend…"

  • India Joins Calls for Global Action on Cryptos at Davos

    World leaders meet virtually at DAVOS 2022. Highlighted key global risks could put cryptos high on the list of topics for world leaders to discuss.

  • Siltronic Shares Fall Amid Doubts Over GlobalWafers Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Siltronic AG stock fell after the company cast doubt on the planned $5.3 billion takeover by Taiwan’s GlobalWafers Co., saying the German Economy Ministry’s feedback so far was opaque and offered no clear resolution on how to win approval for the deal.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOl

  • Ukraine bonds sink into distress, Russia drops as tensions mount

    LONDON (Reuters) -Ukrainian sovereign dollar bonds tumbled into distress territory and Russian bonds suffered sharp falls on Monday as fears of another Russian military foray into Ukraine showed no sign of easing. The premium investors demand to hold Ukraine bonds over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries as measured by the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified index surged past 1,000 basis points for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in March 2020. Less than a dozen countries in the 70-plus strong index have quadruple-digit spreads, including Venezuela, Zambia, Lebanon, Sri Lanka and Ghana which are all either in default or deep debt distress.

  • EDF Hit With Rating Warnings as France Acts on Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA had a credit rating cut and was warned over further downgrades after the state-controlled utility was ordered to sell more power at a steep discount under action to tackle Europe’s energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong

  • $15 minimum wage opposition 'doesn't make any sense to me,' Labor Secretary Walsh says

    While raising the minimum wage in some states is welcome news, one member of the president’s cabinet is unsure of why it hasn’t taken off throughout the nation.

  • Who Is King of Florida? Tensions Rise Between Trump and a Former Acolyte

    For months, former President Donald Trump has been grumbling quietly to friends and visitors to his Palm Beach mansion about a rival Republican power center in another Florida mansion, some 400 miles to the north. Gov. Ron DeSantis, a man Trump believes he put on the map, has been acting far less like an acolyte and more like a future competitor, Trump complains. With his stock rising fast in the party, the governor has conspicuously refrained from saying he would stand aside if Trump runs for t

  • Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s Insane Anti-White Vaccine Racism Rant

    ABCThe mainstream media may have mostly ignored Donald Trump’s return to the rally stage this past weekend. But Jimmy Kimmel was not about to let the laughable performance go unremarked upon in his monologue Monday night.“Speaking of angry people in a spin,” the host said, by way of transition from Kanye West to the former president, “Donald Trump is back on the road.” Noting that Trump “ranted for an hour and thirty-five minutes,” Kimmel said, “Maybe it’s me but the material, it’s just not work

  • US Navy nuclear submarine surfaces at Guam base

    Stopover was second time an Ohio-class ‘boomer’ has been seen in territory

  • How War in Ukraine Could Affect the Global Recovery

    Boycotting Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would hit Russia hard, but also inflict pain on Europe and the U.S.

  • Left laughs off floated changes to 2024 ticket

    Progressives are openly frustrated as the Biden administration flounders on issues across the board, but they are dismissing outright suggestions that previous party leaders - or, worse, Republicans - could be the solution.The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Week all devoted real estate in their opinion sections this week to potential big names, including Hillary Clinton, to replace either President Biden or Vice President Harris...

  • Donald Trump-Loving Republicans Celebrate MLK Day And Get Told Where To Go

    Lauren Boebert, Lindsey Graham, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kevin McCarthy, Kayleigh McEnany and Josh Hawley were all slammed for hypocrisy.

  • US ballistic missile submarine stops in Guam amid Indo-Pacific tensions

    A U.S. ballistic missile submarine made a stop in Guam on Saturday amid tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.The USS Nevada arrived at the Apra Harbor in Guam on Saturday, according to a statement from the Navy. The branch said the rare visit reflects the United States' "commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, and complements the many exercises, operations, training, and military cooperation activities conducted by Strategic Forces to ensure they...

  • Dramatic 14-point shift in party preference during 2021 gives GOP biggest lead since 1995: Gallup

    Republicans overtook Democrats as America's preferred political party during the last quarter of 2021, with the GOP holding its largest lead in voter preference since 1995.